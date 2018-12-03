The $5 Silicone Peeler That Enables My Garlic Obsession

Jean Chung/Getty Images

They say that chefs draw inspiration from flavors, not strict recipes. If that’s true, then my inspiration is garlic, always and forever. Heads of garlic are always on the grocery list, and I opt for six cloves when a recipe asks for four. I’ve smelled it seeping out of my pores from a prior meal in spin class, and I don’t hate it. I love the sharp bite and how it feels in the back of my nose. I love smearing roasted garlic across toast. I love it all.

The one thing I don’t love about garlic is peeling those little guys. It feels like endless scrabbling away with my fingernails, trying to get that last shred of skin off of the clove so I can go ahead with my culinary masterpiece—which is where this weird rubber log my husband found in the gift shop of a restaurant comes in.

All you have to do is pop the whole clove into the tube on the counter, push the whole thing down with your palm, and roll. The sides of the tube grab onto the skin and rip it off, and out tumbles your perfect little peeled garlic clove. Then all you have to do is rinse the tube, cook your meal, and enjoy your vampire-free life. Simple. I can no longer imagine making vegan white-bean aïoli, Chrissy Teigen’s cheesy garlic armadillo bread, or Frankies’ tomato sauce any other way. Yes, you’re about to remind me that you can smash a clove of garlic with the flat side of a knife and then pick off the splayed skin, but how does that stop me from getting itty-bitty nonsense stuck underneath my nails—or preserve a pristine un-smashed clove of garlic? No, only my silicone log will do.

