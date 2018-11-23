Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Noel Hendrickson/iStock/Getty Images Plus and structuresxx/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Email careandfeeding@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter and her friends are at various stages of the adolescence process. There are a group of them I drive regularly to various (nonsports) activities, and only one is tall enough to sit in the front passenger seat, so she is always next to me. She consistently smells extremely bad. I’ve been surviving the drives by keeping the windows open, but winter is coming, so I need another solution.

Obviously, I’m not going to bring this up directly with the girl. I am friendly with her mother, who is very nice and is a good parent, but has a hard time keeping on top of details; I’m not really surprised that she hasn’t noticed this and/or is letting it go. The mother also has somewhat low self-esteem, and I’m very reluctant to bring this up with her, because I know she’ll be terribly embarrassed.

As far as I can tell from interactions in the car, the girl is doing fine socially; either the other girls don’t notice or care, or for all I know, half of them stink just as bad, and I only notice her odor because she’s consistently sitting right next to me.

Am I right to think that I shouldn’t try to address this at its source? And if I am right, what other solutions are available to me? Should I dab scented oil under my nose before these drives? Hang some sort of strongly scented decoration in the car? Somehow neutralize my sense of smell?

—Driver of Adolescents, Survivor of Stinkiness

Dear DASS,

Hygiene cluelessness during puberty is fairly common; it’s routine for desperate seventh-grade teachers to bring in deodorant and demonstrate how to use it in order to save their own ability to get through the day. So is nose blindness—we get used to any smell that’s always with us, or no one could handle pig farming. That same obliviousness can extend to anyone who spends a lot of time in close proximity to the smell in question, including family members.

Before I assume that’s what we’re dealing with, I should also mention that another cause of smelliness is poverty, especially lack of access to reliable housing and shower facilities, and I cannot immediately eliminate that possibility based on your letter. Based on what you’ve written, I don’t think it’s as likely as puberty plus nose blindness, but let’s make sure we don’t dismiss it out of hand.

I am glad you have not suggested “anonymous note,” which is very popular in these situations and can lead to lifelong floating paranoia in the recipient. I recommend pulling her mother aside and discussing it as a problem affecting many young teens you’re ferrying about. “Hormones, skipping showers, deodorant, it all makes me feel like I’m transporting wildebeests!” Then say you’d like it if the girls were showered, deodoranted, and in clean clothes (the culprit is very often improperly dried clothes!!) when you’re doing carpool, and you’re asking all the parents to work on that.

Then keep an eye/nose on the situation. If it works, fantastic. If it doesn’t, I would kindly and gently make the same request of the girl herself. In the meantime, people who work with vulnerable populations have used a dab of Vicks under the nose for decades.

You’re a thoughtful person. Please let me know how this is resolved.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 3-year-old daughter who is absolutely amazing. I am very happy to be the mom of one child and don’t want another. My labor and recovery was very difficult. I struggled with postpartum depression, and the first four months of her life were basically hell for me. Things have improved. But, as much as I love my daughter, parenting is still quite challenging, stressful, and boring for me. I am sure that I don’t want to go through pregnancy, birth, or having a 1-, 2-, or 3-year-old ever again. I am very happy having only one child and feel no remorse about the decision.

It’s important for you to recognize that your husband and your mother are not in the same category here.

However, my husband and my mom regularly pressure me to have another kid. I hear, “She’s so beautiful we need to have another one,” “She needs a sibling,” “I need another grandbaby,” “She’ll be so lonely,” etc. To be honest, I don’t want the experience of having another baby, it would be a struggle financially, and I’m not very close with my siblings and don’t think it’s that big a deal if my daughter doesn’t have any. The cajoling from my husband and mom doesn’t make me rethink my decision, but it is annoying and painful. I don’t feel a need to make grandkids for my mom, but I do feel bad that my husband wants more kids and he won’t have that.

How do I either shut down these conversations or better accept them? How do I not feel guilty or better deal with the guilt?

—Two’s a Crowd

Dear Two’s a Crowd,

I commend you on having a lot of clarity on what you want and what you can manage: an only child. As you are well aware, there is no possible compromise on having another kid—it’s a binary choice, and the ultimate “two yeses, one no” scenario.

That doesn’t mean other people can’t have feelings about it or express them. But it’s important for you to recognize that your husband and your mother are not in the same category here. You and your husband need to sit down and hash this out, and please listen to what he has to say. Not to change your mind, but so that you can repeat back to him what he’s said and honor his feelings and demonstrate that you’re not stonewalling, you’ve taken all of this into account when making your decision that your family is already complete.

With your mother, you may still find it useful to have a conversation with her about it, but that conversation should end with “This is my decision, it’s what works for our family, and I’m not open to having any more conversations about this. I need you to respect that.” You can then end interactions with her that start wandering down the “sad, sad singleton” path with a clear conscience.

Now, if your husband doesn’t have the same ability to turn off his nagging, I understand that: It’s hard to want another child so desperately and not get one. But then it’s time to take those feelings to couples counseling so you can work on coping with them in productive ways. You can’t have a baby you don’t want to make another person happy.

More people than you can imagine had very painful times negotiating the decision to have or not have another child. If your husband needs to mourn what may seem to him like a loss, give him space for that. But stay firm in your choice: It sounds like you know what you can and cannot handle.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My nephew is 7 and always a very welcome guest in our home. He’s a lovely boy, and we’re extremely fond of him. That being said, he spends at least part of every visit picking his nose in plain sight of the rest of the family. My sister, his mother, has never said a word about this, and I don’t want to parent her kid, but it’s also really unpleasant, and I can tell it confuses my kids, who have been raised to take their nose-picking to the bathroom. How should I handle this?

—Boogie Shoes

Dear Boogie Shoes,

What exceptional (and almost baffling) restraint you have shown in not shutting this down already! It would be much easier to handle if you had handled it on Day 1, but there’s no reason you cannot do so now.

“Charlie, if you need to clean your nose, there are tissues in the bathroom.” Repeat ad nauseum. It’s not “parenting” a kid to ask him not to have his index finger buried in his sinuses in your kitchen. If your sister has a problem with it, she’s a doofus. You could ask her to have him cut it out before taking it straight to Charlie, but if she spaces on it, you’ll be back to the direct method anyway.

Who are these people?

Dear Care and Feeding,

My daughter fought back with her bully and got suspended (for less time than the bully, thankfully). How do we handle this at home? Should she be doing extra chores during the three days she’s off school? We don’t think she did anything wrong (nor does her teacher, it’s very “this is school policy”), but should we take a tougher line on general “you got suspended” principle?

—Confused

Dear Confused,

No.

—Nicole