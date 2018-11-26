The Best Cyber Monday 2018 Deals, According to Wirecutter

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Slate may earn affiliate commissions that support its work. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of Cyber Monday deals here.

Make sure to use the code CM15 to get 15 percent off any size of our runner-up mattress pick, a nice drop below the usual 10 percent off sales.

The Casper is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best memory foam and latex mattresses. “If you switch between back-sleeping and side-sleeping, or if one of two people sharing a bed tends toward back-sleeping or prefers a firmer mattress, Casper’s signature mattress is a better pick than our top pick, the Leesa,” Kevin Purdy wrote. “Side-sleepers may find the Leesa relieves more pressure where they sink in (shoulders, elbows, and hips) than the Casper, but by only a small margin. The Casper is a very close runner-up to the Leesa, especially for singles or couples who vary the side they sleep on.”

The best price we’ve seen at $150, plus, Snowe is offering a $25 gift card on orders over $250, a $50 gift card on orders over $500, and a $75 gift card on orders over $750.

The Snowe Percale Sheet Set is an upgrade pick in our guide to the best cotton sheets. “We think the L.L.Bean percale sheets will please most people, but if you’re willing to spend about $50 to $70 more for a percale sheet set that’s more luxurious, we recommend Snowe’s Percale Sheet Set,” Jackie Reeve and Preethi Gopinath wrote. “These sheets are softer and a bit more crisp than the L.L.Bean percale set, like a good set of higher-end hotel sheets. They feel more sumptuous, with a slightly better drape.”

Use the code CM20 to drop this extremely handy USB battery down to previous lows, which are usually only available a couple times a year.

The TravelCard is our top pick for a truly pocket-sized battery in our guide to the best USB power banks and battery packs. “Because you don’t need to carry any cables, there’s nothing extra to forget, and the TravelCard is always ready to go. It’s light and well-made, with cables that fit securely without jamming or falling out—a real problem with some of the cheapest credit-card-size batteries,” Mark Smirniotis wrote. “If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can’t get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option.”

Usually $35, this drop to $26 is a great discount if you do in-store pickup or it’s part of an order of $50+ so you receive free shipping.

The 21oz version of the Hydro Flask 24-Ounce Standard Mouth Bottle is our top pick in our guide to the best water bottles. Eve O’Neill wrote, “The Hydro Flask 21oz Standard Mouth makes the most reliable, versatile bottle for carrying water, we found. It’s an insulated stainless steel bottle with a plastic cap, and it kept water cool for our entire 17-hour temperature test. It didn’t leak in any of our tests, keeping your bag and all of its contents dry. The mouth is wide enough to add ice cubes, but narrow enough to sip without sloshing, especially if you’re on the move.”

One of the better deals we’ve seen on the budget pick for the best action camera.

The GoPro Hero is our budget pick in our guide to the best action camera. “The GoPro Hero is a clear compromise on its more feature-rich older sibling. It cannot record 4K video or digitally stabilize the video it captures at any setting, but it has many of the other headline features that justify the price of the Hero6, including built-in waterproofing, voice control, and compatibility with the GoPro suite of accessories,” Ben Keough and Daniel Varghese wrote. “The latter make using the Hero in a range of situations much easier than some of the other action cameras we tested, which directly correlated to better footage, even with lower resolutions.”

The best price we’ve seen on our new pick.

The Netgear Nighthawk R7000P is a top pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi router (for most people). Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo wrote, “After spending over 140 hours testing 24 routers, we think the Netgear R7000P Nighthawk is still the best wireless router for most people. It’s faster and more reliable at both short and long ranges than almost all the routers we tested, it balances the demands of connected devices automatically to avoid congestion, and unlike many other routers with that feature, it works well right out of the box, with no arcane tweaking required.”

While we saw some great sales on these headphones last year, none were within $20 of this sale.

The Bose QuietComfort25 were previously our top pick in our guide to the best noise-cancelling headphones. “After testing 53 headphones, including 11 for this update, we think the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II are the best noise-cancelling headphones for most people,” Geoffrey Morrison wrote about our current top pick. The Series II is the latest version of Bose’s wireless noise-cancelling over-ear headphone. The noise cancelling is still class-leading, though not quite as good as the wired QC25s.”

This price is already significantly lower than S9 prices prior to the Black Friday period, but once you add in the Echo devices, it may be the best price on a current flagship device that we’ve ever seen.

The Samsung Galaxy 9 is our runner-up pick in our guide to the best Android phones. Ryan Whitwam wrote, “The Samsung Galaxy S9 and its larger sibling, the Samsung Galaxy S9+, have some features that the Pixel 3 phones don’t, such as a microSD card slot and a headphone jack. Plus, they’re available for purchase through any carrier. These phones have the latest curved OLED screens from Samsung—the best we’ve ever seen on a phone—and the bezel surrounding the screen is tiny.”

First deal and a new low with code CM1AUKEY.

The Aukey PB-Y13 10000mAh Power Bank with Power Delivery is an also great pick in our guide to the best USB-C battery packs and power banks. “The Aukey PB-Y13 10000mAh Power Bank with Power Delivery charges select phones, including the iPhone X and X Plus and the iPhone XS and XS Max, a little faster than our pick from RAVPower, particularly when your phone has a low battery,” Mark Smirniotis wrote. “In our tests, 18 W fast chargers like the PB-Y13 charged a fully depleted iPhone XS to a little more than 50 percent in a half hour, compared with around 45 percent for a standard 15 W charger.”

