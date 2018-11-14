Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by YakobchukOlena/iStock/Getty Images.

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Email careandfeeding@slate.com or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My child’s high school was recently the target of an anonymous social media threat. The threat specified the name of the school and a couple of students but was otherwise vague. Obviously this freaked out my kid (and us parents), and we let them stay home the day after the threat until we could evaluate the measures the school was taking to ensure safety. About a quarter of the student body stayed home that day.

The official word is that an investigation is ongoing but police have not announced that they have identified the perpetrator of the threat. The school increased security in a way I felt was appropriate, and I decided that my child should return to school after that first day. We had a discussion about their feelings and why returning to school was important, but emotions were running high and it didn’t go well. It’s been several days. Life at school appears to be returning to normal, but home life is very tense. They have gone to school but have not spoken to me or my partner since, other than cursory grunts or screaming that “you don’t love me and want me to be murdered.”

Was I wrong to send them back to school? My kid thinks they should have been allowed to stay home until the perpetrator was caught, which, realistically, might never happen. There is a certain amount of risk to everything, and the school’s increased security makes the campus just as safe, if not more so, as it was before the threats came to light. How are parents supposed to handle these situations?

—The All-Clear

Dear TAC,

First of all, I’m so sorry about the fact that any of us has to deal with the credible threat of unprovoked murder in high schools.

Be honest about how you, too, may have been acting out of fear.

I don’t think you did anything too terribly wrong by sending your kid back to school when you thought it was safe. But it’s possible that you both might have benefited from a slightly less unilateral decision. You wanted them to go back after one day, and they wanted to go back much later. It would have been entirely possible for you to say, “You know, I can see that you’re not ready to go back yet, and I get it. I, personally, think it’s safe, but it’s important to me that you don’t feel safe, so let’s say you can stay home one more day as long as you manage to get all of your homework assignments sent to you.” Most kids will spend a day like that texting their friends, watching their Instagram Stories, and seeing that things have more or less returned to normal. After that, you can more easily pull the “because I said so” card, because you’ve made it clear that you do, in fact, care about their feelings.

So maybe that’s what you should have done, but it’s not what you did, and that’s not the end of the world. Your kid is, in fact, sore over something, and it’s not really about you wanting them to die. You don’t want them to die, and they know you don’t want them to die. They are just engaging in a little bit of adolescent drama, and that’s normal. And while the sentiment should not be taken seriously, the frustration should be. They are upset most likely because they feel anxiety about the fact that being killed at school is a thing. That anxiety is also compounded by the fact that they feel you didn’t take that anxiety seriously enough, that you didn’t consider it enough.

And so maybe you owe them some more time to talk about their feelings and some more time listening closely to them. You made a fairly innocuous and normal parenting mistake, a mistake we all make all the time: You maybe chose the wrong moment to exert your will over your child’s. It’s not terrible, but it may require a little cleanup.

Tell your kid you’re sorry you made them go to school when they still weren’t feeling safe. Tell them that you love them, and you just wanted to make sure they get a good education. Tell them that you also wanted them to know that it’s important not to let your life be guided by fear. And be honest about how you, too, may have been acting out of fear. And then listen to them as they tell you how they feel and how they are trying to make sense of all of this. You don’t have to have an answer for gun violence, because none of us do. You can just listen to them and share how you go on day after day, and—most importantly—the two of you can learn how to navigate this together.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I’m an aunt to two wonderful nephews, ages 3 and 5. I adore getting them Christmas gifts (so many tiny hats! whimsical stuffed animals!), but lately I’ve been wondering if I could be supplementing (not replacing!) these material goodies with something more philanthropically minded. One straightforward approach would be to make a habit of doing donations in their names around the holidays each year, but since they’re so young, I’m not sure how meaningful it would be; plus, might it be a bit prescriptive for me to pick organizations that I care about to contribute to rather than letting them guide the process? Would it be better for me to start contributing money annually to an account that they could donate to organizations of their choosing when they’re a bit older? I’ll definitely check with my sister and her wife before moving ahead with anything, but I’m curious to hear what you think. Any ideas?

—Doing Good for Christmas

Dear DGfC,

I’m assuming that you enter into this with two distinct goals: to help causes you find important and to teach your nephews about charity and the importance of giving. It’s true that at their ages, donating to causes in their names won’t necessarily do a whole lot for their understanding of larger issues of giving. For that you’re going to want to do something more hands-on. Christmas is a good time to explain to them that there are kids who don’t have favorite toys or warm clothes or whimsical stuffies, and that it’s a good idea to pick out a handful of these items that they want to share with others. And you can take them with you to drop them off at your local clothing drive, Goodwill, or wherever you feel comfortable. You can also bring them with you to pick out items for a canned food, blanket, or coat drive. You can bring them with you to pick out books to donate to under-resourced libraries. And you can even celebrate the season by setting up a donation bin in front of the house (if that’s possible). They can make the signs, and you can take them to drop off the goods.

These are all fun, interactive, involved ways for the kids to understand what giving is, why it’s important, and how to do it. Of course, there are causes that you’ll want to support with your time and money, ones that might mean little to kids ages 3 and 5. But that’s what the rest of the year is for. If you want to give hundreds or thousands or set up recurring donations, you can simply do that. It doesn’t have to be tied to their names. It is far more valuable for their learning for them to take a hands-on role, and I think you’ll find that if you make this a regular thing, pretty soon they’ll be the ones leading you.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am in the process of creating holiday cards for my family. All the templates I’ve found use the generic “Happy Holidays from the ________ Family.” However, I did not change my name after marriage. I’d like to keep it simple, but also do not want to use a name that is not mine. Any guidance is much appreciated.

—Card Conundrum

Dear CC,

Ah, an easy one!

You have a total of four options:

1. “Season’s Greetings from the Knowles/Carter Family!”

2. Or you can go with the old standby, “Greetings from Meghan, Harry, Baby on the Way, and Fluffy!”

3. Make your own template.

4. Don’t mail cards at all. (An underrated strategy!)

—The Carvell, Nicole, Slate, and Care and Feeding Family