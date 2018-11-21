Listen now:

Prudence is joined this week by Carta Monir, an Ignatz Award–winning cartoonist living in Ann Arbor, Michigan, and Grace Lavery, an assistant professor of English at UC–Berkeley.

Together, this power trio tears into letters about what to do when your father disapproves of your decision to keep your maiden name, how to handle your daughter’s sleepovers with a male-identified transgender friend, whether you should get back together with your boyfriend when he prioritizes his mother and sister over you, how to re-enter the dating world after decades out of the game, and what to consider when you feel paralyzed from making the life you want.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie, Monir, and Lavery discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to handle a cousin who wants to be the family peacemaker and another letter from a mom who can’t decide if she should tell her children that their friend is in a psychiatric hospital.

Production by Phil Surkis.