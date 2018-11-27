Cyber Monday Deals That You Can Still Get

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Slate may earn affiliate commissions that support its work. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of deals here.

The best price we’ve seen on an already affordable model, and one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on any Anova sous vide machine.

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is our top pick in our guide to the best sous vide machine and gear. “The Anova Nano’s Bluetooth connection allows you to set and control the cooker from your phone, and use Anova’s app to set the time and temperature from preset recipes onto the circulator,” Tim Barribeau and Nick Guy wrote. “The cooker also has controls on it though, meaning you don’t need to use your phone if you’d prefer not to. Like just about every sous vide circulator we’ve tested, the Anova cooker is accurate enough for even the most exacting of cooking techniques.”

While not a new low, this is the first deal we’ve seen since the summer.

The Contigo Autoseal Transit Mug is an also great pick in our guide to the best travel mug. “If you want a mug that will fit more snugly in a cup holder and is easier to clean, get the Contigo Autoseal Transit Mug,” Anna Perling and Séamus Bellamy wrote. “The Transit will keep drinks warm for hours, but not as hot as our top pick, the Zojirushi. To prevent spills, the Transit has a push-button (the Autoseal) which you have to hold down to drink, plus a cap that rotates to cover the sipping port.”

Decent drop in price on our budget pick in our guide to the best running watch.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is our budget pick in our guide to the best GPS running watch.

“The Garmin Forerunner 35 is our recommendation for budget-minded runners who want to track workouts and all-day activity from their wrists for less than half the cost of our top pick, the Forerunner 645,” Amy Roberts wrote. “Lightweight and comfortable if not flashy or fancy, the Forerunner 35 is easy to use, provides basic running data at a glance on its black-and-white display, and has just enough activity-tracking (including step count, activity detection, and basic sleep tracking) and smartphone features (notifications) to make it worth wearing around the clock.”

If you need a little help opening cans, this is a solid deal on our electric pick for best can opener.

The Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener is our also great and electric can opener pick in our guide to the best can opener. “The Hamilton Beach Smooth Touch Can Opener may take up valuable counter space and require an outlet, but we’ve found it’s the best electric option for anyone who has difficulty using a manual can opener,” Michael Sullivan and Nick Guy wrote. “It’s also a great choice for people who prefer a safety can opener, which creates smooth edges. It works on all can sizes (something that other tested can openers couldn’t do) and conveniently holds the lid in place after opening.”

We tend to only see a few sales a year on these, and this matches the best price we’ve seen.

The Mackie CR3 are our top pick in our guide to the best computer speakers. John Higgins wrote, “There are better-sounding speakers that cost much more, and cheaper speakers that sound decent as well, but the Mackie CR3 have the right blend of sound quality and user-friendliness. Their sound profile favors midrange and vocals, but beats most others in the under-$100 price range. We also like that they have a convenient front aux input that’s great for plugging in phones temporarily, and an easily accessible volume knob on the front that lets you adjust output levels without fumbling for a remote or having to access the back panel.”

Use the code Z65HN8IK to take 20 percent off of your order, matching the pricing, at the time a new low, that we saw during our Deal Day.

The Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow (standard) is a top pick in our guide to the best bed pillows. Autumn Whitefield-Madrano and Jackie Reeve wrote, “Our experts agree that there’s no one best pillow for everyone, but after testing since 2015, the shredded-memory-foam Xtreme Comforts pillow has performed very well with side- and back-sleepers. Our testers found it supportive without being too stiff or firm, and its moldability made it more comfortable than you’d imagine for a pillow filled with cut-up foam. A few of our stomach-sleepers also really liked this pillow.”

This matches the best price we’ve seen on our wireless charging pick.

The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 is our top pick in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android. “Not only does the Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 power up phones at a fast rate, but it also looks nice while doing so, and it comes in black or white, so you can match it with the rest of your accessories,” Nick Guy wrote. “A rubber ring on the top allows it to hold even glass-backed phones in place better than some other Qi chargers, ensuring that your handset stays properly aligned for charging. And it comes with its own AC adapter and USB cable in the box, so you don’t need to worry about supplying (or buying) your own.”

A new low, coming in a few dollars below the previous best price we’ve seen, and a good bit below the $30-$34 range this is almost always at.

The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch is our budget pick in our guide to the best in-wall wireless light switch and dimmer. Rachel Cericola wrote, “The TP-Link Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch makes putting multiple Wi-Fi light switches in your home slightly more affordable than any other product on our list. It performed well in our testing, has an extremely simple app for iOS and Android users, and features support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice control.”

Staff pick: new low on illustrated version of Harry Potter Books 1-3.

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection Books 1-3 Boxed Set is a staff pick for Harry Potter fans.

“The illustrated collection makes for a great gift to introduce younger fans to the series (not to mention a fun new way for older fans to revisit the world).”— Kimber Streams.

Because great deals don’t just happen on Cyber Monday, sign up for our daily deals email and we’ll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.