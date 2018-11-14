The Best Over-the-Counter Mouth Guards for Teeth Grinders, According to Dentists

FRANCOIS GUILLOT/Getty Images

While teeth grinding, or bruxism, caused by clenched jaw muscles, does occur while you’re awake, sleep bruxism is more difficult to treat, as many patients are unaware that they even have the problem. It’s often only detected when seeking treatment for symptoms like headaches, facial or jaw pain, or worn-down teeth, or if a bed partner notices the grinding sound.

The issue is so common, though, that New York City dentist Dr. Lana Rozenberg says one in four of her patients’ teeth show some type of wear pattern consistent with grinding. Once thought to be the result of jaw or teeth misalignment, Dr. Brent Larson, director of the division of orthodontics at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry, says, “We’ve learned that’s really not the case. People are wired to be grinders, and if they’re grinders, there are certain things that can make it worse.” Among these exacerbating factors are stress and anxiety, caffeine, alcohol, and certain medications. If you do suspect that you’re grinding your teeth at night, the best thing to do is visit the dentist for a full evaluation. In the meantime, or if your grinding is a problem associated with periods of high stress or poor sleep, dentists say the below over-the-counter mouth guards may provide relief.

Best Boil-and-Bite Night Guard

Only a doctor can fit you for a custom mouth guard, but for the best-fitting OTC alternative, look for a “boil-and-bite” guard that molds to your teeth. “Put it in hot water [to] soften it, and then you bite into it and it sets,” says Rozenberg. “When it sets, you can trim [the excess material], and now you have a semi-custom-fitted guard.” One of her favorites boil-and-bites is this one from Oral-B, which has a pleasant, minty flavor and can also be softened in the microwave. Dr. Brijesh Chandwani, a dentist specializing in facial pain and jaw-joint disorders, also recommends the Oral-B guard.

BUY: Oral-B Nighttime Dental Guard with Scope

$19, Amazon

Best One-Size Night Guards

Because they’re ready to use right out of the box, one-size night guards, like these Plackers ones chosen by Rozenberg, are a quicker solution than boil-and-bite guards—as long as they’re a comfortable fit for your mouth. Designed to be worn on either the upper or lower teeth, these are disposable but can be cleaned with Efferdent tablets, toothpaste, or soap and water between uses. Rozenberg recommends cleaning boil-and-bite guards the same way to keep them hygienic.

BUY: Plackers Grind No More Dental Night Guard

$17, Amazon

With a slimmer design than some of the other popular guards, Rozenberg says this DenTek model offers just as much protection while possibly feeling more comfortable. However, if you have a sensitive gag reflex, it’s best to go with a professionally made guard, as even these low-profile OTC versions still come into contact with the roof of the mouth, which can be irritating.

BUY: DenTek Comfort-Fit Dental Guard Kit

$19, Amazon

Best Mouth Guard for Daytime Grinding

While it’s perfectly suitable for overnight use, one of the benefits of this boil-and-bite mouth guard is that it can be worn at times during the day when you’re prone to grinding — like while playing sports or at the gym. “When people work out and lift weights, a lot of time they clench their teeth,” says Rozenberg. “As the body tenses, the jaw tenses as well because it’s one of the muscles.”

BUY: Dental Duty Professional Night Guard

$20, Amazon

Best Mouth Guard for Sensitive Teeth

Chandwani likes this microwavable guard because it only covers the back teeth and won’t bother sensitive front teeth. The snug fit prevents the guard from moving around during the night, which can make it uncomfortable to wear and disrupt sleep.

BUY: Ora-Guard Dental Grind Guard

$35, Amazon