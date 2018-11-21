Don’t Toss Your Romaine Lettuce. Cook It.

Just make sure you do it for long enough to kill the germs. neiljlangan/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Another day, another romaine lettuce recall. Mere days before the national holiday centered entirely around food, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned everyone in the country to throw out any and all romaine lettuce—whole, chopped, bagged, mixed—due to an outbreak of E. coli that has put 13 people in the hospital. If you, like many Americans, are left staring forlornly at a crisper drawer filled to the brim with what was supposed to become your famous Thanksgiving salad, here’s a radical idea: Don’t toss your lettuce. Cook it.

Washing won’t remove E. coli-causing bacteria from produce, but heat will. The CDC recommends cooking food to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees to kill the harmful germs. While it’s easy enough to stick a thermometer into a hunk of meat, measuring the temperature of leafy greens is a little harder. According to James Rogers, director of Food Safety and Research at Consumer Reports, “If you cook the greens until they are fully wilted, they’re likely to have been heated enough to be safe.” You’ll also want to pay attention to how quickly you cook it—research by the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service suggests that if bacteria is subjected to slowly rising warm temperatures, it may be harder to kill at higher temperatures. In other words: If you’re going to cook your romaine, crank the temperature nice and high before introducing the greens.

Cooked lettuce isn’t a common feature of American cooking, but there are plenty of recipes and methods to ensure a delicious—and E. coli-free—meal.

Here are just a handful:

Sauteed or stir-fried:

Stir-fried lettuce is a common dish in Chinese and Cantonese cuisines. It’s often made with iceberg, but romaine is a perfectly fine alternative. My barebones-pantry version involves heating up a tablespoon of cooking oil in a wok until it’s blazing hot, adding a few cloves of chopped garlic, throwing in the lettuce, and immediately stir frying for a couple minutes with a glug of soy sauce, some sugar, salt, pepper, and onion powder. More ambitious cooks can play around with oyster sauce or Shaoxing rice wine, or even add some meat like Chinese sausage or beef to accompany the greens.

Outside of Chinese-style cooking, you can simply heat a pat of butter on a pan, saute the romaine until wilted, sprinkle with salt, and serve. It might even be easier than assembling a salad.

Grilled:

With its firm and flavorful leaves, romaine is also ideal for grilling. Heat up a grill (or a grill pan on two burners, if outdoor barbecues are no longer an option), brush whole romaine hearts with oil, and grill on all sides until lightly browned. You want those grill marks; the charred parts contrast well with the green of the leaf, and besides, we’re trying to kill bacteria here. In fact, go ahead and give it a little longer than normal, just to be safe.

Once grilled, the lettuce can be drizzled with Caesar dressing, as Lidia Bastianich prefers, or whatever kind of vinaigrette your stomach desires.

Braised:

Julia Child’s 1961 volume Mastering the Art of French Cooking includes a recipe for none other than laitues braises, or braised lettuce. Cooking leafy greens for hours may seem counterintuitive, but if done correctly, yields a tender—not limp—vegetable that takes on the flavor of the bacon that Child pairs it with. Here’s an adaptation of that classic recipe.

Boiled:

There are a couple different ways to use romaine in soups. One is to pitch it in a creamy soup and then blitz to add some body, green, and hidden nutrients. The other method is to leave the lettuce intact, as in Chinese hot pot, in which meat, seafood, tofu, greens, and other vegetables are dumped into a hot stock and cooked and eaten at the table. Here’s a single-and-too-tired-to-cook version, which I rely on more frequently than I’d care to admit: lettuce, boiling broth, instant ramen, and egg. Bon appetit.