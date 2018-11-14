Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Jenée Desmond-Harris, an op-ed editor at the New York Times. One of the resolutions she’s been working on all year is to become someone who inspires people to say, “You don’t suffer fools.”

Together they tackle letters about what actions you can take when your abusive soon-to-be ex-spouse threatens your safety, whether or not you should tell the brother who never sides with you why you’re cutting off contact, what to do if you and your boyfriend want to go out but never seem to leave the couch, how to tell your family you want to break from the church values they still adhere to, how to maintain professionalism while dealing with misogynistic customers, and what to do when your husband’s hobby of collecting rare animals has made your home life intolerable. Also, they respond to a voicemail from a listener who is wondering how to handle a frequent drunk-calling cousin who always wants to process a painful childhood.

Production by Phil Surkis.