The Best Space Heaters

Over five years we’ve tested 48 space heaters, and the Vornado VH200 is the heater you should get. A lot of heaters feel like sitting in front of a hair dryer, but our pick (and other Vornado heaters we tried) warmed an entire room faster and more comfortably than everything else we tested.

In measurements we took at 20 and 60 minutes, the Vornado VH200 surpassed competitors in speed and in total power, delivering a greater temperature increase than others we tested at both intervals. The VH200 is quieter than every ceramic heater we’ve heard, emitting only a soft, fanlike whir, and it’s compact enough to tuck away in a corner. It’s also one of the safest heaters we tested, featuring overheat protection, an automatic tip-over kill switch, and a plastic exterior that stays relatively cool to the touch. That said, every space heater gets its share of complaints, and the VH200 gets mixed owner reviews too, but Vornado tends to respond to critical reviews more reliably than other manufacturers.

Vornado MVH The Vornado MVH offers almost the same warmth as our pick, but it has a different casing that gets warmer to the touch. $60 from Amazon



The Vornado MVH is a lot like the VH200, just encased in a black plastic housing with a relocated LED light. We slightly prefer the VH200 because its gold-colored casing stays around 10 degrees cooler to the touch than the MVH, but functionally the two are nearly identical, and both Vornado models (as well as two other Vornado models we aren’t recommending) clearly outperformed all the non-Vornado heaters we tested them against. In our testing, the MVH was slightly slower to heat our room than the VH200, but the difference was negligible, and after an hour it raised the temperature of the room by the same amount as our pick. If our pick sells out or if you spy the MVH for a much better price, go for it.

Lasko 754200 Ceramic Heater This heater lasts for years, but its narrow stream of hot air isn’t as comfortable as the Vornado. $28 from Amazon



The reliable Lasko 754200 Ceramic Heater, a longtime pick in this guide, is consistently one of the cheapest space heaters you can find. It warms up faster than most fan heaters we tested, and it comes in a compact, lightweight body around the size of a loaf of bread. The heat is a focused stream of hot air, which warms the area directly in front of the heater but isn’t as comfortable as the broad, room-filling heat we preferred from the Vornado models. The Lasko struggles in larger spaces as a result, but it’s perfect for warming a home office or quickly heating up a small bedroom. The 754200 has had consistently positive owner reviews for years, and many Wirecutter staff members have owned one for multiple winters with few complaints. It lacks an automatic tip-over kill switch, a safety feature included in our top pick, and it’s not the best-looking option, but it does feature overheat protection.

If you care more about design than heating performance, we recommend the Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater HCE200W. It’s almost as powerful as the Lasko 754200, and its tip-over kill switch adds a safety feature the Lasko lacks. Also like the Lasko, this Honeywell model blasts a beam of heat, which isn’t as comfortable as the Vornado VH200’s roomwide circulation, and it’s not as capable of heating a larger space, either. The Honeywell is also the loudest space heater we tested; it sounds a bit like a hair dryer when running on high. But it’s the most attractive model we tried—appealing design is a real rarity in the space heater business—and it receives positive reviews from owners and Wirecutter staff members.

De’Longhi TRD40615T Oil-filled radiators are silent but slow. The TRD40615T is sturdier than competitors, with an exterior that stays cooler to the touch. $80 from Amazon



No oil-filled radiator warms up a room as quickly and evenly as a ceramic or open-element model, both of which employ fans to spread hot air quickly. But a radiator like the De’Longhi TRD40615T can hold heat longer than any ceramic model, making it slightly more energy efficient, with a burly, all-metal construction that’s more durable than the build of our other, plastic-clad picks. This De’Longhi model in particular is sturdier, more attractive, and cooler to the touch than any other oil-filled radiator heater we tested.

Whichever space heater you choose, there are some common safety concerns that many people overlook: You cannot use any space heater with an extension cord, you should not leave one unattended, and most heaters, unless they’re specifically designed for it, should not be used in a bathroom. We go over these and other considerations in detail in our section on space heater care, maintenance, and safety.

Why you should trust us

We’ve been covering space heaters for more than five years now, and in that time we’ve considered more than 120 different space heaters and tested nearly 50 of them. We’ve interviewed experts on heating, including Joel Hawk, principal engineer manager at UL; Linda Hotz, category director at De’Longhi Home Comfort; a team of representatives from Vornado; and Gary McCall, former fire advisor to the Office of the Fire Commissioner for British Columbia’s Vancouver Island Region.

In years past we relied on the testing expertise of physicist Jim Shapiro, who tested heaters at his home in the high desert of Colorado and also served as an expert source during our research. For our 2017 and 2018 updates, we focused more on real-world testing, running the heaters under controlled conditions in cramped apartments in Boston and New York.

We pored through independent testing data and scientific research from Good Housekeeping, the U.S. Fire Administration (PDF), the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, and the National Fire Protection Association. The single most important takeaway from this research is that space heaters are one of the leading causes of house fires in the US. As such, we placed heightened importance on each heater’s safety measures and track record.

Sabrina Imbler, who wrote the 2018 update to this guide, covers heating and cooling for Wirecutter. Tyler Wells Lynch, who wrote the 2017 update to this guide, has written about appliances for about six years, first at Reviewed.com and now as a staff writer for Wirecutter. Séamus Bellamy wrote this guide from 2011 through 2016.

Who this is for

Space heaters can be a handy supplement to a building-wide heating system, especially if your home has a room that receives less heat and needs a boost during cold weather. But realistically, most space heaters struggle to raise room temperatures by more than a few degrees. Plus, they’re not the most electrically efficient way to heat a space, and they’re not meant to stand in for any central or baseboard heating system. Space heaters are most effective when you place them 5 or 6 feet away from your body, such as when you’re hanging out on the couch or doing work at your desk. Because space heaters are a high-wattage, heat-generating appliance, they can pose a risk when used improperly. We cover what kinds of situations space heaters aren’t suited for in our section on space heater care, maintenance, and safety.

How we picked

Photo: Sarah Kobos

We’ve updated this guide annually over the past five years, so this time around we went into testing with considerable knowledge of the features that set a great space heater apart from the rest. We started by researching all the new space heaters for sale, popular competitors we hadn’t had a chance to test yet, and previously tested models that deserved a second look. We did not consider outdoor heaters or any models that required a serious level of installation or setup, such as baseboard heaters—all of the competitors here simply plug into a standard wall outlet. We also dismissed infrared heaters categorically, because those models are less popular and less safe than other types.

A compact space heater with a fan is one of the safest, least expensive electric heater types that can warm an entire room and still tuck below a desk or table. Compact heaters come in a few subtypes. Most, including the Lasko 754200 and Honeywell UberHeat, have a ceramic-plate heating element, which is a relatively safe design where the heater reduces current to various parts of the element if it reaches a certain temperature, to avoid overheating. Other compact heaters, including the Vornado VH200 and Vornado MVH, instead use an open-coil heating element. These designs put out more heat but aren’t self-regulating, so the casing and grill can get hotter to the touch, which can be a safety risk.

Oil-filled radiators are also popular. They operate in near silence because they don’t employ fans, and they retain heat after powering down. Unlike fan-based heaters, radiators work by heating up a reserve of diathermic oil that transfers heat to the machine’s metal fins. In turn, the hot metal fins radiate heat into the air, which then spreads silently throughout the room via convection. Radiators are also bigger, heavier, pricier, and often slower than compact heaters.

Most heaters we’ve tested in the past do a fine job of emitting heat, but we’ve found a world of difference in what it’s like to use and live with these heaters over time. Some heaters that heat well are infuriatingly difficult to clean, have nonsensical interfaces, or sound like wasps while they run. Others are easy to clean, intuitive to use, and silent, in addition to being effective heaters. So we took careful notes on how it felt to rely on and work alongside these heaters. We also placed great weight on customer reviews, especially those from people who have owned a given space heater for an extended period of time. We pored through reviews at the sites of Amazon, Walmart, and Home Depot, hunting for any patterns of defects or longevity issues.

With all this in mind, we prioritized the following features and performance criteria:

• Adequate safety features: We considered only heaters that offer overheat protection, which automatically shuts the unit off if it begins to overheat. We preferred heaters with a tip-over kill switch, which automatically powers down the heater if it tips over. We also looked for heaters with a stamp from a recognized independent testing laboratory, such as Intertek (whose seal often appears as “ETL”) or UL (Underwriters Laboratories), to confirm that the heater passed a battery of safety tests.

• A 1,500-watt output: The vast majority of heaters meet this requirement, regardless of size or type. Since watts measure power, a higher wattage results in a higher heat output. Some models draw only 750 watts, but they aren’t necessarily cheaper, and they’ll struggle to make a difference on a bitterly cold day.

• Fast to heat up: The sooner a space heater can defrost a room, the better. Oil-filled radiators take over an hour to reach maximum temperatures, whereas most ceramic heaters start pumping out hot air almost immediately.

• Quiet operation: We’ve yet to find an egregiously loud space heater, but some we’ve tested have made enough noise that we’ve found ourselves talking over the heater, which is unpleasant. And whatever noise a heater does emit, however quiet, should ideally be a steady hum—no clicking or erratic whirrs.

• A (relatively) cool exterior: Any heater that is too hot to the touch is a safety risk, and that risk increases with the temperature. Most have plastic housings that won’t even reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit, but their front grilles can get hotter. We docked any model whose grille got consistently hotter than 160 °F, which is the point at which one second of contact burns skin.

• Intuitive controls: Most heaters have a thermostat and at least two heat settings generally marked at a high setting (1,500 watts) and a low setting (750 watts). The thermostat manages the heat output, allowing you to find a middle ground between the heat settings. Although digital controls look high-end, years of testing have convinced us that analog controls are more durable and intuitive.

• Compact size: The heater should be small enough to work well without taking up too much space, as well as to store easily in a closet in the off-season.

• Not ugly: Although no space heater is beautiful, many are quite unattractive. Since space heaters are often highly visible in a room, we tried to find nicer-looking options that wouldn’t be an eyesore for the entire winter.

• Carrying handle: You need to have a way to move an in-use or recently turned off heater without burning your hands.

• Fan-only option: A heater with a fan-only option can conveniently double as a fan for the warmer months.

Last, if you think you might need a new heater, don’t wait for the cold weather to hit. Retailers usually stock space heaters seasonally, so prices and availability can fluctuate over the colder months. For example, the cost of the Lasko 754200 doubled overnight at a number of outlets during the polar vortex of 2014—and sold out at many retailers. Most of them didn’t have new units available until early spring.

How we tested

We tested 13 space heaters in an apartment in Queens, New York, over a week in September 2018, measuring the change in room temperature each heater created. Although we drew our conclusions from a mix of observations, including our temperature measurements, we didn’t rely on those readings alone—the goal was not to attempt to create lab-like conditions but rather to see how each heater operated, how its heat felt, and what it would be like to live with over the winter. When we did rely on temperature measurements, we focused on the overall change in the temperature, de-emphasizing the beginning and final numbers on the thermometer, which varied due to slight inconsistencies in the starting temperature of the test room.

For our tests, we placed each space heater at the same location in a 200-square-foot bedroom with typical furniture and a large rug over a hardwood floor. We closed the windows and door and shut off the forced-air ventilation during each test. We placed two Lascar data loggers 3 feet and 6 feet away from the heater. We ran each heater for an hour while the Lascar loggers took a reading every five minutes. Our subjective observations about the way the heat felt—whether it was room-filling warmth or a blast of hot air directly in front of the heater—led us to view the 6-foot measurements as a better representation of the machines’ performance.

To measure how hot the actual heater felt without burning our fingertips, we used an infrared thermometer gun to take readings (on ceramic heaters) of both the plastic casing and the grille covering the main heating element. For radiators, we took readings of the radiator fins and the plastic control panel. We also measured the noise each heater emitted, taking readings with a decibel meter from distances of 3 feet and 6 feet at waist height. We noted both dBA and dBC weightings—the former cuts off the lower and higher frequencies that most people can’t hear, and the latter picks up higher frequencies.

In addition to this objective data, we took extensive notes on how warm each heater made us feel. We fiddled with dials and buttons, tested timers and automatic thermostats to confirm that they worked, and turned off the room lights to note whether the space heaters’ LED displays were intrusively bright. We also measured the wattage each heater drew, but we found that most used nearly the same amount of power.

Our pick: Vornado VH200

The Vornado VH200 is the best space heater for cold people because in our tests it warmed an entire room faster and more evenly than every other heater we tried. Both in 20-minute and 60-minute intervals, it caused a greater temperature increase than any of its competitors, and its heat just felt better, generating a room-filling ambient warmth as opposed to a hot current of air directly in front. The VH200 offers a combination of key safety features that many cheaper heaters lack, including overheat protection, a tip-over switch, and UL certification. The VH200 is also quieter than every other fan-based heater we tested, emitting a soft whir that’s barely noticeable even on high. We found the heater’s analog dials easy to handle and intuitive to master, and we appreciated that this model offers a medium heat setting, whereas most heaters have only low and high. And although it’s not particularly attractive, it’s definitely not ugly—a big win in a crowded field of unappealing design. Even its negative owner reviews are less of a red flag than those of some competitors, with responsive customer service from the manufacturer that you rarely see among other brands.

The Vornado VH200, as well as other Vornado models we tested, proved significantly more effective than most other space heaters in our evaluation. After running on high for 20 minutes, the VH200 raised the temperature by 3 Fahrenheit degrees at 6 feet away, and after an hour, raised it by 5.5 Fahrenheit degrees, more than any other heater (except for our runner-up, another Vornado). This result easily tops the temperature increases we measured on all competitors, including on our other picks.

In spite of the hotter temperature readings, the heat billowing from the VH200 also felt significantly more comfortable to sit beside than that of the other heaters we tested. That’s because its fan design—what Vornado calls a “circulator”—distributed a gentle, even heat to every corner of the room, similar to what we observed in our testing of Vornado room fans. The result: an all-encompassing and diffuse heat that felt natural, not forced. The ceramic-plate models we tested (our Lasko and Honeywell also-great picks), by contrast, delivered a narrow beam of heated air that made sweat trickle down our necks when we sat directly in the line of fire.

The Vornado VH200 has every safety feature we look for in a heater. Its thermal cutoff function ensures that the machine automatically switches off in the event it overheats, and its tip-over switch cuts off power automatically in the event it gets knocked over—many less expensive heaters, including one of our also-great picks, don’t offer these features. The VH200’s plastic casing also remained relatively cool, never exceeding 94 °F. And the grille covering the heating element never topped 140 °F, making the VH200’s grille one of the coolest we tested. Although space heater safety largely depends on using the heater correctly, these features are reassuring.

Despite its abundant heating ability, the VH200 operated with a quiet murmur that we didn’t find distracting or unpleasant. We recorded a decibel level of 39 dBA at a distance of 3 feet and 35 dBA at 6 feet at its highest setting, a level that’s quieter than a fan on its lowest setting. And if you use the VH200 at any fan setting below 4, the fan switches off and the machine emits a near-silent heat. But even on high, the Vornado VH200 is significantly quieter than the Lasko 754200, which recorded decibel measurements of 48 dBA at a distance of 3 feet and 43 dBA at 6 feet. This Vornado model is not as quiet as a radiator, but then again, no other kind of space heater is.

The VH200 has a slim, lightweight design that’s easy to tuck below a desk or in a corner. It’s also pleasantly pear-shaped (bottom-heavy heaters are harder to tip over). It’s certainly bigger than most of the personal heaters we tested, such as the Lasko or Honeywell, but it’s dwarfed by any radiator. Weighing about 3.5 pounds, it’s still only about the size of a coffee maker.

We found the controls on the VH200 simple, straightforward, and durable. The heater offers three power settings—one more than the usual low and high—and a thermostat dial with seven settings. Disappointingly, it has no fan-only mode, which is a bummer considering that room fans are Vornado’s primary area of expertise. It has a red LED light that remains on when the heater is on but turns off when the heater is powered down but still plugged in. We preferred this to the Lasko 754200’s crimson indicator light, which blared bright even when the heater was turned off.

The Vornado VH200 has relatively simple controls, as well as a third heat setting that most competitors lack. Photo: Sarah Kobos

Finally, the VH200 comes with an impressive five-year warranty, two more years of coverage than the Lasko and Honeywell warranties offer. In our research into owner reviews of the VH200, we noticed that Vornado representatives responded to most of the negative Amazon reviews of the VH200 and offered to replace broken or malfunctioning fans; reviews were also updated to reflect positive experiences with Vornado customer service.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

Both the Vornado VH200 and the nearly identical Vornado MVH have relatively mediocre reviews on Amazon. At this writing, the VH200 has an overall rating of 3.5 stars (out of five) across more than 20 customer reviews, and the MVH has 3.6 stars (out of five) across more than 1,640 reviews. Neither rating is stellar, but we didn’t find any popularly reviewed space heaters (meaning those with at least 100 reviews) with a rating higher than four out of five stars. We combed through the three-, two-, and one-star reviews for the VH200 and MVH to compare them against negative reviews of other heaters we tested, including the Lasko, Honeywell, and De’Longhi models that make up the rest of our recommendations. All of the space heaters we seriously considered had a smattering of negative reviews, and in comparison, we thought the Vornado VH200’s negative reviews were not as bad as those of the other fans we liked. Many of the negative reviews of the VH200 complain that the fan did not put out as much heat as the buyer desired—a fair complaint, but we believe they would be more disappointed with almost any other heater, as the VH200 was one of the most powerful heaters we tested.

What really sets the Vornado models’ negative reviews apart is that Vornado representatives actually tend to reply to negative reviews and offer customer support, which is a rare sight on critical reviews for other brands. The most popular negative reviews of the Vornado MVH complain that the machine broke within a few months, and almost every one of those reviews received a response from a Vornado representative. In contrast, we could not find any instance where Lasko offered assistance to customers who had posted negative reviews, and the few people who did attempt to go through Lasko customer service left somewhat disappointed. The VH200 also comes with a five-year warranty, the longest coverage of any space heater we tested.

The VH200 is more than twice as expensive as other portable ceramic heating options, such as the Lasko and the Honeywell. But we believe it’s worth the expense due to its pleasant, even heat and the fact that it can raise the temperature of a room so much more effectively than the other models we tested.

Vornado has recalled another space heater, one that looks quite similar to our pick, in response to more than a dozen reports of overheating and catching fire. The model affected by the recall, the VH101, is about 7.2 inches deep, 7.8 inches wide, and 7.10 inches high. Our pick is a bit bigger, at about 10.4 inches deep, 9.2 inches wide, and 10.6 inches high. If you have a small Vornado heater, check the model number, and if you have the VH101, Vornado will give you a full refund or replace the product—possibly with that model’s replacement, the VH202. The larger Vornado we recommend, the VH200, has improved safety features that the recalled VH101 lacked, according to a Vornado spokesperson: V-0 Resin, a flame-extinguishing plastic; UL 3122 Wire Jacketing, a high-temperature, high-voltage silicone/fiberglass jacketing; and a change in the soldering of the heater’s electronics.

Runner-up: Vornado MVH

Photo: Sarah Kobos

Vornado MVH The Vornado MVH offers almost the same warmth as our pick, but it has a different casing that gets warmer to the touch. $60 from Amazon



The VH200 is also available in slightly tweaked design called the Vornado MVH, which we recommend as a runner-up pick. Vornado confirmed to us that these two models are functionally identical to each other, just with different-colored housing, and that the company has no plans to discontinue either model in the future. We slightly prefer the VH200 because its shimmery tan plastic casing stayed around 10 degrees cooler than the MVH’s black plastic casing, but we don’t think this difference is significant enough to temper our enthusiasm for the MVH. We’ve linked to the VH200 throughout this guide for now because it’s much easier to find. But if you come across the MVH for a better price, go for it.

Also great: Lasko 754200 Ceramic Heater

Photo: Sarah Kobos

Lasko 754200 Ceramic Heater This heater lasts for years, but its narrow stream of hot air isn’t as comfortable as the Vornado. $30 from Amazon



The Lasko 754200 Ceramic Heater is a small, budget option if you’re looking to warm just your body—not the room as a whole—while you’re sitting on the couch, say, or in the office. It was our top pick for years, but after our latest round of testing we decided to change our pick to a more powerful, quieter, more comfortable competitor. This Lasko model lacks a tip-over switch, a reassuring and basic safety feature that automatically powers down the machine if it falls over. Also, unlike the Vornado VH200’s soothing, ambient heat, the 754200’s heat feels more like that of a supersized hair dryer—and if you sit close enough, it sounds like one too. But at the size of a hot water kettle, the 754200 is smaller than the VH200 and therefore easier to store or tuck away. Although this model isn’t much to look at, it’s one of the cheapest heaters of its size and type, and it’s usually available for a good price.

The Lasko 754200 is faster at heating up small spaces than most space heaters we’ve tried. As is the case with all ceramic heaters, the warmth comes almost immediately, as the 754200 creates warm jets of air in a matter of minutes. After running on high for an hour, the Lasko raised the temperature of our room from 6 feet away by 4.5 Fahrenheit degrees, a performance close to that of our Vornado picks. But in our gut-check test, its heat did not feel evenly distributed throughout the room. Instead, we felt a concentrated stream of heat in front of the heater and cooler patches of air in areas around and behind the heater—although we could best reap the rewards of the heater by sitting directly in front of it, that position got uncomfortably hot, yet we felt chilly in the far corners of the room.

The Lasko’s controls are simple and intuitive, and at about the size of a loaf of bread, the approximately 3-pound heater is easy to store and transport. Photo: Sarah Kobos

But the Lasko 754200’s biggest failing is its lack of a tip-over kill switch, which is a pretty standard safety feature for portable space heaters. (The model is ETL certified.) A tip-over switch automatically powers down a heater that’s been knocked over—and this Lasko model’s upright stance is not the most stable. In contrast, we found the squat, pyramidal Vornado heaters much harder to knock over.

Reminder: If you are using this (or any) space heater in a home with pets or small children, do not leave it accessible while unattended. Tipped-over heaters tend to overheat. Fortunately, the Lasko 754200 does come with overheat protection, which cuts power to certain areas of the heating element if they get too hot.

However, it’s also relatively cool to the touch. In our tests, the outer plastic casing never topped 85 °F, and the grille, which is situated directly in front of the ceramic plate and receives the brunt of the output, topped out at 153 °F—still hot enough to burn your skin but cooler than the grilles of most other ceramic models we tested.

It’s also appealingly simple to use. In addition to its molded-plastic carrying handle, it has intuitive controls consisting of two physical dials that are easy to grasp and manipulate. One dial controls the power output, the two heat settings (high and low), and the fan-only option, while the other controls the thermostat. Weighing a little over 3 pounds and measuring about the size of a loaf of bread, it can stash pretty much anywhere, too.

The Lasko 754200 was one of the loudest heaters we tested, significantly louder than the Vornado VH200. We measured 48 dBA at a distance of 3 feet and 43 dBA at a distance of 6 feet, results almost 10 full decibels higher than what we got from our Vornado picks at either distance. But the Lasko was discernibly quieter than the Honeywell, which measured around 4 decibels higher at distances of 3 and 6 feet. It’s not an unpleasant noise—it sounds just like a room fan turned on high—but it is noticeable, and you might find it irritating if you’re working alongside this heater all day.

The Lasko 754200’s biggest selling point is that it’s frequently one of the cheapest space heaters you can find. Prices for space heaters can shift dramatically from season to season, but at Amazon, Walmart, or Home Depot, the 754200 rarely exceeds $30—half the price of the VH200. The 754200 is also the most popular space heater on Amazon, with an overall score of 3.9 stars (out of five) across 14,000-plus reviews at this writing. Nearly 60 percent of those owners give it five stars. We found similar, if not better, levels of satisfaction at the Walmart, Home Depot, and Best Buy sites. But a quick dive into the negative owner reviews reveals a number of incidents where the heater overheated even when plugged directly into a wall outlet. Again, it’s not necessarily the space heater that’s dangerous, but how you use it.

As the Lasko was our top pick for five years, we have extensive notes on its long-term durability. Wirecutter staff members have owned the Lasko 754200 for several winters now and have next to no complaints about its long-term operation.

Also great: Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater HCE200W

Photo: Sarah Kobos

The tiny, cheap, and capable Honeywell UberHeat Ceramic Heater HCE200W is the most attractive heater we tested, and it performed nearly on a par with the Lasko 754200 in power and usability. Like the Lasko, the Honeywell is best used to direct heat toward one area as opposed to an entire room, and it’s a bit safer thanks to its tip-over kill switch. But it’s also the loudest heater we tested—it sounds like a hair dryer—so steer clear if you’re sensitive to noise. Although the Honeywell delivers a targeted stream of hot air, similar to the Lasko, it wasn’t quite as effective in our tests: After running on high for an hour, the Honeywell raised the temperature of the room from 6 feet away by only 3 Fahrenheit degrees. Unlike the Vornado VH200 and its ambient, full-room heat, the Honeywell UberHeat is just not powerful enough to be a whole-room heater. But if you alone need to warm up, sitting directly in front of the UberHeat works just fine.

One of the Honeywell’s advantages over the Lasko is its safety. Both offer overheat protection, but the Honeywell also features an automatic tip-over kill switch, which shuts the heater off if it gets knocked over. Although you should never leave a space heater in a room unattended, the kill switch can offer some peace of mind in case you really can’t keep your eye on the UberHeat for a short stretch. This Honeywell model also performed well in our surface-temperature tests, as its outer plastic casing remained at a steady 81 °F, a few degrees cooler than the Lasko heater. The front grille reached an average of 165 °F, hotter than the Lasko, but we think the addition of the kill switch offers a much more marked increase in safety than a difference of 10 degrees in grille temperature.

This Honeywell model’s other winning factor is its design. It’s hard to find a space heater you want to look at. But the UberHeat isn’t just inoffensive—it’s actually kind of hip. Its matte, disk-shaped frame and pronged feet feel at home in any living room. It’s also one of the only heaters we’ve found to offer color options (only white and black in this case, but it’s still welcome). At around 10 by 7 by 11 inches, it’s especially compact. It weighs just over 3 pounds, and its indented carrying handle means it’s easy to move. We do wish it had a fan-only setting, like the Lasko.

The Honeywell UberHeat is the most attractive heater we found, but it’s louder than most and doesn’t heat as powerfully. Photo: Sarah Kobos

The Honeywell’s greatest failing is its noise. It was far and away the loudest heater we tested, with decibel readings of 55 dBA at a distance of 3 feet and 51 dBA at 6 feet. It’s so loud, you may find yourself talking over its operational noise—it’s pretty rude for a permanent houseguest, in our opinion. But if you use noise-cancelling headphones and adore aesthetics, you may not mind the hum.

Like the Lasko 754200, the Honeywell UberHeat has consistently positive reviews. With more than 350 reviews on Amazon, it currently has an overall rating of 4.1 stars out of five, with 62 percent giving it a full five stars. It’s been a pick for three years now (formerly it was a runner-up to the Lasko), and we have no availability problems or long-term reliability issues to report. It can be a bit pricier than the Lasko—we’ve seen it fluctuate mostly between $30 and $40—but we’ve noticed that it can be easier to find than competitors in the winter months.

The best oil-filled radiator: De’Longhi TRD40615T

Photo: Sarah Kobos

De’Longhi TRD40615T Oil-filled radiators are silent but slow. The TRD40615T is sturdier than competitors, with an exterior that stays cooler to the touch. $80 from Amazon



Although oil-filled radiators look classic, they are not as effective at distributing heat throughout a room as ceramic and open-element heaters. They’re bigger, more expensive, and slower to heat up, and most of them are bracingly hot to the touch. But they are better at holding heat than ceramic models, and some people prefer their all-metal construction to a small machine that reaches high temperatures yet is encased in plastic. If this kind of heater sounds like something you might prefer, our favorite oil-filled heater is the De’Longhi TRD40615T. It’s sturdier and easier to clean than any other radiator we tested, with a shell-like exterior that remains relatively cool to the touch (for a radiator) and is easier to wipe down than that of most radiators, which typically feature bare fins that gather dust their in hard-to-reach depths. We also love its simple, manual controls.

Like any oil-filled radiator, the De’Longhi TRD40615T does not produce instantaneous heat. It takes around 15 minutes to heat up, and after running on high for an hour the heater raised the temperature of our test room from 3 feet away by 0.5 Fahrenheit degrees and from 6 feet away by 2.5 Fahrenheit degrees, less than the Lasko, Honeywell, and Vornado models. Within two hours, the De’Longhi almost caught up with our ceramic Lasko and Honeywell picks but still fell behind the Vornado heaters. And unlike ceramic heaters, which cool off immediately after powering down, in this design the oil inside the radiator has a large enough thermal mass that it keeps emitting heat for around an hour even after you turn it off.

Radiators make absolutely no noise, unlike ceramic, open-element, or micathermic heaters. We couldn’t even get an accurate noise reading on the De’Longhi, as our decibel meter picked up more of the noise of the wind outside than from the radiator. If you want a heater you can comfortably sleep alongside, an oil-filled radiator will never wake you up. Our testing showed that cats, also, really enjoy sleeping beside it.

Like any radiator, the De’Longhi is larger than our other picks. It occupies 16 by 6.6 by 25 inches of space, about the same as a full-size suitcase. But if you live in a cramped space, this heater may take up room you can’t spare.

The De’Longhi has simple controls, a handy 24-hour timer, and an exterior that in our tests stayed cooler to the touch than that of other radiator-style heaters we tried. Photo: Sarah Kobos

Although all radiators are hot to the touch, this De’Longhi model’s exterior remained cooler to the touch than that of the other two radiators we tested. It has a flat, articulated exoskeleton that runs at a much lower temperature and is thus much less likely to burn you than the exposed fins of the other, traditionally designed radiators we tested, the Pelonis NY1507-14A and the De’Longhi EW7707CM. For example, the EW7707CM recorded a searing average exterior temperature of 225 °F, whereas most of the metal body of the TRD40615T recorded just 180 °F, with a few hot spots of 200 °F. But any temperature above 160 °F will burn skin upon contact, so the TRD40615T still isn’t exactly safe to touch.

The TRD40615T has manual controls that are intuitive to use, as well as a 24-hour programmable timer that comes in handy. The heater has three different heat options and a thermostat dial that ranges from 1 to 6. It’s also easy to move, as you can roll it around on four retractable wheels. We liked that we didn’t have to install or screw in the wheels on the TRD40615T, unlike on the Pelonis NY1507-14A.

Some Amazon customers have complained about the radiator giving off an unpleasant smell upon initial use, so we recommend running it outside to off-gas before taking it inside. Most other oil-filled radiators initially emit this noxious stench because some of the oil remains on the surface of the heater after manufacturing. Once the oil has evaporated, the smell disappears. A few reviewers have complained that the timer makes an audible ticking noise, but we did not encounter this issue in our testing. If it comes up for you, we recommend contacting the manufacturer. The De’Longhi TRD40615T has a warranty of one year, so it should be covered if this ticking emerges early on.

If you need to warm up a whole room, the Vornado VH200 and MVH are much more effective for nearly half the cost. But if you don’t feel comfortable using an open-element or ceramic heater, the De’Longhi TRD40615T is the best radiator option we tested.

The competition

We tested the Vornado VH10, which is a glossier, newer generation of the VH200, but nothing set it apart from our less expensive top pick. It recorded similarly quiet decibel levels and performed just as well in heating our room. The VH10 offers a few other perks, such as a ledge to coil the cord around on the bottom of the heater and a deeper carrying handle. But it has only two temperature settings (one fewer than the VH200 and the MVH) and a concave dial, which we found much harder to manipulate than our picks’ raised dials.

We also tested the Vornado AVH10, an even slicker version of the VH10. This heater performed comparably to the VH10 (and our Vornado picks) but adds digital controls and an LED screen. We thought it was a hassle to have to repeatedly press the +/- buttons to change the temperature as opposed to just swirling a dial. It’s also around $40 more expensive than our pick.

We looked at a few micathermic heaters (a type of heater where the heating element is covered in thin sheets of mica), the most popular of which is the De’Longhi HMP1500. The biggest perk of micathermic heaters is that you can install them directly onto a wall to save space (De’Longhi conveniently includes a wall-installation kit with the HMP1500). But if you don’t install it on a wall, the heater resembles a flat-screen computer monitor on wheels—a body type just meant to be knocked over. We also found this heater slightly difficult to assemble out of the box. It has an impressive four out of five stars across nearly 2,000 reviews on Amazon at this writing, but it performed disappointingly in our tests, raising the heat in our testing room by 1.5 Fahrenheit degrees from a distance of 3 feet and making no difference at 6 feet—less of an increase than what we saw from the Vornado VH200 and MVH, as well as the Lasko 754200 and Honeywell UberHeat. This heater did not register as loud on our decibel meter, reading at 33 dBA and 32 dBA at 3 and 6 feet, respectively. But we found the micathermic heating noise more annoying than the ceramic heating noise—it sounded more like the electric buzz of a tattoo needle than the faint whirring we found on other heaters.

We also considered the De’Longhi EW7707CM, another oil-filled radiator. This radiator barely warmed our testing room at all after an hour. Unlike our radiator pick, this heater has exposed fins and a ComforTemp button, which, De’Longhi claims, cuts energy costs by maintaining the optimal room temperature. We preferred the TRD40615T’s 24-hour timer over the ComforTemp button, and the EW7707CM’s exposed wings were significantly hotter to the touch. But if our radiator pick sells out, the EW7707CM is just as capable of heating a space.

The last radiator we tested was the Pelonis NY1507-14A. The heater did a decent job of heating our room, performing as well as the other radiators, but the entire thing seemed too cheap to recommend. The analog dials bent and strained against our fingers as we tried to rotate them. We also had to screw the wheels onto the radiator, in contrast to the preinstalled, retractable wheels of the De’Longhi TRD40615T and EW7707CM. That task wasn’t too difficult, but we had to be careful placing the wheel-less radiator on our floor, as the downward-jutting screws could have gouged our floorboards.

The Lasko 5409 Oscillating Ceramic Table Top / Floor Heater looked like another popular model on Amazon, with 4.1 stars (out of five) across more than 6,000 reviews. Although this heater did not register louder than the Lasko 754200 on our decibel meter, we found its sound much more disruptive because of its uneven fan noises. The fans are otherwise very similar, both raising the temperature of the room about 2 Fahrenheit degrees from distances of 3 feet and 6 feet. But we don’t see any real reason for a small ceramic heater to oscillate, as it’s not powerful enough to consistently heat a part of a room unless it’s pointing directly at that target.

Per reader request, we tested one bathroom-friendly model, the Lasko CD08200 Ceramic Bathroom Heater. It performed on a par with our Lasko and Honeywell picks, raising the temperature of the room around 2 Fahrenheit degrees from distances of 3 feet and 6 feet. It’s certified as bathroom safe due to an Appliance Leakage Current Interrupter (ALCI) safety plug—a ground-fault interrupter built into appliance cords to prevent shocks—so it is safer than other heaters to use in the bathroom. (Other heaters’ instruction manuals, including those of our picks, usually say not to use them in an environment “where water is present.”) You control the settings—high, low, and Simple Heat, which provides 1 hour of heat—with one button. We found this design too limiting for most situations, but it may work if you’re looking for a space heater to use exclusively in your bathroom.

We considered but did not test the Vornado VH202, a popular “personal” heater that maxes out at 750 watts, falling short of our 1,500-watt requirement.

Of the many faux-fireplace heaters we encountered in our research, the most popular was the Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater. At this writing, it has good reviews, with 4.2 stars (out of five) across more than 3,500 ratings on Amazon, as well as a “best technology” mention in Popular Mechanics. But the Dr Infrared usually costs almost twice as much as the Vornado VH200 and over three times as much as our Lasko and Honeywell picks. We also encountered a worrying pattern of negative reviews complaining about the unit’s thermal fuse failing. Although the company seems responsive in shipping new fuses out to customers who have experienced blown fuses, that is not something we think people should need to fix on a space heater, so we don’t recommend this model.

The Brightown Ceramic Space Heater has decent owner feedback, with four stars (out of five) across nearly 770 reviews on Amazon, as well as apparently decent specs. But it looks like a lesser version of the Lasko 754200, even though its average price on CamelCamelCamel is historically about $10 more. We also could not find any warranty information, and the reliability of the company is less established than that of our picks.

The Pelonis HF-0003 is not UL certified, and beyond that it’s missing key safety features such as a tip-over kill switch. We tested it in 2017 and found it hot, lightweight, and wobbly.

The floor-standing Hunter 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater is twice the size of the Lasko 754200 or Honeywell UberHeat, and it offered only middling performance in our 2017 tests.

Another floor-standing heater, the Lasko 5160 Digital Ceramic Tower Heater, works well enough; it also oscillates and comes with a remote. But it’s very large and not cheap, and it failed to outperform our picks in 2017.

The Lasko 6462 Full Circle Ceramic Heater is well-reviewed and features a nifty 360-degree oscillating feature, but this floor-standing model’s space-age ashtray design is ugly as sin. It also costs more than most of our picks, and in our 2017 tests it could not outperform them.

In 2017 we also tested the Honeywell Heat Genius Ceramic Heater HCE840B, a ceramic heater with a white noise setting. But it usually costs almost three times as much as our Lasko also-great pick, and it didn’t heat up our test area as well.

In prior years’ tests, the Vornado ATH1 proved capable of warming up our test area almost as quickly as the Lasko 754200, but it usually costs around $100, and most of its reviewers (just over 125 total as of 2018) don’t sound impressed with it.

The Crane Ceramic Digital Tower Heater EE-8079 typically costs at least twice as much as our also-great picks, and in previous years’ tests against the Lasko 754200, it heated up our test space only a little quicker.

The De’Longhi HVY1030 was almost as good as the Lasko 754200 in previous years’ tests, but as of 2018 it’s more expensive, harder to find, and saddled with worse reviews.

The Dyson AM09 Fan Heater is a ceramic heater that we tested against the Lasko 754200 in previous years’ tests, and the Dyson proved weaker than the far, far cheaper model. The version we tested, around the time of its launch, was about $400; the version on Dyson’s site now is listed at nearly $450. You do not need to pay that much for a space heater.

The Holmes HFH436WGL-UM is a bathroom-safe heater that we considered in previous years and again in 2018. Although the bathroom design is a nice touch, this model suffers from weak reviews, and it has limited availability at high prices.

Care, maintenance, and safety

Space heaters come with a list of safe-operating instructions that most people would find surprisingly thorough, and there are a number of ways anyone could mistakenly use these machines incorrectly. Doing so can be dangerous, even with the added safety of features like overheat protection and tip-over kill switches. Space heaters accounted for two of every five house fires fought by US fire departments from 2011 to 2015, according to a 2017 report by the National Fire Protection Association. The leading cause of these fires was placing a heater too close to combustible items such as an upholstered couch, a mattress, or bedding.

The first way to prevent a fire is to never leave a space heater running in a room unattended. Instructions often mention not to sleep with one on overnight. If you have kids or pets that could knock it over or accidentally drape fabric over a space heater, keep a very close eye on its operation. The U.S. Fire Administration recommends keeping children at least 3 feet away from a space heater. We personally don’t leave any space heater in a room or closet within reach of young kids even if it’s unplugged—since a heater is a 15-amp appliance drawing considerable current, the heater’s plug and cord, combined with some intuitive on/off switches, pose a major electrical hazard to any curious toddler. Most kids back away from heat, but very few would anticipate an electric shock.

That high current is why you can never use an extension cord with a space heater. Many pictures you see in critical reviews claiming a space heater “caught on fire” appear to be from people overloading an extension cord by plugging a space heater into it. The instructions for every space heater we’ve ever seen warn against this. Don’t use a power strip, either—we’ve seen negative reviews complaining of a heater breaking and ruining a power strip in the process, but the thing is, most manufacturers state that you can’t use heaters in a power strip at all.

There are a lot of other warnings most manuals tend to include:

• No extension cords or power strips. (We’re repeating that one for emphasis.)

• Don’t put a space heater on a rug.

• Don’t put a space heater on any elevated surfaces, like tables, shelves, or stools. They can’t be on “uneven” surfaces, either. (Here’s hoping that historic wood floors are okay.)

• Unless they’re designed and approved for it—and most are not—space heaters can’t be in a “wet” location, such as a kitchen or bathroom.

• Avoid placing one within 3 feet of an electrical outlet.

• Avoid placing one within 3 feet of anything flammable. Some manuals name curtains, papers, furniture, pillows, and bedding as objects to keep at least 3 feet away. You can’t put your heater near furnaces, fireplaces, stoves, or fuel.

• Heaters usually can’t be anywhere near a bed—and especially not on one. They can’t even be close enough that a blanket or pillow could fall off the bed onto the heater.

• You can’t run the cord under a rug or pass it through a doorway, where the door or hinge would pinch, bend, and damage it.

• Beyond the restrictions against extension cords and power strips, keep in mind that you can’t use heaters on plug timers or GFCI outlets (the kind with the test and reset buttons).

• Some manuals even say that you can’t place a heater in a window—or in a bathtub.

Basically, heater manufacturers tend to want you to use heaters on a bare floor with nothing else around them. The Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) recommends further precautions, such as keeping flammable materials like paint and matches far away.

You should read your own heater’s manual for any specific warnings. In case you need them, here are the PDF instruction manuals for the Vornado VH200, Lasko 754200, Honeywell UberHeat, and De’Longhi TRD40615T. We also found the AHAM’s illustrated heater installation tips to be helpful.

