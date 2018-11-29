Listen now:

On this week’s episode, Carvell, Rebecca, and Gabe are joined by Noel Murray to discuss Slate’s new package on family games: the best, the worst, and more, including Rebecca’s spirited defense of Clue. Then: Is a mother-in-law’s insistence on saying dinner prayers with atheist kids grounds for a confrontation? Plus, watching your kids fail creatively, a laundry-based triumph, and watching swim lesson money swirl down the drain. In Slate Plus, another installment in the saga of Rebecca’s teenage son’s love life.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends the TV show Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

﻿• Gabe recommends the movie The Sound of Music

﻿• Carvell recommends the book We Say #NeverAgain: Reporting by the Parkland Student Journalists

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.