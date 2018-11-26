Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by djedzura/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My son was at a sleepover a month ago with extremely poor adult supervision, and wound up watching The Babadook. As you can imagine, this was an absolute disaster and we’ve been cleaning up the mess ever since. You’re going to think we’re ridiculous, but we actually wound up taking him to a therapist after the first two weeks of sleep refusal and needing to spend the night in our bed and dozens of questions about death and monsters and ghosts. A few sessions actually really seems to have done the trick, and he’s back in his own bed now and looking less like death warmed over.

My question is this: Can we ask the parents who hosted the sleepover to chip in for the costs? I am fully prepared to hear “No, that’s not OK,” but I just have so much free-floating anger at the entire situation. The kids were all 9 years old!

—Angry Dad

Dear Angry Dad,

SHIT. Oh, I’m so sorry. I had a similar experience with Lord of the Flies at a sleepover as a small kid, and I know my parents cursed the other family involved for several years afterward. I grew up into a horror junkie, and even I had to watch The Babadook through the gaps in my fingers. It’s very scary! And not just monster-scary, I’d imagine it’s particularly upsetting for kids because it depicts a mother reacting to a bad situation in psychotic ways. I am mad for you.

No, you cannot ask for money. You can register your extreme disapproval, you can turn down any ongoing sleepover requests, you can journal about it, but you cannot ask for money.

I’m pretty sure you already know this, and having written this question ideally offered you the catharsis that asking them for money wouldn’t. Please know that you are correct to be angry, and that your son is going to be OK.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Could you provide some guidance on how to deal with gift-giving among grandparents who have different levels of wealth? My son is 2, and both sets of grandparents love to buy him gifts. My parents are solidly middle-middle class, and their gifts to my son tend to be in the $20 to $30 range. My husband’s parents would prefer to spend $200 or more for Christmas and birthday gifts. Both sets of grandparents live within their means and are sensible about money—I’m not worried about them hurting their own finances by giving gifts. But I have two concerns. First, I worry that my parents will feel bad that my in-laws are spending a lot more than they are. While they won’t know exactly how much the in-laws spent, they are bound to notice that my in-laws’ gifts tend to be bigger and more expensive. Second, I worry that as my son gets older he will notice the difference and prefer one set of grandparents over the other, or ask why my parents don’t get him big gifts. Should I do something to correct this imbalance, like giving my in-laws a gift limit? Or am I borrowing trouble by worrying about it before any issues actually arise?

—First World Problems

Dear First World Problems,

I don’t think you’re being silly at all. We had a hard max of $25 for family gifts when I was growing up, and it helped people be creative and thoughtful, as well as smooth out the edges between the few relatives who Had Money and the rest of us who Did Not.

Should you impose a gift limit, it’s important it’s not something you “give your in-laws,” but rather a universal decree. Your 2-year-old doesn’t need a $200 gift, and if wealthier family members chafe, they’re welcome to spend as much of their own money on your kid as they want via college fund contributions or by making extra trips out to visit him.

Or you can just let the matter lie, if you want, and think of this as a challenge: raising kids who will not make the mistake of thinking that money = love. That should be your goal anyway, and I have confidence that whichever path you take, you’ll get there if you keep that in the forefront of your mind.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My 11-year-old daughter has gotten extremely religious this year. She’s attending an Episcopal Church within a few blocks of the house, which is a bit of a relief, honestly, since we know they’re down with gay people and she’s not hearing weird hateful stuff at an impressionable age.

The thing is, she now wants to give her entire allowance to the poor every week. Which is great! But I find myself uncomfortable about it and I don’t know what to say. She doesn’t want presents for Christmas this year, she wants us to give that money to the poor. How do I navigate this?

—That’s So Nice! But!

Dear That’s So Nice,

It is so nice, isn’t it? But I understand. Look, most of us know that the best part of getting a present is the sense of joy we feel upon opening it. And the best part of giving a present is creating that sense of joy in the recipient. Well, your daughter will get that sense of joy from giving her present money away; she’s not missing out on anything by not having whatever plastic item you would have bought her otherwise. Life turns most of us into monsters soon enough, so I recommend you remain kind and supportive of this time in her journey as a person. As long as she’s not selling your flatware to raise more money, let it ride.

Also, if this is at all about rebelling against her bougie heathen parents, going along with it will absolutely shorten that phase. I must confess that I am utterly charmed by your mini Dorothy Day. Keep me posted.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Do I have to take my kid to see [insert holiday movie/event here]? It’s boring/silly/cheesy and I do not want to, but they’re really amped up about it.

—Composite

Dear Composite,

I have received many emails from you over the last week or so, and my answer is as follows: If they want to go, and it’s not too expensive, yes, you gotta take them. We all love not doing things, no one loves not doing things more than me, but children love doing things, and it’s your job to suck it up so they can feel joy. I’m sorry.

—Nicole