Early Black Friday Deals 2018

This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter’s independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Slate may earn affiliate commissions. that support its work. Read Wirecutter’s continuously updated list of Black Friday deals here.

Dropping another few bucks from the sale we saw earlier this week, this matches the best price we’ve seen on this blender.

The Oster Versa is the runner-up in our guide to the best blender. Christine Cyr Clisset and Lesley Stockton write, “We don’t think you can beat the value of the Oster Versa Performance Blender (BLSTVB-RV0-000). It isn’t quite as powerful as the Vitamix 5200, but it is half the price, and it beat out most of the other blenders we tested at making silky smoothies, purees, and blended cocktails. It has one of the best combinations of variable and preset speeds we’ve found, and its settings are more intuitive to use than those on other models we’ve tried.”

A rare discount, and only the second sale we’ve seen on this sheet set.

The Snowe Percale Sheet Set is the upgrade pick in our guide to sheets. Preethi Gopinath and Jackie Reeve write, “if you’re willing to spend about $50 to $70 more for a percale sheet set that’s more luxurious, we recommend Snowe’s Percale Sheet Set. These sheets are softer and a bit more crisp than the L.L.Bean percale set, like a good set of higher-end hotel sheets. They feel more sumptuous, with a slightly better drape.”

Matching a price that we saw earlier in the week, and while not quite reaching the lows of last year, this is some of the best pricing this year on this two-bulb smart light starter kit.

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs themselves are our pick for the best smart light bulb. Grant Clauser writes, “The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 bulbs are the best all-around smart bulbs you can buy. The Hue bulbs do everything their competitors do, but their wider product and app ecosystem allows for more flexibility and creativity than any other smart bulb.”

We had this up for $200 recently, and while that’s a good price, this $160 deal easily beats that and matches the best price we’ve seen.

The Breville Smart Oven BOV800XL is our runner-up for best toaster oven. Michael Sullivan and Brendan Nystedt write, “The medium-size Breville Smart Oven has all of the functionality of our larger main pick, the Cuisinart TOB-260N1, but has a slightly smaller footprint. This model did well in our tests, toasting bread almost as evenly as the Cuisinart. However, it’s slower to preheat and lacks an internal light. That said, we appreciated the Breville’s intuitive interface, easy-to-read display, and ability to regulate heat well.”

A new low by $5. While we expect to see more deals on this older generation model of the Echo Dot, they’ll likely be in the $25 range.

The new Echo Dot is an also great pick in our review of Amazon’s smart speakers. Grant Clauser writes, “In this smaller package, the Dot gives you all the Alexa control and search features, and it includes a speaker that’s good for hearing the Dot’s voice and alarms or listening to talk radio, but it isn’t nice enough for enjoying music. For music, you connect the Dot to any Bluetooth speaker or use a 3.5-millimeter stereo jack for a wired audio connection.”

The first deal we’ve seen on the Sonos One since March where both colors are available. Sales on this tend to only feature the black model.

The Sonos One is our top pick for the best multiroom wireless speaker system. Chris Heinonen writes, “The Sonos system is the best multiroom wireless speaker system because it supports the most services, and has a wide selection of great-sounding speakers, great search features, and a well-organized app that runs on almost all major platforms. Sonos keeps its platform up to date by adding more services all the time, introducing new features like Trueplay room-correction technology, and updating its models. The Sonos user experience is the best of any of the multiroom wireless speaker systems currently available.”

Not quite the best price we’ve seen, but close, and a nice drop below street price.

AncestryDNA is our top pick for the best DNA ancestry test. Amadou Diallo writes, “AncestryDNA is the service we recommend for most people who want to learn about their ethnic heritage and/or connect with unknown relatives. It’s one of the most affordable services we evaluated, and our testers ranked it among the top in offering useful information in an easy-to-understand presentation. The company also has the largest reported database of DNA customers we’ve seen, providing significantly higher odds of a successful search for contemporary relatives than its competitors.”

Because great deals don’t just happen on Black Friday, sign up for our daily deals email and we’ll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.