The Best Black Friday 2018 Deals From Wirecutter

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Slate may earn affiliate commissions. that support its work. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of Black Friday deals here.

A bit higher than previous Leesa deals, though this one includes one of their free pillows. Make sure to get to the first step of checkout, remove their code on the right, and use the code WireCutter.

The Leesa Mattress is our top pick in our guide to the best memory foam and latex mattresses. “The Leesa is our top pick among online-purchase mattresses because in our tests it felt the best overall for side- and stomach-sleepers. It breathes better than all but one of the mattresses we tested, allowing for a cooler sleep. The Leesa also handles better at its edges than most other picks, providing acceptable support for entering, exiting, or rolling over on the bed.”

A rare discount and only the second sale we’ve seen on this sheet set.

The Snowe Percale Sheets is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best sheets. “If you’re willing to spend about $50 to $70 more for a percale sheet set that’s more luxurious, we recommend Snowe’s Percale Sheet Set. These sheets are softer and a bit more crisp than the L.L.Bean percale set, like a good set of higher-end hotel sheets. They feel more sumptuous, with a slightly better drape. They are made from a durable, medium-weight fabric with a thread count that Snowe says is 500 yarns per square inch. In last year’s testing at the FIT lab, we found that the Snowe sheets resisted pilling just as well as the L.L.Bean and Casper sheets.”

Part of Amazon’s Deal of the Day promotion, this is the best price we’ve seen on this model.

The Instant Pot Duo 8 Quart is an also great pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cooker. Lesley Stockton writes, “The 8-quart Instant Pot is a large machine… if you cook for a lot of people, or like to make big batches, it’s your best option. And despite its hulking size, the 8-quart Instant Pot can still handle small batches. In our tests, we found the Duo 8-Quart cooked 1 cup of white rice just as well as, and in the same amount of time as the Duo 6-Quart. So if you have the space and want the extra capacity, get and 8-quart Instant Pot.”

A new low, and the best price we’ve seen per unit, even considering multi-pack sales.

The Google Home Mini is featured in our blog post comparing the Amazon Echo Dot and the Google Home Mini. Sarah Witman writes, “We think more people may like the softer, rounded look of the Home Mini more than the Echo Dot, though neither is something to set in the middle of your dining room table…If you’re interested in smart home control, find out which system the devices you already own will work with. For instance, if you have Philips Hue or LIFX lights, or Wemo or Lutron Caséta switches, you can go either way. If you have a Chamberlain MyQ garage-door controller, you’re looking at a Google Home.”

Our budget router pick has been trending downwards the past year, and this drop is a new low price by $3.

The TP-Link Archer A7 is the budget pick in our guide to the best router. Jim Salter and Joel Santo Domingo write, “We’ve seen a dismaying trend of vendors replacing their inexpensive but well-engineered older models with poorly performing stuff that’s cheaper to manufacture. Fortunately, TP-Link’s Archer A7 is a new, inexpensive design that is missing a few features compared with our top picks but has good enough range and performance to keep budget-conscious buyers happy. When we took the time to set up two different network names and split our devices up between them manually, the A7 performed nearly as well as our main picks for about half the cost.”

Use code FULLYJARVIS to get $50 off the Fully Jarvis, our top standing desk. Bundle it with our top standing desk mat, the Ergodriven Topo, to save $20 on that, our runner-up desk lamp to save an additional $15, and our recommended monitor arm (the Fully Jarvis) to save $20 on that.

The Fully Standing Desk is the top pick in our guide to the best standing desk. Kevin Purdy and Mark Lukach write, “The Fully Jarvis Bamboo is more stable than almost any other desk for its price and looks better than desks costing twice as much. The lifting motor brings the desk up and down smoothly, the desk suffers no notable wobble or shake at its full height, and it never feels like it is going to tip forward or back, unlike some standing desks. The desk ships quickly, in secure packaging, arrives with instructions that are easy to follow, and requires just a Phillips-head screwdriver and an included hex wrench for assembly.”

Matches the best price we’ve seen, which was way back during Prime Day.

The iOttie Easy One Touch is the top pick in our guide to the best car phone mount. Nick Guy writes, “The best smartphone car mount for most people is iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4. The major difference is how they attach to your car, and each version stands out as the best in its category. These mounts are easy to use one-handed, and they connect to your car more easily and securely than others. They work with any phone without the need for additional hardware, holding the handset firmly and allowing you to quickly position it as needed.”

Use the code BF20 to drop this extremely handy USB battery down to previous lows, which are usually only available a couple times a year.

The TravelCard Charger is the top pick for a a truly pocket-sized battery in our guide to the best USB power banks and battery packs. Mark Smirniotis writes, “If you need the absolute smallest battery to keep your phone going through the end of the day when you can’t get to an outlet, the TravelCard Charger is the most convenient and reliable option. A little longer and wider than a credit card, and roughly three times as thick, the TravelCard stands out from other small batteries because it has two integrated cables: one with a standard USB-A plug to recharge the battery itself, and one with either a Micro-USB or Lightning-connector plug (depending on which TravelCard version you buy) to charge your device.”

Because great deals don’t just happen on Black Friday, sign up for our daily deals email and we’ll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.