The Best Early Black Friday 2018 Deals So Far

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Slate may earn affiliate commissions that support their work. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of Black Friday deals here.

This $140 deal with included Echo Dot (valued around $35) makes for a far better value than the $150 sales we usually see on the Ring Video Doorbell itself.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 is our top pick in our guide to the best smart doorbell camera. “The Ring Video Doorbell 2 performs like a cross between a modestly aggressive guard dog and a trusty digital butler,” Jon Chase and Stacey Higginbotham wrote. “In addition to notifying you—audibly and via smartphone—of activity, it records all motion events to the cloud, letting you view those recordings (as well as live video) on your phone or computer any time.”

A big drop from its street price and a new low for all colors, this model comes unlocked with a U.S. warranty.

The Samsung Galaxy 9 is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best Android phones. “If you want a brighter display or features such as a microSD card slot or a headphone jack, or if you prefer to purchase through a carrier other than Verizon, the Samsung Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+ is your best bet,” Ryan Whitwam wrote. “We like Samsung’s pressure-sensitive home button: It’s similar to Apple’s 3D Touch but just on the bottom part of the screen, and you can hard-press this spot to trigger the home button at all times, even if the navigation buttons are hidden by full-screen content or the phone is asleep.”

Sales on this scale have dried up in recent months, so while this is $1 more than the best price we’ve seen, it’s a worthwhile drop below recent pricing.

The Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is our top pick in our guide to the best smart scales. “Smart bathroom scales do the weight-tracking work for you, no typing or pen and paper required,” Shannon Palus and Melanie Pinola wrote. “After more than six months of researching and stepping on and off a dozen scales (a total of 35 hours and more than 550 weigh-ins), we’ve found that the Eufy BodySense Smart Scale is the best smart scale available today, with an app that’s simple to use and a reasonable price.”

Not the lowest price we’ve seen, but the lowest this year on a pick that we haven’t seen for sale that often.

The LectroFan is our top pick in our guide to the best white noise machine. Courtney Schley wrote, “Thanks to its electronically generated, nonrepeating white noise options—which sound a bit like soft static—it worked as well as or better than the five other tested machines at masking squalling cats, barking dogs, and snoring roommates. Its simple controls are easy to use (even in the dark), its range of volume is wider than that of other devices we tested, and its small size is convenient for travel and won’t dominate your nightstand.”

We’ve seen this price before but it’s never gone lower, and the previous deal didn’t stick around long.

The Logitech C922x is a runner-up pick in our guide to the best webcams. “If you regularly use your webcam to stream to sites like YouTube or Twitch, and want to be able to put smooth 60 fps video of yourself on top of your 60 fps game footage, you’ll like Logitech’s C922x Pro Stream Webcam,” Kimber Streams and Andrew Cunningham wrote. “The C922x also includes software that tries to separate you from your background, creating a green screen-style, background-replacement effect without the added cost, equipment, and space you’d need for an actual green screen.”

The best price we’ve seen, nicely beating the $110 sales we’ve seen the past few months. Since discounts have slowed down on this model, it’s a good time to buy.

The Delsey Helium Aero 29-Inch Blue is a budget pick in our guide to the best checked luggage.

Kit Dillon wrote, “For travelers who want a sturdy piece of luggage for not too much money, the Delsey Helium Aero is a great option. You lose out on the superior organization, exterior pockets, and long-term durability of our top pick, and overall we still think a soft-sided bag is a better option for most people, but this bag is hard to beat from a pure-value perspective. Most other hard-shell bags in this price range are made of a less-robust ABS-polycarbonate blend; the Helium Aero is 100 percent polycarbonate.”

Matching a recent sale we saw from Amazon, this is a notable discount if you’re in the market for a big bundle of Tiles, with the included Echo Dot sweetening the deal.

The Tile Mate and Tile Slim are runner-up picks in our guide to the best Bluetooth tracker. “The Bluetooth range of the Tile Mate is shorter than that of the Pro and its alarm isn’t as loud, but it’s still better than the trackers from any other company, and it’s fine for finding your keys around the house,” Nick Guy wrote. “If you’ve bought into the Tile ecosystem and you’re looking for a thinner option—say, to fit in a wallet—go with Tile Slim.”

Because great deals don’t just happen on Black Friday, sign up for our daily deals email and we’ll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.