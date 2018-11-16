The Best Robes to Make Your Mornings Cozier

Photo: Michael Hession

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter , the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and prices are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission.

A great robe can help you stay warm, cover up, or make your morning routine a bit more pleasant. It’s also a small luxury—something to splurge on, just a little. After spending 75 hours researching and wearing 23 robes in half a dozen different materials, we’ve picked nine standouts that we love for their softness, style, comfort, and practicality. There’s no one robe that works for everyone, but we think most people will find a great match here.

We tested unisex robes and some that come only in women’s sizes, and we also brought in a few in both the men’s and women’s versions. Our picks include those made from absorbent terry cloth, a spa-style waffle weave, warm fleece (for adults and for kids), supersoft plush, lightweight flannel, breathable linen, a structured French terry, and slinky jersey knit. If you’re not sure which recommendations works for you, or if you’re buying a gift for someone else, we also discuss how to pick a robe. We focused on inclusive sizing and multiple color options wherever possible.

Why you should trust us

I’m Wirecutter’s bed and bath writer, and I’ve spent hundreds of hours researching and testing for many guides, including those for sheets, bath towels, flannel sheets, duvet covers, and clothing irons. I’ve been sewing and quilting for a decade, and I’ve published several quilt patterns. I have an eye for great fabrics and solid construction, and I’m very familiar with the fabrics we tested here.

For this guide I talked to experts who could help us identify the best qualities for robes in a variety of materials. Bruce Cohen, president and owner of luxury robe wholesaler Boca Terry, told me about construction, warmth, and care. Angela Courtney, owner (and buyer) of Sweetest Sin Boutique in Red Bank, New Jersey (a store I’ve shopped in over the years), talked with me about how to test for fit and which details to look for (like inner ties or an attached belt). Courtney also stocks a few of the brands we researched.

I looked at which robes garnered the highest ratings from both department stores and smaller, startup bedding companies. Then I checked Apartment Therapy’s list of the best bathrobes, looked at Amazon’s best-selling robes, and talked to our staff about the robes they love. I also looked at buying guides from Overstock, Boca Terry, and Comfy Robes.

The softest robe: Restoration Hardware Luxury Plush Long Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

How it feels: With a thick, smooth pile, this has the texture of a soft stuffed animal. It clings to the body a bit more than fleece, and it’s almost (but not quite) as warm.

Why it’s great: Restoration Hardware’s Luxury Plush Long Robe was the softest, and the second-warmest, robe we tested. While this unisex robe is one of the most expensive of our cold weather picks, we think it’s the coziest and well worth the price. When I had the flu this winter and everything ached, I tried a couple of our test robes and reached for this one over and over. It was the most soothing on my prickly skin. I’ve owned another one for about 10 years, and one of our editors has also had one for several years—we’ve used them through pregnancies and sick days when we just needed to wrap up in something comforting. We tested the long robe, which hits mid-calf to ankle-length depending on your height, but it’s available in a shorter version, too.

Restoration Hardware’s Luxury Plush robe was thick and warm, with patch pockets and long sleeves. Photo: Michael Hession

It was comfortable to wear inside with the heat set to 73 degrees, and in our cold tests it kept us perfectly warm for a quick run to the mailbox (though not as warm as the L.L.Bean Winter Fleece). It doesn’t have an inside tie, but it stayed closed just fine with the belt. It comes in more sizes than most robes we tested and the polyester plush didn’t shrink much (about 1.65 percent in our wash tests). In our experience, this robe keeps its softness and lovely appearance through many washes and many years. It can also be monogrammed.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: It wasn’t quite as breathable or roomy as the L.L.Bean Winter Fleece Robe—we did sweat in it after about 15 minutes—and the sleeves were a bit longer, which meant they sometimes got in the way.

Sizes: Unisex XS–XL

Material: 100 percent polyester

Colors: White, tan, medium gray, dark gray, indigo, burgundy

A super-warm fleece robe: L.L.Bean Women’s Winter Fleece Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

How it feels: Soft and cozy, like wrapping up in a fleece blanket.

Why it’s great: Of all the robes we tested, the L.L.Bean Winter Fleece Robe was the warmest. It was incredibly comfortable to wear while lounging and sitting at a desk, and even though it’s made of polyester it didn’t make us sweat, as can sometimes happen with synthetic fabrics. On a 5-foot-2 tester, this robe was ankle-length but didn’t cause tripping, and in our outdoor test, that length kept drafts away better than any other robe. We could’ve walked the dog in the snow wearing it. It has an inside tie to help keep it securely closed, and the pockets are just big enough for a phone or hands. This is not a stingy robe. The cut is roomy—there’s plenty of material to wrap up in, and the fabric flows, rather than clings like other styles we tried. Despite this, the sleeves don’t feel overly long. We especially love that this robe comes in the widest range of sizes of any of our picks, available in a petite extra-small to a women’s 3X.

The thick and comfortable L.L.Bean Women’s Winter Fleece was the warmest robe we tested. Photo: Michael Hession

It comes in a wider range of colors than most robes we tested, and it shrunk less in our wash tests (about 0.5 percent). L.L.Bean’s Winter Fleece also comes in a zip-up version, if you like that style or want a robe that stays completely closed at the legs when you’re sitting down. It can also be monogrammed, if that’s your thing. It’s pricier than a lot of fleece robes we’ve seen, but it’s well worth it, especially with L.L.Bean’s satisfaction guarantee.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: When we washed this robe it produced a lot of static electricity. It picked up a fair amount of lint just walking around in it, too, so we think dryer sheets are essential when washing it. And so is exercising caution when touching doorknobs while wearing it—we did get zapped.

Sizes: Women’s petite XS–XL; misses XS–XL; women’s 1X–3X

Material: 100 percent polyester

Colors: Light blue, navy, red, purple, teal, and gray

A cozy fleece robe for kids: L.L.Bean Kids’ Fleece Robe

Photo: Jackie Reeve

Also great:

L.L.Bean Kids’ Fleece Robe Available in a range of sizes to fit every stage of childhood, this robe is soft and doesn’t restrict movement, and the colors are bright and fun. $45 from L.L. Bean



How it feels: A lighter-weight fleece that gives kids the flexibility to run around but still stay warm.

Why it’s great: L.L.Bean’s Kids’ Fleece Robe is very soft, comes in some great colors, and has sizes to fit kids from toddlerhood through high school. It’s not quite as fluffy as the Winter Fleece Robe for women, but we think it has a more appealing texture for kids. This fleece is thinner, with a nap (the fuzzy surface of the fabric) that looks and feels smoother and denser than the women’s version. This gives it a very soft and smooth feel on the cheek, makes it less clingy on the body, and gives it more movement—a benefit for the boundless energy of kids. It also picked up less lint and static than the women’s version. The belt is attached so you and your kids never have to go hunting for it, and the pockets are roomy enough to store treasures. This robe hits an inch or two below the knee, so kids won’t trip on it, and it also comes in a hooded plaid version. It looked great after five washes, keeping its fuzzy texture without pilling. If your kids would rather wrap up in a robe than get under a blanket on chilly weekend mornings, this is our pick. For a special gift, go for the monogrammed version.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: We wish that it was available in the same colors as the women’s fleece robe—we know it’s sometimes fun for kids and parents to match. Because this is a different model (not just a kid version of the adult size), the colors don’t correspond exactly, although navy is available in both sizes.

Sizes: Unisex toddler 2T, 3T, 4T; unisex kids 4, 5/6, 6x/7, 8, 10/12, 14/16, 18

Material: 100 percent polyester

Colors: Bright red, pink, navy, hunter green, purple, aqua

A terry robe for after a shower: Snowe Bathrobe

Photo: Michael Hession

Snowe Bathrobe The softest, warmest terry robe we looked at, it wicks away more moisture after a shower than any other pick, but it’s also comfy for lounging. $100 from Snowe



How it feels: Impressively soft and fluffy, like a luxe hotel towel.

Why it’s great: The Snowe Bathrobe was the best terry robe we tested, by a significant margin. We tested five terry robes, the largest testing group of any one fabric, and this unisex robe was plumper, softer, and more absorbent after a shower than the rest. It’s made with long-staple cotton, with a fluffiness our testers loved. The length hit mid-calf on a 5-foot-2 tester and closer to the knee on a 5-foot-9 tester, which was consistent with all of the terry robes we tried. It was the warmest terry in our outdoor test (walking to the mailbox in 19-degree weather), and the third-warmest robe overall, behind the L.L.Bean fleece and Restoration Hardware plush. It didn’t keep our legs as warm, but it was breathable and still cozy to wear around the house.

The Snowe robe was–by far–the best terry robe we tried. The fold-over collar is cozy and helps to soak up extra moisture from your neck and hair. Photo: Michael Hession

We recommend the Snowe if you like to wear a robe straight out of the shower. In our shower tests, the Snowe robe felt less clingy than the others we tested, and it soaked up more moisture from our skin. While it was the slowest of the terry robes to dry in our timed tests (it is much thicker than the others), it was still ready to wear again from morning to night. It held up better in the wash than the other terry robes, several of which snagged or shrank so much they were unwearable. All four of our testers who wore the terry robes agreed that the Snowe was the standout.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: It comes only in white. And we would love to see Snowe offer more than three sizes. While the large size (the biggest option available) still fit our female tester comfortably, it was snug on three male testers who wear between an XL and XXL in T-shirt sizes. It also didn’t offer as much wrap coverage as some other robes. Still, we think the quality of the terry material put it far ahead of the rest.

Sizes: Unisex small, medium, large

Material: 100 percent cotton

Colors: White

An around-the-house flannel robe: L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

Our pick

L.L.Bean Men’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe This plaid robe is softer than the other flannel robes we tested and weighs almost nothing. We could wear it at home all day long without sweating. $70 from L.L. Bean



How it feels: Light, warm, and relaxed, like a worn-in flannel shirt.

Why it’s great: We researched 15 flannel robes and tested two, and the L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid Flannel Robe (women’s, men’s) edged ahead because of its superior construction. We like this robe for lounging because it’s warm like a flannel shirt, but it doesn’t add extra weight and bulk. “It doesn’t weigh anything at all,” said one tester. “I can barely feel it on.” Overall, the fabric was nicer than on the robe we tried from the Vermont Country Store. It seemed less likely to pill, it draped better over the hips and across the back, and the plaid print was more defined and saturated. The Bean’s sleeves also fit closer to the body, with no loose fabric under the armpits, and the cuffs stayed smooth and flat after a cycle in the washer and dryer.

The fit for both the men’s and women’s versions of this cotton flannel is generous and roomy. Photo: Michael Hession

We saw flannel robes heavily marketed over the holiday season, and then many seemed to disappear after New Year’s. The L.L.Bean Scotch Plaid robe is a perennial item, although stock does dip after the holiday. These robes have hundreds of strong, year-round user reviews going back to 2008. It also comes with L.L.Bean’s stellar satisfaction guarantee.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: This robe is pretty thin, so if you want something super warm this one may not be for you. The L.L. Bean robe shrank a bit more than the Vermont Country Store’s (3.5 percent versus 2.35 percent), but we didn’t think that affected the fit at all.

Sizes: Men’s regular S–XXL and tall L–XXL; women’s misses XS–X and petite XS–XL

Material: 100 percent cotton

Colors: Four plaid prints for men; three plaid prints for women

A spa-style robe: Macy’s Hotel Collection Waffle Weave Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

How it feels: Soft honeycombed texture on the outside, with an absorbent, velvety lining inside.

Why it’s great: We considered three robes with a waffle texture, and the unisex Macy’s Hotel Collection Waffle Weave was the winner for its soft lining, comfort, and polished appearance. It was the smoothest and plushest waffle fabric we tested, and the only one with a lining, making it less clingy, more flattering on different body types, and far less scratchy on the skin. The cotton robe has a kimono-style collar, which gives less coverage over the chest and neck than a shawl collar, but we think that makes it better for shaving, putting on makeup, or engaging in elaborate skincare regimens because it leaves your face and neck free. It also has an inside tie to help keep it securely closed.

The kimono-style collar of the Macy’s Hotel Collection Waffle Weave leaves your face and neck exposed, so it’s easy to wear while shaving or applying makeup. Photo: Michael Hession

The lining is made from looped cotton that looks almost like terry, but feels much softer (although it isn’t quite as absorbent). We also think it will keep you warm around the house in cool temperatures. One tester liked this robe more than terry options because it had more structure, and the waffle fabric looked less like loungewear. He noted that he could wear it out of the shower and still answer the door looking presentable. “The look of this feels much smarter, especially compared to terry,” he said.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: As with most of the robes we tested, we were wishing for more size options—there are only two with this robe. We tried a medium/large that shrank about 6 percent after the first wash. It still fit our testers, though it could have been roomier. And while it came out of the dryer slightly wrinkled, it still looked much more polished than the other waffle robes we washed and dried. Our male testers said they felt awkward using the in-seam side pockets compared with the patch pockets common on the front of other robes.

Sizes: Unisex small/medium, medium/large

Material: 100 percent cotton

Colors: White, light gray, tan, mint green

A stylish French terry robe for women: Lunya’s The Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

Our pick:

Lunya’s The Robe We love the stylish design of this French terry robe, which drapes better than our other warm-weather knit pick and looks more flattering on curves. $250 from Lunya



How it feels: This French terry feels like soft, knit athletic wear. It hugs the body and stays cool in hot weather.

Why it’s great: Lunya’s robe stands out for its dramatic cut, high-low hemline, and double-duty collar. The other robes we’ve picked have traditional designs and straightforward details, but this one (the most expensive of our picks) is pure fashion and clever comfort. The collar can be worn open to reveal your neck, or it can be closed with a hook at the shoulder, which creates a cowl-neck. It’s made of thin cotton/modal French terry, which is flat on one side and looped on the other—the robe has seamed, decorative panels that reveal both sides of the fabric. It’s very soft and very cool on the skin, and it held up beautifully after five washes.

We loved the many stylish details on Lunya’s The Robe—it felt dramatic and sexy. Photo: Michael Hession

The Lunya’s sleeves are long and fitted, so it feels more like a piece of clothing than a robe. It’s the only robe we’ve picked for adults with an attached belt, and the in-seam pockets are nice and deep. It’s less stretchy than the jersey knit robes we tested, and we found this made it more flattering to curves. It’s a power robe that made one of our testers feel like a Disney villain, in the best way.

Flaws but not dealbreakers: It comes only in black and white. We tested the black, which picked up a fair amount of fuzz just from walking around the house. We also tested the biggest size offered, L/XL, which worked for a size 16 female tester but probably wouldn’t work for sizes beyond that. Finally, the raw high-low hemline on the Lunya is designed to make climbing the stairs easier, but if the length is too long, Lunya offers directions to cut the bottom hem to fit you. We did not have the nerve to try this ourselves and were surprised that such an expensive robe might require wielding scissors to get a great fit.

Sizes: Women’s XS/S, M, L/XL

Materials: 48 percent cotton, 48 percent modal, 4 percent spandex

Colors: Black and white

A crisp linen robe for warm temperatures: Rough Linen Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

Rough Linen Robe With a rustic look and the coarser fabric of linen, this unisex robe was the lightest and softest linen we tried. $150 from Rough Linen



How it feels: Crisp and cool with a slightly rough, woven texture that doesn’t cling to the body.

Why it’s great: Of the eight linen robes we researched and the two we tested, the unisex Rough Linen Robe proved to be the best for its expensive-looking linen, light weight, softer texture, and fit. We preferred Rough Linen’s mid-weight robe to Coyuchi’s Relaxed Linen Robe, which was heavier and rougher. Out of every fabric we tested, the Rough Linen robe was the lightest, coolest option for men. The sleeves are a great length, hitting just at the wrist, and they’re easy to cuff if you’d like them shorter. This robe fell mid-calf on a 5-foot-2 tester.

We found that the Rough Linen Robe has plenty of wrap coverage and great drape. It feels luxurious and expensive. Photo: Michael Hession

There is no inside tie, but in our testing we didn’t find that the Rough Linen robe had trouble staying closed. It was perfectly comfortable and didn’t cling to the body, and it felt lighter to wear than our knit robe picks. It had great wrap coverage, draped well, and didn’t tug at the hips or pull across the back. You can machine dry it (tumble dry low), and it shrunk much less than the Coyuchi (2 percent versus 5.7 percent).

Flaws but not dealbreakers: Linen isn’t for everyone. This robe needed a lot of ironing out of the dryer (if you don’t want to embrace the rumpled look). After one wash, the bottom hem had some ripples in it that took some elbow grease to iron out, but we were able get it smooth again. We also wish it came in more sizes (two is really not enough). If you love the look and feel of linen, this robe is fantastic. If you prefer something softer, our other picks may work better for you.

Sizes: Unisex small/medium, large

Material: 100 percent linen

Colors: White, natural, blue, black

The best lightweight knit robe: Natori Shangri-La Robe

Photo: Michael Hession

Natori Shangri-La Robe This jersey knit robe has great size options and more fun colors than any other, and it feels fantastic to wear. $70 from Natori



How it feels: Cool and soft on the skin, like a luxe T-shirt.

Why it’s great: Natori’s Shangri-La Robe for women was our favorite lightweight robe, with its wide range of sizes, punchy color options (the most of any robe we tested), and overall comfort. While the other jersey knit robe we tested clung uncomfortably, the Shangri-La skimmed the skin and felt light and slinky to wear. The fit was generous and flattering on our two testers, with in-seam pockets that don’t pucker on the hips and an inside tie to keep the slinky material closed. It’s a kimono-style, like the Macy’s waffle robe, with a collar that lays flat and leaves your neck and face free, but it’s light and thin—the thinnest of all of our robe picks. The collar style and three-quarter-length sleeves are perfect as a dressing gown—the sleeves are never in the way.

We like that the three-quarter-length sleeves don’t get in the way of doing morning tasks like washing your face. Photo: Michael Hession

After five washes our test robe still looked like new. Two of our staffers have owned a Shangri-La robe for a year and haven’t noticed any major wear. “Even though I don’t usually go for jersey, its fabric feels expensive,” said one. “Even after numerous washes.” Our other staffer noted that she feels great in this robe without trying too hard: “You’re just making coffee and getting ready, but also happen to look chic.”

Flaws but not dealbreakers: The Shangri-La robe hugs curves and bulges a bit more than the more structured Lunya robe, but for a jersey knit (which is often a challenge for curves) it still looked great on different body types during our testing. It shrank a bit more than the Lunya (3.85 percent compared with 2.85 percent), but this didn’t affect the wrap coverage or generous fit.

Sizes: Women’s XS–2X

Material: 65 percent modal, 35 percent polyester

Colors: 14 colors

How to pick a robe

We picked nine robes in a variety of fabrics and styles. They include (from left): Natori’s Shangri-La, Lunya’s The Robe, L.L.Bean’s Scotch Plaid Flannel, Rough Linen’s robe, Snowe’s terry bathrobe, L.L.Bean’s Winter Fleece, and Macy’s Hotel Collection Waffle Weave. Photo: Michael Hession

When buying a robe for yourself, you may already know the materials and styles you like. Our staffers and testers had clear, strong ideas going in, and, for the most part, our testing didn’t change their minds. But if you’re debating what type will work best for you, or if you’re gifting a robe to someone else, consider these guidelines (and if you are buying a gift, remember to get a gift receipt!).

• Think about temperature: The fabrics you’ll want to consider will vary depending on whether you need the robe in order to stay warm, keep cool and covered, or to simply dry off after a shower. Fleece, plush, and flannel are best for cooler temperatures. Linen and lightweight knits like jersey are best in warmer temperatures. Terry or waffle work best out of the shower.

• Consider how it will be used: The small details on a robe can make a big difference in functionality, depending on when and how you plan to wear it. Robes with long sleeves or shawl collars are great if you need to step outside in the cold or bundle up while lounging around the house. A kimono-style robe will have a collar that lays flat, so you can still get to your face and neck while preparing to shave or apply makeup, and it will have shorter sleeves that won’t dip into your toothpaste. This type is ideal if you tend to use your robe as a morning dressing gown.

• Low maintenance is key: Most people we talked to did not want to deal with a material that needed dry cleaning. Delicate silks, and many linens, can’t be washed at home, or they can only be hand-washed. We only tested robes that could be tossed in the washer and dryer.

• Know the importance of color: If you’re gifting a robe to someone, choosing a color can be tricky. Some of our robes come only in muted colors, and others have bright, vibrant choices. Go with a neutral if you’re really not sure, but if possible find out what colors they prefer. For kids especially, we know that color matters. Give a purple lover a green robe and you’ll probably be returning it. We considered options (especially for kids) that came in as many colors as possible while still being comfortable and well-made.

How we picked and tested

After talking to our experts and our staff, and spending hours researching robes online, we compiled a list of almost 100 possible robes. Then we read user reviews, checking for inaccurate and fake reviews where we could, and considered material, style, brand reputation, and robe availability until we’d narrowed our list to 19 robes to test, a combination of unisex options, sizes for kids, women’s styles, and some available for either gender. From that research, we determined our criteria for a great robe. Here’s what we were looking for:

Comfortable, washable materials: Our staffers unanimously told us they wouldn’t buy a robe that needed dry cleaning, so we skipped higher-maintenance fabrics like silk. Instead, we focused on terry, plush, fleece, linen, waffle, knits, and peshtemal, since they can be washed and dried. We tried to pick the softest or highest-quality robes we could find in those materials.

Size and color options: Wherever we could, we looked for robes with a wide range of sizes for men, women, and kids. We also looked for robes with several color options.

Brand reputation: We think it’s important that a robe—something you’ll most likely use frequently—be both comfortable and long-lasting, so we focused our testing on brands that have a good reputation for quality and customer service. Although robe sizing is fairly flexible, it’s nice to know there’s a good return policy in place if the one you buy just won’t work. All our picks offer returns, and many come with excellent guarantees or warranties (we’re especially confident recommending L.L.Bean thanks to its outstanding satisfaction guarantee).

Construction and design: We considered design details like pockets (a must!) and inside ties to keep the robe secure, and we noted user reviews (and our own staffer’s complaints) about concerns like gaping at the chest.

Perennial availability: We wanted to find robes that you could find with ease, robes that were available year-round or would at least return year after year.

Once we’d called in our test models, we tried on each robe and took notes about its feel. Bruce Cohen, president and owner of Boca Terry, told us to check the stitching on the side seams, armholes, and the bottom hems, so we looked at these areas, as well as the overall construction. We measured each robe’s sleeve length and overall length down the middle of the back. Then we washed and dried them once and checked for snags, pilling, and any problems at the seams. We tried them on again, eliminated a few that hadn’t held up well in the wash, and measured each robe a second time to determine shrinkage.

A panel of six testers (a group of family members together for the holidays), with three men, two women, and one little girl, tried on the robes that made it through to this second round of testing. We noted the fit on different body types, and they gave us notes on what they liked and disliked, the materials they prefer, and which robes they’d reach for again. We eliminated a few more.

With our narrowed-down list, we performed cold tests on the robes meant for chilly weather—fleece, terry, plush and flannel. We put on each robe and walked from the front door, down the driveway to the mailbox and back during a frigid January cold snap in New Jersey (it was about 19 degrees). We rated each robe based on how long we could be outside before the cold got uncomfortable.

We performed dry tests on the remaining group of terry and waffle robes. We showered, quickly towel dried, then put the robe on and walked from the bathroom to the bedroom. We wanted to see how comfortable each robe was on wet/damp skin, and how well it absorbed any remaining moisture. Then we hung the robes on a hook and timed how long it took them to dry.

I set the inside temperature to 73 degrees and spent time sitting around the house and working at my desk in each of our finalist robes, paying attention to which caused overheating, which felt like a natural piece of clothing, and which were generally the most comfortable for everyday, around-the-house activities. For the warm-weather robes, we tried them on over bare skin and over a T-shirt to see how they felt in mild temperatures, and how easy it was to apply makeup or move around while getting ready in them.

Care and maintenance

Bruce Cohen told us that if you wear a robe with any frequency you should wash it as often as you wash your towels (and we suggest doing that after three or four uses). He also told us to avoid bleach. It’s worth washing dark robes with other darks as we noticed some of the more saturated robes did bleed color into the wash. We found that if we followed the care instructions, all our picks stayed fresh and like-new after five washes.

The competition

Terry

The Company Store’s Company Cotton Robe was our second-favorite terry robe. We tested one for adults and also tested the hooded kids’ version. It was lighter than the Snowe terry and felt great on the skin after a shower, but it wasn’t as soft or as warm. It also didn’t look quite as fresh after five washes compared with the Snowe Bathrobe. The kids’ robe was well-sized and comes in great colors, but our tester preferred the softer L.L.Bean Kids’ Fleece Robe.

Coyuchi’s Unisex Cloud Loom Organic Robe was nice and soft, but the terry snagged after one wash. The pockets were also placed too high so the robe’s belt covers them and makes them hard to use.

Parachute’s Classic Bathrobe was soft and felt nice out of the shower, but there were visible snags in the terry and around the seams after one wash. It wasn’t as generously sized as the other terry robes we tested in the same size, and it shrunk enough (5 percent) that it became unwearable for some of our testers.

We tested the L.L.Bean Terry Cloth Robe for women and for men. One of our testers has owned this robe for years, but compared with the other terry we tried, our test robe was so scratchy and stiff after one wash that the tester was ready to trade in his old robe for something softer.

Waffle/honeycomb

Coyuchi’s Unisex Organic Waffle Robe wasn’t as popular as the Macy’s Hotel Collection Waffle Weave Robe in our testing because it didn’t have a soft lining and felt scratchy on the skin.

Snowe’s Honeycomb Robe looked more rumpled after our wash tests than the other waffle robes we tested, and it also didn’t have a soft lining.

Flannel

Vermont Country Store’s Portuguese Flannel Robes for men and women were warmer and more substantial than the L.L.Bean’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Robes, but the construction, design, and color saturation were better on the L.L.Bean. The Vermont Country Store robe’s sleeves were slightly batwing-shaped, which one tester said felt floppy and cumbersome, and its cuffs no longer laid flat after a trip through the wash.

Linen

Coyuchi’s Relaxed Linen Robe is available for women and men, and we thought the construction was a bit better on this robe than on the Rough Line Robe, but it was a heavier, rougher linen that was unpopular with our testers. They thought it felt more like burlap.

Knit

The Honeydew Intimates Jersey Robe has a cute short length and comes in fun colors and a good range of sizes, but the jersey knit felt cheap, and it clung to every curve and bulge in an unflattering way.

Cotton

We also tested Coyuchi’s Unisex Mediterranean Organic Robe and Cuyana’s Turkish Cotton Robe. The Coyuchi was better, but, for use in warmer temperatures, neither felt as soft and cool as our knit picks or as crisp as our linen pick.

Sources

1. Bruce Cohen, president/owner of Boca Terry, email interview, November 30, 2017

2. Angela Courtney, owner/buyer of Sweetest Sin Boutique, phone interview, December 8, 2017

3. Maxwell Ryan, The Best Bathrobes, Apartment Therapy, December 14, 2017

4. Types of Bathrobe Fabrics, Boca Terry, September 7, 2012

5. How to Choose a Bathrobe, Overstock

6. Guide to Bathrobes, Comfy Robes

7. How to Choose the Right Bathrobe Before Purchasing, Cotton Age, October 31, 2017

Read the original article on The Best Robes.