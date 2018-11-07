Dear Prudence

Dear Prudence: The “Enough is Enough” Edition

My husband gaslights me and makes me feel unloved. Help!

By

Prudence is joined this week by Anna Sale, the host of Death, Sex & Money, a podcast about the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more.

Together, they dig into letters about how to spend the holidays with a sister who is alarmingly neglectful of her daughter, what to do when you suspect your bilingual colleagues are talking about you in your presence, what actions to take when you can’t handle any more abuse from your spouse, how to handle a sister who’s too comfortable talking about sex, what to do when your co-worker’s loud chewing sounds drive you up the wall, and what to consider when you’re trying to be selective about whom you babysit.

