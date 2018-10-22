My Mother Won’t Introduce Me to Her New Secret Husband but Still Wants My Kid to Stay Over

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Zinkevych/iStock/Getty Images Plus.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a tolerable relationship with my mother. She doesn’t have a history of making good choices, and the short version of the long story of my childhood is that she did not protect me from physical abuse.

Currently, I see her a few times a year because I live halfway across the country. A few years ago she started dating someone. I found out after the fact that she had gotten married. I have never met this man. I have attempted multiple times, but there’s always some excuse or weird avoidance tactic. Once, he dropped her off several blocks from my house, and she walked the rest of the way with her suitcase rather than him driving up to my door.

My problem is now I have a child. My mother wants to be involved in my child’s life, including things like overnight visits and vacations spent at Grandma’s. I do not feel comfortable with my child spending time in her home with this man I’ve never met. I would prefer the opportunity to meet him for the first time without my child present but so far, no luck.

I’ve spoken directly to her about how strange it is that my child has a grandparent that I’ve never met and that we should rectify this before my child is old enough to ask who the man is in the picture with Granny. Her response is that I’ll meet him eventually.

It’s been nearly five years already, and I haven’t been successful in meeting him. Short of showing up unannounced, I’m not sure how to force the issue. Am I overreacting? I don’t want to punish my mother by limiting her access to my child unless it’s in my home, but I don’t see another option.

—Stranger Danger

Dear SD,

Remarkable! She walked several blocks with a suitcase so you wouldn’t see his vague outline through a car window! I am now picturing the neighbor from Home Improvement.

I think you know what to do here, and just need some reinforcement and encouragement. No, you should not let your daughter spend the night with a man you have never met, especially considering your mother was an enabler of abuse, especially considering the lengths she is willing to go to to keep you from seeing his face.

If this was 20 years ago, I would assume she’s married to Whitey Bulger. Today, my money is on one of those guys in arrears for like three decades of child support.

The point here is that you are welcome to keep telling your mom you need to meet him, but even if she reluctantly agrees, I wouldn’t let your kid spend the night (or day) with them unsupervised.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I have a 2-year-old who has always needed to cry for 15 to 20 minutes before going to sleep. We’ve tried lots of methods for most of her life, but the best way to get her to nap or sleep is a short, consistent routine, leaving the room, and letting her bang on the door and wail for a short time.

A few weeks ago, after an unusually difficult nap time, the cops showed up at our apartment door saying they’d received a report of screaming and doors slamming. We never slammed the door or raised our voices—it was an entirely one-sided, normal 2-year-old tantrum. Fortunately, our apartment was unusually clean, a chicken dinner was in the slow cooker, and the cops didn’t seem too worried about it, but I’ve been on edge ever since. I don’t know which neighbor called, but I worry all the time that they’ll keep calling and the police will eventually think there’s something to it. I’m in the middle of renewing my green card and can’t afford any weird legal stuff, and I’ve heard horror stories about how hard it is to get child welfare off your case even if there’s nothing going on. I’ve found myself compulsively cleaning the apartment every time my daughter goes down for a nap, and giving in to unreasonable bedtime requests far more frequently than I used to—which is quickly unraveling our good bedtime habits and making it even harder to get her to bed.

—Freaked Out

Dear FO,

Awww, jeez. I’m so sorry. What a mess. As a green card holder myself, I absolutely silently freak out when I see security guards glance at me in the mall, out of general principle, or when I yank a tag off a pillow, so I get where you’re coming from. Lots of kids need to cry for a while before bed (or for any of the other billion reasons that kids cry!) and most reasonable people who live in apartment buildings understand that them’s the breaks.

Please try to go back to the routine that worked for you. They called the cops, as opposed to child protective services, and if the cops had thought it was worth running up the flagpole, they would have. Cops get called to apartment buildings every day, and they know the neighbor is wrong about where the noise is even coming from half the time.

I wish I could tell you it will never happen again, but I can’t. Busybodies are gonna busybody. Keep your apartment normal-clean, make sure the fridge has food in it, and try to move on. What you need, essentially, is to get your confidence in your parenting back. And you’re a good parent, so I have faith that will happen.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Please help! My 9-year-old daughter has been pleading for a kitten for so long I can’t even remember. Our stock answer has always been, “Your dad is allergic to cats.” Well, he went through 10 years of allergy shots (he has a lot of allergies), and we think he is no longer allergic.

After a particularly exhausting episode of my daughter begging for a furry friend, I talked my husband into finding out if he indeed was still allergic. We had an adoption place bring over a kitten to meet us, and my husband held and cuddled it for a while, and then we waited a day to see if he would have a reaction. He didn’t. I love cats and would love to welcome one into our home. My husband thinks the cat will create a “messy” house with all the cat hair. I disagree as I am pretty darn good at keeping a clean house. I am at my wit’s end having to deal with my daughter’s emotional requests for a cat and my husband’s refusals. I think pets are good for kids, and I have wanted one myself for a long time.

Do I have to let this one go because my husband refuses?

—Furstrated

Dear Furstrated,

Your husband doesn’t want a cat.

Pets are absolutely a one-veto category. He doesn’t want one and is producing “reasons” because you’re not accepting the ones he gives you. I would be annoyed if I did 10 years of allergy shots and got dragged to a shelter “to make sure.” (A house saturated with cat hair and dander is different from holding one on clean clothing for a bit, too.) Maybe things seem busy enough in your house right now; maybe he already feels a bit overwhelmed; maybe the kitten he cuddled whispered chaos reigns into his ear.

You have to let this go.

Dear Care and Feeding,

I am not a parent, but I need you to settle an argument between me and my (serious) girlfriend. She says playpens are cages and no one uses them anymore, just “Pack ’n Plays,” which are much smaller and just for sleeping. I have hazy memories of hanging out in a big playpen with a lot of toys and having a pretty decent time. What’s the deal?

—Was I a Battery Hen?

Dear WIaBH,

I am delighted to rehabilitate the playpen! My dear, a thousand kisses in your general direction for giving me this opportunity.

Playpens are great. Blessedly, you can still find them, which is how many of us occasionally manage to remove roast chickens from our low ovens and Swiffer the floor and take a dump without company. The Pack ’n Play is essentially a portable crib. You can absolutely drop a toddler in there for a second while you run to answer the door, but a playpen allows the kid to stretch out and make a block tower or whatever.

Like anything else, bad parents can use them to ignore and neglect their children. (Plenty of babies get left in car seats inside the house, which I find awful and also can be a factor in newborns getting overly flat heads.) If you’re using it as a safe place for your kid to play when your neighbor brings their small yappy dog over, or because you want to iron without him yanking on the cord, it’s worth its weight in gold.

Buy a playpen proudly, should you two choose to reproduce. You have won the argument.

