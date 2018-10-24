A Bluetooth Speaker, Electric Kettle, and 10-Foot Lightning Cable: Wirecutter’s Best Deals of the Week

This post was published in partnership with Wirecutter , the site devoted to finding the best gear and gadgets. Every product is independently selected by the Wirecutter team. We update links when possible, but note that deals may expire and prices are subject to change. If you buy something through our links, Slate and Wirecutter may earn an affiliate commission.

Street Price: $33; Deal Price: $23 w/code B8PP478D

Use code B8PP478D at checkout to drop the black color of this recommended Bluetooth speaker to $23. The Tribit XSound Go is the rare budget Bluetooth speaker that sounds good and offers nice additional features like waterproofing. We’ve noted a series of code deals for this speaker in recent months, but this coupon code takes it to the lowest price we’ve seen.

The Tribit XSound Go is the budget pick in our guide to the best portable Bluetooth speaker. Brent Butterworth wrote, “If you want a great all-around portable Bluetooth speaker for about the cost of a tank of gas, the Tribit XSound Go is a terrific choice. Sonically, it’s a step up from anything else we’ve heard in this price range, with clearer sound and more bass than most competitors can muster. It’s easy to travel with, too: small enough to slip into a laptop bag or any suitcase. Plus, it’s IPX7-rated, which means it’s sufficiently waterproof to survive a half-hour dunking in 1 meter of water.”

BUY: Tribit XSound Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$23 w/code B8PP478D, Amazon

Street Price: $80; Deal Price: $70

If you’re looking for reliability and consistency in a kettle with straightforward controls, the Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfectTemp Cordless Electric Kettle is a nice option. Perfect for tea preparation and other hot water needs, this deal at $70 is the typical low and comes within a few bucks of the all-time low we saw earlier this year. A simple-to-use daily option, this is a solid discount for it.

The Cuisinart CPK-17 is the top pick in our guide to the best electric kettle. Michael Sullivan, Winnie Yang, and Tim Barribeau wrote, “The Cuisinart CPK-17 won us over with its consistent performance and easy-to-use interface. In our tests, we found very little variation in the amount of time it took to bring water to a boil, and we were also impressed with its accuracy in holding water at a set temperature. It has six preset temperature choices, each with a dedicated button, as well as buttons to start boiling and to activate the Keep Warm feature. It emits alerts when you press a button and when the water reaches its target temperature, but unlike with some of the other models we tested, those beeps aren’t too obnoxious or annoying. The three-year warranty is also quite a bit more generous than the coverage for similarly priced electric kettles.”

BUY: Cuisinart CPK-17 PerfecTemp Cordless Electric Kettle

$70, Amazon

Street Price: $60; Deal Price: $45

Down to $45 from $60 in a continuation of what was originally a one-day Amazon sale, this is an excellent drop on this recommended soft cooler in the navy blue color only. In our guide, we praise it for being, “lightweight, sturdy, well-insulated, and easy to pack.” Whether you’re planning on tailgating or road-tripping, this cooler is a bargain relative to the competition.

The AO Coolers 24 Pack Soft Cooler is the top pick in our guide to the best soft cooler. Kit Dillon wrote, “The AO Canvas Series Cooler insulated on par with the best coolers in the test. I loaded every cooler with 9 pounds of ice over a 24-hour period outdoors, exposed to direct midday sun, and this one left us with 8 cups of meltwater. That was only beaten by the two best-performing coolers in our test—both of which cost more than $150. The meltwater measured a half cup more than the Polar Bear Eclipse, which is twice the price, and a quarter cup more water than the Yeti, a cooler that’s four times as expensive as our pick.”

BUY: AO Coolers 24 Pack Soft Cooler – Navy Blue

$45, Amazon

Street Price: $13; Deal Price: $10 w/code ANKER392

The Anker PowerLine Lightning 10-foot cable is the longest available size of this recommended lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. At $10 with code ANKER392, it’s within a buck of the lowest price we’ve seen for it. If you need a longer cable, it’s a good option as it matches the charging and data transfer speeds of the shorter versions and charges all iPhone and iPad variants except the Pro at full speed. This code should work for all available colors, offering a $2 discount for the white color and a $3 discount for all others. If you prefer the six-foot length, use code ANKER239 (on all colors but white) to get that cable, usually $11, for $9.

The Anker PowerLine Lightning (10-foot) is a longer variant of the top pick in our guide to the best lightning cable for iPhone and iPad. Nick Guy wrote, “Most Lightning cables look alike, but when you look closely at the PowerLine, its benefits show. The most evident is the sturdy housing around the USB and Lightning connectors. Each has a hard plastic casing holding the plug, with a slightly more flexible material joining the housing and the cable itself.

According to Anker, the cable is designed to have a 5,000-plus-bend lifespan. Though we haven’t independently verified this number, this is some of the best construction we’ve seen in reasonably priced cables. (Overengineered models exist, of course, but we consider them overkill—and they usually cost more than most people want to spend on a cable.)”

BUY: Anker PowerLine Lightning (10-foot)

$10 w/code ANKER392, Amazon

Street Price: $25; Deal Price: $18

If you’re the type of traveler that prefers a dopp kit over a hanging toiletry bag, this is a nice discount on our recommendation. The strobe green and white/strobe colors, both easy to find in a suitcase, are down to $18 from a street price typically about $25. It’s relatively rare to see this toiletry kit fall below $20, so if you like the colors and have holiday travel planned, this is a good time to buy.

The Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Quick Trip is the budget pick in our guide to the best toiletry bags. Meghan Miner Murray wrote, “If weight is your top concern, or if you are sure you don’t want the convenient accessibility of a hanging toiletry bag, check out the Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Quick Trip dopp kit. Its 3 L capacity holds a week’s worth of toiletries in its main compartment, and the two side pockets are perfect for accessories. Those accessory pockets are especially handy, since most dopp kits offer only one big compartment. Although you can hang this bag from its handle for storage, you can’t access its contents while doing so, unlike with our purpose-built hanging picks.”

BUY: Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Quick Trip Toiletry Bag

$18, Amazon

