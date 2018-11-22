Listen to the Waves by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this week’s episode of the Waves—recorded in front of an audience at the Miami Book Fair—Christina, Hanna, and Noreen unpack the legacy of Sheryl Sandberg, the Facebook COO who went from corporate feminist hero to the villain of the New York Times’ recent exposé. What made the Lean In myth so intoxicating for so many, and are we holding her to a different standard than her male peers even now? Then, the hosts are joined by Celeste Ng. They discuss her most recent novel, Little Fires Everywhere, and its handling of motherhood, race, and Shaker Heights, the real-life hometown of both Celeste and Noreen. Finally, they talk to Rebecca Traister about her book Good and Mad and swap their own theories and feelings about the role of rage in political change.

Other items discussed on the show:

• “Delay, Deny and Deflect: How Facebook’s Leaders Fought Through Crisis,” by Sheera Frenkel, Nicholas Confessore, Cecilia Kang, Matthew Rosenberg, and Jack Nicas in the New York Times

• “How Sheryl Sandberg Lost Her Feminist Street Cred,” by Olga Khazan in the Atlantic

• Sheryl Sandberg’s Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead

• Celeste Ng’s Little Fires Everywhere

• Celeste Ng’s Everything I Never Told You

• “When Asian Women Are Harassed for Marrying Non-Asian Men,” by Celeste Ng in the Cut

• Rebecca Traister’s Good and Mad: The Revolutionary Power of Women’s Anger

• Soraya Chemaly’s Rage Becomes Her: The Power of Women’s Anger

• “The #MeToo Activists Who Confronted Jeff Flake Brought Victims Back to the Center of the Kavanaugh Debate,” by Mark Joseph Stern in Slate

Recommendations:

• Hanna: Homecoming

• Noreen: The Pistol Annies’ Interstate Gospel

• Christina: “Becoming Anne Frank,” by Dara Horn in Smithsonian magazine

