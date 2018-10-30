The $13 Sticky Clear Shelves That Create Storage in the World’s Tiniest Bathroom

Rio Viera-Newton

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

The most common question I get from Instagram followers and friends isn’t about my skin-care routine, or my favorite cream blush. It’s about a $13 adhesive shelf that I’ve had in my bathroom for about the last nine months. Like many New Yorkers (and other city-dwellers), my bathroom is teeny tiny. And thanks to my beauty obsession, it also happens to be where I conduct product experiments, do my evening routine, and put on my makeup in the mornings. The trouble is, I have barely enough room to stand in my bathroom, let alone find space for all of my many, many products. Once, I knocked over an uncapped, beloved P50; I lost half the bottle and genuinely shed a tear.

And then I found the Una while shopping around on Urban Outfitter’s website. The description said that the shelf could hold up to two pounds at a time. It was only $13, so I ordered it, but remained suspicious; surely the thing would fall as soon as I put even 1/125th of my products inside of it.

My suspicion, as it turns out, was unfounded. These shelves are little heroes. All you have to do is peel back the backing, stick it to the wall, and voilà, you have a brand-new, small-but-mighty, pocket-like storage unit. I bought two more, and use them to store the things that I use every day in my beauty routine so that they’re made more easily accessible: my foundation and blush brushes, my Nars and Chanel foundations, my little tube-y products that would otherwise tip over, like my Glossier Cloud Paint and Make Beauty Face Gloss. And they haven’t yet fallen off, as so many adhesive products tend to; I put about five to ten products in each pocket, and they’ve been up for the better part of the last year.

Almost immediately after I bought my shelves, they went out of stock on Urban Outfitters. I’ve checked almost daily for them since, and last week, noticed that they were finally for sale on Amazon. My recommendation? Buy them now, while you can. If you wait till they go out of stock again, you’ll only have yourself to blame.

Update: Most of the Una shelves have sold out, but more are on the way. While they re-stock, these are quite similar.

BUY: Una Cosmetic Organizer

$16, Amazon

BUY: Una Cosmetic Vanity Tray

$11, Amazon