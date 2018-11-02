Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Patronizing Mirth” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on whether “It’s all good” is a viable approach to raising children.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca and Gabe talk to Slate writer Rebecca Onion about her essay “In Defense of Parenting Ideals,” then take a question from a listener whose son’s night terrors have kept him from going on sleepovers. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Evan Urquhart joins to talk about his experience fostering a teenager.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends St. Ives Acne Control Apricot Scrub

• Gabe recommends asynchronous video communication with young children

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

