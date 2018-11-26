All the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

Picks

Including Instant Pots, Fitbits, robot vacuums, and more.

Echo Dot on a table.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is here, and it’s one of your last chances to grab several Amazon devices, plus lots of other electronics, kitchen appliances, and even fashion over at Amazon. We’ve gone and sniffed out some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon you can find, including Instant Pots, Fitbits, robot vacuums and more, below.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$70, Amazon

Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$80, Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity

$200, Amazon

Fitbit Alta HR, Black

$80, Amazon

Echo Look

$50, Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$139, Amazon

All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal

$24, Amazon

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-Inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition

$130, Amazon

All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Black

$50, Amazon

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

$25, Amazon

Echo (2nd Generation) – Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal Fabric

$69, Amazon

Slate has relationships with various online retailers. If you buy something through our links, Slate may earn an affiliate commission. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. All prices were up to date at the time of publication.

