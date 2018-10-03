My New Foster Child Only Wants His Mother’s Cooking. How Can I Respect His Trauma but Ensure He’s Eating Well?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Dear Care and Feeding,

My husband and I recently started fostering, so we’re brand new to the parenting game, with a preteen and a teenager. Easy-peasy, right?! So far, there’s only one real point of contention—meals. Our preteen refuses to eat most food, particularly if it is in contact with a vegetable. There are a couple of complicating factors. First, he comes from an immigrant family and is used to eating the ethnic food his mom usually makes. Second, he does seem to have a pretty sensitive stomach, leading to stomachaches and vomiting if we aren’t careful.

One thing this dude does not need is a foster parent forcing cold broccoli down his throat.

My husband and I are a little conflicted on how to handle it. I tend to be more lenient, figuring that there’s already enough change/trauma in his life, so we don’t need to make mealtimes miserable. My husband thinks that we should hold a firm line and make the kid get used to some new foods (and the occasional green thing). I’m starting to learn some new recipes, thanks to the teenager being willing to teach me, but I also value healthy eating and would like to encourage good eating habits.

So how hard should we be pushing our food agenda on a kid that is, likely, only temporarily ours? And, a secondary question, any good tips on sneaking vegetables into a preteen boy?

Sincerely,

—I’m a Good Cook, I Swear

Dear IaGCIS,

Thank you for a letter that contains such an incredibly clear and easy question: I’m trying to think of a way your husband could possibly be more wrong, and I can’t. Absolutely, do not, under any circumstances “hold a firm line” on this issue. You’re talking about a preteen who still remembers his mother’s cooking? Are you literally kidding me? There has been a traumatic break in this child’s life. There is transition, grief, confusion, guilt, resentment, and trauma. I can absolutely assure you that the one thing this dude does not need on top of that is a foster parent forcing cold broccoli down his throat.



He needs a balanced diet for sure, but my advice is to give him a wide berth. Throw some salad or cooked veggies on a separate plate so that they’re there if he wants them. If he doesn’t eat them, no problem. I might also try those smoothies with kale and banana and pineapple juice. They have some veggie content but taste like juice. That may or may not work, but it’s worth a shot.

The most obvious answer, though, is right in front of you. He misses his mother’s cooking. You swear you’re a good cook. So learn to cook like his mother. Of course, you won’t get it exactly like her, but facsimile is not the point. Caring is. Show him that he means enough for you to learn new things and meet him where he is. Along the way you will learn about the flavors, methods, spices, seasonings that have defined his palate thus far and those will influence your cooking. I’m sure there are cookbooks and countless videos to help you. You can go to restaurants that feature the cuisine he’s used to with him and talk to the cooks and waitstaff.

Let him tell you what he likes about it. Learning to make a new cuisine is a slow but wonderful process. My point is that he’s lost so much of what he knows. Why make him lose one more thing? Rather than making him adjust to you, why don’t you adjust to him? You’re lucky to have each other.

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our 15-year-old “came out” as pansexual this year. She has always been an advocate of LGBTQ rights and has acted as a protector for her LGBTQ classmates in school. What confuses me is not the fact that she identifies as pan but that she has always shown a specific preference for males of a certain ethnicity and body type with deep voices.

We haven’t disagreed with her or questioned it aloud, but we wonder if it’s worth discussing more in depth with her. If so, how best to approach the topic? Her older sibling identified themselves as pan about the same age but now in college feels more comfortable identifying themselves as a lesbian.

—Just a Phase?

Dear JaP,

I have no way of knowing if this is just a phase, but I guess I’m having a very hard time understanding why it matters? It is weird that you put “came out” in quotes, and it is maybe even weirder that you mentioned the ethnicity of the boys your 15-year-old is attracted to as though that were somehow a clue about your kid’s orientation.

The sense I’m getting here is that you perhaps feel as though there is a “right way” for your kids to work through their identities and orientations, and that you, along with your advice and counsel, hold the key to that right way. But your letter gives me the impression that you might not be as on the ball here as you think and also seems to suggest that everyone will figure it out just fine on their own. Your eldest coming out as pan and then understanding more specificities about their orientation in college seems like a fairly normal and harmless course of events, and I’m not sure why it would trouble you if your younger did or did not do something similar. It is perfectly fine to speculate to yourself that more may be revealed. But that’s all it is, a speculation, certainly not actionable evidence. If your kid wants to talk with you about it, she will; but outside of that, just love and support her and take her at her word

Dear Care and Feeding,

Our kids’ preschool/day care is pretty typical, in that they do a lot of crafts and seasonal celebrations, they talk a lot about being kind, and they try to keep out of politics. My kids (1½ and 3½) come home with interesting new stuff they’ve learned all the time. What do we do when Thanksgiving comes around?

I know from past experience that almost nothing has changed in the way Thanksgiving is talked about from the “friendship between Pilgrims and Indians!” narrative central to my childhood in the 1980s and ’90s. And I know now there’s a LOT wrong with that, and I’d like to avoid setting this generation down that hurtful path.

We don’t have any people in our lives right now who identify as native, but we are planning to attend a public Gathering of Nations powwow to help them get a vibrant first impression of living Native American culture. We’ll try to go to a local museum celebrating a number of tribes (although I’m worried that it isn’t going to have something for their age level). My older kid is very verbal and very think-y, and I’m trying to come up with some phrasing that can describe colonialism and American expansionism and all this awful history without causing either confusion or nightmares.

When it comes to what happens at school, I can go in and say, “Please don’t dress the kids up with giant shoe buckles and feather headbands,” but I would not bet against a really problematic narrative of one kind or another. I’m not realistically going to be able to turn them all into social justice advocates, and I’m afraid this is just the appetizer course for the jumbo bird of a problem that is elementary school. Please help!

Thank you,

—Tofurkey Troubles

Dear TT,

It is a strange impulse, this desire to confront the reality of this country’s past without ruffling any feathers (to continue the bird metaphors). You talk about wanting to tell your kids the truth but to do so without making them uncomfortable or confused. And you talk about wanting to influence the school’s approach but without turning everyone into social justice warriors. I’m not sure that wanting to acknowledge that the relationship between colonists and natives was one of destruction should make someone a “warrior” and not just “someone not lying to themselves.” It may help to remember that we’re already telling a horrific story to kids, and we have been for more than a century. As recently as a generation ago, we were saying that native people “scalped” white men and attacked villages and killed babies. This is stuff that children played at in the front yard and did so completely without nightmare. The difference of course is that the bad guy was an “other,” so folks weren’t losing any sleep over it.

I might suggest, therefore, that your real problem is how do you talk to your kids when the bad guy may be you. The answer, of course, is honestly, slowly, consistently, and over time. You can absolutely say, “Actually when Europeans came here, they killed many, many native people and so the Thanksgiving story that it was all friendly isn’t totally true.” And take the questions as they come. What are you afraid of? I don’t mean that in its rhetorical sense but in the literal sense. Nightmares? You don’t have to read Christopher Columbus’ journal at bedtime yet. Confusion? As I see it, there’s really nothing wrong with kids knowing that the popular story isn’t always the true story.

As far as the school goes, you’re right, you probably won’t be able to get them to suddenly turn away from everything problematic after one talk, but does that mean you shouldn’t try? It does not. I would recommend talking with other parents, finding out who else agrees with you, thinking of a few ideas of what the school might do instead of dressing up kids in buckle hats and feathers, and then going to the admin with your concerns and a few counterproposals. The goal isn’t to have everything go your way, of course, but to disrupt this destructive narrative of privileged ignorance however you can. Not just for your kids but for all the kids coming after. Good luck!

—Carvell