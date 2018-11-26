All the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is here, and it’s one of your last chances to grab several Amazon devices, plus lots of other electronics, kitchen appliances, and even fashion over at Amazon. We’ve gone and sniffed out some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon you can find, including Instant Pots, Fitbits, robot vacuums and more, below.

BUY: Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$70, Amazon

BUY: Instant Pot DUO Plus 60, 6 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$80, Amazon

BUY: iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity

$200, Amazon

BUY: Fitbit Alta HR, Black

$80, Amazon

BUY: Echo Look

$50, Amazon

BUY: Ring Video Doorbell 2 With Echo Dot (3rd Gen)

$139, Amazon

BUY: All-New Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart Speaker with Alexa - Charcoal

$24, Amazon

BUY: Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-Inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition

$130, Amazon

BUY: All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet | 8” HD Display, 16 GB, Black

$50, Amazon

BUY: Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

$25, Amazon

BUY: Echo (2nd Generation) – Smart Speaker with Alexa – Charcoal Fabric

$69, Amazon