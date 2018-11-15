Mom and Dad Are Fighting

Mom and Dad Are Fighting: The “Grandma’s Baggage” Edition

Slate’s parenting podcast on the complexities of child-grandma relations.

On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer questions from listeners: A depressed mother of a 3-month-old is struggling and her husband isn’t helping, plus how to manage a growing rift between a kid and his grandmother. The panel also discusses their parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, Californian air quality, Frankenstein’s monster, academic reversals, and more. And on Slate Plus this week, we’re joined by Slate writer and If Then host Will Oremus to discuss the ethics of hiring babysitters for sick, germ-ridden kids.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends letting your teenager’s driving instructor teach them how to do the granular stuff
• Gabe recommends the show Big Mouth on Netflix
• Carvell recommends the Instagram account @IfYouHigh

Join us on Facebook and email us at momanddad@slate.com to tell us what you thought of today’s show and give us ideas for what we should talk about in future episodes. Got questions that you’d like us to answer? Call and leave us a message at 424-255-7833.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

