On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener about their teen discovering their weed stash. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more. And on Slate Plus this week: Gabe’s got a question about childhood tantrums.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends letting the kids DJ dinnertime

• Gabe recommends the children’s fantasy series The School for Good and Evil

• Carvell recommends the children’s book Iggy Peck, Architect

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.