On this week’s episode, Carvell, and Gabe are joined by Mary Harris, the host of Slate’s daily news podcast What Next, to answer a question from a listener about whether to buy her kids Nerf guns. Plus: student films, morning rituals, and Gabe’s now-annual autumnal fail, in parenting triumphs and fails and recommendations. On Slate Plus this week, Mary’s four-year-old daughter Stella joins the show for an in-depth, hard hitting interview.

Recommendations:

• Mary recommends Hillary Frank’s upcoming book Weird Parenting Wins.

• Gabe recommends the children’s book Tell Me a Mitzi by Lore Segel and Harriet Pincus.

• Carvell recommends the series The Sisters Grim by Michael Buckley.

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.