$15 Earbuds and a Free Echo Dot with a Smart Thermostat: Wirecutter’s Best Deals of the Week

Available for $30 in all finishes, this is a great price and a new low for this recommended growler. The Miir 64-ounce started just under $60 at the time of release and in recent months has often seen prices in the low $40s. If you’re a beer enthusiast or have one in your life, this growler is a no-brainer at this price.

The 64-ounce Miir growler is the top pick in our guide to the best growler. Ria Misra wrote, “No other growler we tested performed as well as the Miir 64oz Growler at keeping drinks cold and fizzy. It also emerged as the favorite in our head-to-head beer taste test, with panelists enjoying its simple but clever design elements. Its flip-top lid, with a top handle and clasp, sealed easily and didn’t spill a drop during our 12-hour upside-down leak test. This growler must be hand-washed, but testers were happy to put up with that in return for the top-tier aesthetics.”

Down to $15 shipped in yellow or teal from a typical price of $25, this is a nice chance to save on these value earbuds. In our guide, we praise these earbuds for their fit, sound profile, and single-button mic, making them a great choice to replace the mediocre headphones that accompany most smartphones.

The AKG Y20U earbuds are the top pick in our guide to the best earbuds under $50. Lauren Dragan wrote, “If I wanted to buy headphones to replace the earbuds that came with my phone for around the same price, I’d get the AKG Y20U. After researching hundreds of headphones in this price range, seriously considering 244, and testing 108 (68 in the last two rounds, and 40 this round) with our panel of audio experts, we’re confident that the AKG Y20U is the best purchase for the money. The headphones are comfortable, have a one-button universal remote and mic, and sound a lot better than their price tag might lead you to believe.”

Whether you’re interested in saving on energy costs or you’re a smart home user interested in adding Alexa to your thermostat, the ecobee4, which allows you to play music, listen to the news, and control other smart home devices, is a recommended way to do so. This deal also includes a bonus—a free 3rd gen Echo Dot. One ecobee room temperature sensor comes included. Down to $200, this is a solid value for this option with the bonus smart speaker.

The ecobee4 is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best smart thermostat. Jennifer Pattison Touhy wrote, “While the Nest and Nest E are our top picks in large part due to their stylish simplicity, the Ecobee4 is our upgrade pick for the opposite reason: This is a complex piece of equipment that can do everything you might want your thermostat to do, as long as you take the time to read the manuals (plural), forums (multiple), and support articles (endless). We recommend it for those who want deep-dive control over their energy use; are looking for robust integration with smart-home systems that Nest is not compatible with; or who want to add an Alexa smart speaker to their home.”

A well-rounded set of wireless headphones for the price, this is a nice drop to $50 for the Jabra Move in all colors (black, gold, blue, and red). We’ve previously posted a number of $60 deals for these headphones (when the street price was closer to $80) but this discount to $50 for all colors is something we only tend to see for extended periods around deal holidays like Prime Day and Black Friday.

The Jabra Move Wireless Headphones are the budget pick in our guide to the best Bluetooth headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, “We like the Jabra Move Wireless as the best set of budget wireless Bluetooth headphones for most people because it’s great sounding, comfortable, equipped with easy-to-use controls, and affordably priced. We had to look to wireless headphones that cost three times as much to find anything better. Whereas every other Bluetooth headphone model under $200 falls short on at least one of our criteria, the Move Wireless covers the basics you need, and rather well.”

If you’re interested in adding USB charging to your home outlets but want to make sure the option you choose is future-proof, the Topgreener TU21558AC is a great pick. Previously priced at $26, it’s now available for $21 with the promo code TGBF2018. It’s the only outlet of our picks that can charge USB Type-A and C devices at full speeds simultaneously.

The Topgreener TU21558AC outlet with USB Type-A and Type-C ports is the top pick in our guide to the best wall outlet with USB charging ports. Mark Smirniotis wrote, “After researching 14 options and testing five, we found that the Topgreener TU21558AC outlet with USB Type-A and Type-C is the best wall outlet with USB charging ports for mobile devices such as phones, tablets, and e-readers. Its ports can charge two devices as fast as possible, and since one of them is USB-C, it will still be the best outlet, as your newer devices will be able to take advantage of this newer port. It’s also easy to install safely yourself.”