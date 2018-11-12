Why the Satanic Temple, Netflix, Warner Bros., and a Goat-Man Deity Are All Wrapped Up in One Recent Lawsuit

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Courtesy of Netflix

The Satanic Temple, based in the symbolically apropos town of Salem, Massachusetts, has always had a knack for publicity. Last week, the nonprofit struck publicity gold again with a $150 million lawsuit against Warner Bros. and Netflix over a depiction of a hermaphroditic goat deity. The suit, filed in the United States District Court in Manhattan, alleges that the soapy new teen series The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina copied key details from the temple’s proprietary depiction of the deity Baphomet.

The temple is known for emphasizing provocation over piety. It has sued the Missouri Legislature over its abortion limits, under the premise that they violated a Satanist woman’s belief that “a woman’s body is inviolable and subject to her will alone.” (A federal appeals court dismissed one of three similar suits in August.) The group once performed a “pink mass” at the gravesite of Westboro Baptist Church founder Fred Phelps’ mother, supposedly turning her “gay in the afterlife.” Temple head Lucien Greaves—not his real name, but the pseudonym he goes by in the press—officiated, wearing a horned headpiece reminiscent of Baphomet and plopping his testicles onto the headstone. (Unfortunately I have verified this by viewing photographic evidence.) But the group’s latest suit may be something different: a sincere defense of Satanism’s symbols and values.

The Satanic Temple is not terribly Satanic, as it happens. Greaves, who co-founded the temple in 2012, has said that none of the original leaders actually believed in Satan as a supernatural being. “I identify nontheistically with a Miltonic Satan that defies all subjugation, exalts scientific inquiry and promotes Humanistic, pluralistic values,” he wrote in the Washington Post last year, in a piece rejecting the conservative Christian assertion that Satan is behind the rise in white supremacism. “Satanism adopts a mythological backdrop that we feel is more befitting to modern culture than the monarchical, feudalistic, theocratic superstitions of old.”

The group once performed a “pink mass” at the gravesite of Westboro Baptist Church founder Fred Phelps’ mother, supposedly turning her “gay in the afterlife.”

The publicity-friendly Greaves has often seemed more impish than devilish. When a Vice interviewer asked him five years ago if his organization was satanic or satirical, Greaves replied, “Why can’t it be both?” The Satanic Temple, he said, was conceived as “a ‘poison pill’ in the Church/State debate.” Where Satanists assert themselves in public, they expose the narrowness of the dominant “religious agenda.” In 2016, for example, it proposed offering After School Satan Clubs for children, in answer to the custom of Christian programs meant to evangelize children.

It’s not clear that the deity Baphomet has ever been an object of sincere worship, either. The name first arose in 12th-century Europe, as a rumored deity of the secretive Knights Templar. The depiction of the goat-man as a seated, androgynous figure comes from a mid–19th-century image by an occult historian, Eliphas Levi. The temple’s suit alleges that the statue in Sabrina takes after a much more recent image: a larger-than-life bronze statue of Baphomet commissioned by the temple in 2013 to sit alongside a Ten Commandments sculpture displayed outside the Oklahoma Capitol. The state caved and removed the Ten Commandments in order to avoid having the temple install the goat-devil next to it.

The new suit claims that several aspects of the statue in The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina are unique to the temple’s commission: the two young children—a white girl and a black boy—standing by the figure, and Baphomet’s masculine chest rather than the large female breasts in Levi’s original. The show’s production designer told Vice before the suit was filed that the similarities were “kind of a coincidence.” A few days after the show launched, Greaves tweeted images of his group’s statue and a screenshot from the show.

The original statue may have been conceived as a stunt. But the suit alleges that it cost more than $100,000 to develop and construct. And Greaves has said that this version of Baphomet evolved into a kind of logo for Satanism. That gets to the crux of his lawsuit: that the Netflix show’s version of Satanism is contributing to the same kind of knee-jerk paranoia that led to the “Satanic panic“ of the 1980s, which included a rash of false ritual abuse accusations against day care workers. The Satanists in Sabrina, after all, engage in cannibalism, evil, and, as the suit puts it, “forced-worship of a patriarchal deity.” (The unrelated Church of Satan issued a statement on Friday distancing itself from the temple’s “childish PR stunts” and clarifying that is has no problem with the Netflix show. The temple, meanwhile, faced internal dissent recently when Greaves accepted pro bono work from a lawyer known for his work with Alex Jones and various alt-right clients.)

It’s not clear how many actual followers the temple has, but its private Facebook group has about 7,500 members, and its website lists 16 chapters in the United States and Canada. Greaves has speculated about having lobbyists in Washington someday. “If we find heavy benefactors,” he told an audience in Utah last year, “you’ll see us doing more heavy damage than we are now.” On Friday, Greaves said by email that he could not comment on the case because Warner Bros. had contacted the temple’s lawyers that day, and the parties are now “actively discussing the terms of an appropriate settlement.”