On this week’s episode of the Waves, June, Hanna, and Noreen discuss how a group of Democratic freshmen are changing our conception of Congress through social media. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boasts an active fan base on Instagram, where she talks freely about politics and leftovers alike. Is it a sustainable strategy, and would it work coming from anyone else? Then, traditional dress is newly trendy (again) around the world—often accompanied by the resurgence of nationalism. The hosts debate the root of its appeal as well as its darker implications. Finally, they unpack Desiree Akhavan’s The Bisexual, reflecting on its handling of class, sexuality, and the queer generation gap.

In Slate Plus: Is the way we use the term “emotional labor” sexist?

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Instant Pot Politics” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

• The Instagram accounts @ocasio2018, @rashidatlaib, @ilhanmn, and @ayannapressley

• “Why Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram Is So Good” by Katherine Miller in BuzzFeed

• “How Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Other Progressives Are Defining the Midterms” by Irina Aleksander in Vogue

• “A Retro Fashion Statement in 1,000-Year-Old Gowns, With Nationalist Fringe” by Chris Buckley and Katrina Northrop in the New York Times

• “Batsheva Hay Rethinks the Traditions of Feminine Dress” by Anna Russell in the New Yorker

• “Bavarian Millennials Embrace Tradition (Dirndls, Lederhosen and All)” by Katrin Bennhold in the New York Times

• Desiree Akhavan’s The Bisexual

• “In ‘The Bisexual,’ Desiree Akhavan Grapples With All Kinds of Sexuality” by Eleanor Stanford in the New York Times

• “For Many Young Queer Women, Lesbian Offers a Fraught Inheritance” by Christina Cauterucci in Slate

Recommendations:

• June: The true crime podcast The Teacher’s Pet

• Noreen: Molly Young’s book recommendation newsletter, Read Like the Wind

• Hanna: Ling Ma’s Severance

This podcast was produced by Danielle Hewitt. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

