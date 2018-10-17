Steak Knives, Baby Monitors, Sous Vide Machines: This Week’s Best Wirecutter Deals

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter , the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and prices are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission.

Down to just under $80 from a typical price of $100, this is the first significant drop we’ve seen in recent months for the Anova Precision Cooker Nano. The Anova brand has long been a go-to option for us in our sous vide vide guide and the Nano, their newest offering, will hopefully continue to see discounts at this level or better during the holiday season.

The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is the new top pick in our guide to the best sous vide machine and gear. Tim Barribeau and Nick Guy wrote, “The Anova Precision Cooker Nano is the best bet for most home cooks due to its accuracy, low price, relatively small size, and flexibility. It’s one of the cheapest ways to get into sous vide cooking, and it works with a huge range of containers, meaning you probably don’t need to buy any new hardware. The Anova Nano has an intuitive touchscreen interface. It also offers a beep alert when water has come to temperature, it has circuit-saving lower wattage, and is quieter than much of the competition.”

BUY: Anova Precision Cooker Nano

$80, Amazon (Street Price: $100)

The TP-Link Archer A7, a recommended pick in our Wi-Fi router guide, is back on sale again after a short-lived spike back up to the typical street price of $70. This time, you can get a nice discount when you clip the 25% off on-page coupon. We recommend this router for those with smaller spaces, and though it lacks band steering, we cite it as our favorite model under $100. At $53, this matches the lowest price we’ve seen for it.

TP-Link Archer A7 is the budget pick in our guide to the best Wi-Fi router for most people. Jim Salter wrote, “The TP-Link Archer A7 is just what we look for in an inexpensive router. Although it doesn’t offer band steering, and its 5 GHz range is shorter than that of our top pick and runner-up, it’s a solid router that kept our test devices reliably connected. If you have a smaller space with relatively few obstructions, and you’re willing to use separate network names for your 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, you can get almost the performance of a high-end router at about half the cost.”

BUY: TP-Link Archer A7

$53, B&H (Street Price: $70)

If you’re in need of a new set of steak knives, this is a solid drop. Typically priced around $50, the Avanta Pakkawood steak knife set has dipped to $40 for a set of four, just a few dollars more than the lowest price we’ve ever seen. In our guide, we note that these knives are already a great value for the price, so this sale makes them an even better buy. These knives have been at this price for a short while now, and while it’s possible we could see even stronger deals during the holidays, this discount is still a worthwhile one.

The Messermeister Avanta Pakkawood is the top pick in our guide to the best steak knife set. Tim Heffernan wrote, “The Messermeister Avanta Pakkawood steak knife set was our clear winner. No other knives came close to matching their combination of performance, price, and quality of construction. Their blade-edges are well-formed, smooth, and extremely sharp; they cut even the toughest steaks as well as knives we tested that cost five times as much, which can’t be said for most others in their price range. Their handles are finished with pakkawood, a durable resin-impregnated natural wood usually only found on more expensive knives. And unlike any other knives we found at the price, they feature full-tang construction: A single piece of steel forms the blade, bolsters, and handle. This adds strength (a practical concern), balance, and heft. The latter is an aesthetic concern, but an important one: 2015’s test revealed that a knife weight of around 80 grams (2.7 ounces) feels just right in the hand. The Messermeisters weigh 89 grams—pleasantly robust, and significantly nicer to hold than the lightweight knives typical at this price.”

BUY: Messermeister Avanta Pakkawood Steak Knife Set

$40, Amazon (Street Price: $50)

Usually $200, this is the first drop we’ve posted for this baby monitor cam and the lowest price we’ve seen. We praise this baby cam for its excellent video quality and the capacity to access footage via your phone. As a result, no additional monitor (like the one that comes with our top pick) needs to be lugged around or charged, but like any wi-fi enabled device, you’ll need to manage connectivity.

The Arlo Baby is the Wi-Fi–enabled monitor pick in our guide to the best baby monitors. Harry Sawyers wrote, “Like most Wi-Fi–enabled monitors, the Arlo Baby offers several capabilities you won’t get with a simpler RF video monitor like our pick. You can access the camera remotely via your smartphone (or computer), you don’t need to worry about finding and charging a dedicated monitor, the video quality is far superior, and you can even store video online if you want. The Arlo is part of a robust, reliable security camera network, with more consistent app support and customer service than its Wi-Fi monitor peers. If you already use and love Arlo products, this could be a logical addition to your home-monitoring setup. Yet when you get down to actually using the product in the usual circumstances—at night, in the background, mostly on audio, with the occasional video check-in—you’re not really thinking about all of those features. That’s because you’re too busy trying to reestablish the connection and remain logged in! At times, relying on the Arlo means accepting a level of inconvenience our relatively simple RF video pick never puts you through.”

BUY: Arlo Baby

$160, Amazon (Street Price: $200)

Back down to $11 when you use code GETWIRELESS in-cart, this is another in a series of solid deals on this recommended Qi charger. An AC adapter is not included, so you’ll need to provide your own, but this wireless charging pad is powered via a user-provided wall brick and micro USB cord, so if you have an extra (as so many of us do) it shouldn’t be a concern.

The Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 is the budget pick in our guide to the best Qi wireless charger for iPhone and Android phones. Nick Guy wrote, “If our picks are out of stock, if you want to spend a little less, or if you prefer something with a less obvious status light, Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand are great options, though you’ll have to provide your own AC adapter. In our tests they charged iPhones at the same rate as our Samsung picks and charged the Galaxy S8 as fast or faster, but they’re generally a few dollars less expensive. Both come with Micro-USB cables, but neither comes with an AC wall adapter, so you’ll need to use the charger that comes with your phone or tablet or buy one separately. Light-sensitive sleepers will appreciate the small blue charging-indicator lights, which you can easily cover.”

BUY: Anker PowerPort Wireless 5

$11, Amazon (Street Price: $16)

Because great deals don’t just happen on Tuesday, sign up for our daily deals email and we’ll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.