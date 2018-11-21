Listen to Outward by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Outward Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Outward Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Outward via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

This month on Outward, hosts Christina Cauterucci, Bryan Lowder, and New America’s Brandon Tensley explore the meaning of family. How do gay people form their own families and create spaces from those bonds of kinship? First they play a game with Slate’s June Thomas and decide whether fictional characters are members of the queer clan; then they each discuss the types of families they’ve created. They get a call from Lillian Faderman and her wife, Phyllis Irwin, about the legal journey of their relationship since the 1980s, and Slate’s Mark Joseph Stern joins the hosts to talk about the different legal options LGBTQ people have to build families together.

Items discussed on the show:

• Colette﻿

• “Come On Everyone: It’s Fine to Post Skimpy Selfies With ‘I Voted’ Stickers,” by Heather Schwedel in Slate

• A Streetcar Named Desire by Tennessee Williams

• The Roman Spring of Mrs. Stone

• Bring It On

• Mulan

• Paradise Lost

• The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

• American Horror Story: Apocalypse

• Surpassing the Love of Men by Lillian Faderman

Gay Agenda items:

Bryan: BPM

Christina: Valencia by Michelle Tea

Brandon: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar

This podcast was produced by Daniel Schroeder.

Please send feedback, topic ideas, and advice questions to outwardpodcast@slate.com.