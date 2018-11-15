Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners: A depressed mother of a 3-month-old is struggling and her husband isn’t helping, plus how to manage a growing rift between a kid and his grandmother. The panel also discusses their parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, Californian air quality, Frankenstein’s monster, academic reversals, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, we’re joined by Slate writer and If Then host Will Oremus to discuss the ethics of hiring babysitters for sick, germ-ridden kids.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends letting your teenager’s driving instructor teach them how to do the granular stuff

• Gabe recommends the show Big Mouth on Netflix

• Carvell recommends the Instagram account @IfYouHigh

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.