19 Things That Make Moving Less Miserable

Michael Hession

The Wirecutter staffers who contributed to this guide have logged more than 150 moves in total, to and from small rentals and multistory houses, across town and across the country, solo and with kids in tow. Each move has presented its own unique challenges, but we’ve come up with 19 accessories, tools, and techniques that have made the process a little less miserable.

In addition to using the recommended items below, we’ve found that sticking to a basic plan works well regardless of where you’re going or what you’re moving. First, sell or donate anything that’s a hassle (or overly expensive) to transport, such as furniture or large appliances. What you keep, pack with care—it takes time to find reliable and meaningful things. Moving is expensive and exhausting, and we’ve all used whatever free or cheap supplies work great for moving replaceable things, but protection for the things that matter is worth spending some cash.

And if you can afford to do so, hiring movers is almost always worth the cost: Your back (and your friends) will thank you.

Invest in Specialized Boxes

Michael Hession

A wardrobe box makes it easy to pack all of the nice clothes hanging in my closet. Yes, I could just put a plastic garbage bag over half the hanging shirts at once and throw them in the back of a car, but if you have any clothing that you want to treat gently (that one thing you wear to every wedding, say, or a suit that actually fits), a wardrobe box protects it through a move so that it comes through unscathed. This Home Depot box is strongly constructed out of thick cardboard and features a metal hanging bar, so you can load it with a fair amount of weight. The box is bulky, but its well-positioned handles make it easier to carry solo, and you can put shoes or other items at the bottom if you need a bit of extra storage. —Tim Barribeau, editor

Consider Crate Rental

Cardboard boxes are most people’s go-to for a move, but I’ve found a different way to pack to avoid the endless folding, taping, and breaking down that comes with cardboard. For my last move within New York, I used a crate-rental service called BungoBox. The service delivered stacks of plastic bins to my door before I moved and picked them up when I was done. The bins are easy to open and close as well as to stack and roll on a dolly (which you can also rent from the company), and I was able to pick them up and move them around thanks to their sturdy handles. Plus, BungoBox lets you keep the crates for weeks at a time if you like to pack slowly, and the prices are reasonable. Sorry, cardboard—you’ve been replaced. —Michael Hession, head of photo and video

Get Reusable Storage

I’ve moved a lot, and each time I’ve picked up a few more of these classic 18-gallon Rubbermaid Roughneck Storage Totes to supplement moving boxes. They’re stronger than boxes, I don’t have to throw them out after every move, and they’re so durable that some of mine are more than 15 years old (that’s 10 moves between three states). And unlike cheap moving boxes, they work for storage too: Even in a dank basement or dirty garage, they keep out-of-season clothes, spare blankets, extra electronics, or anything else safe and dry like no cardboard box can. —Mark Smirniotis, editor

Buy Boxes in Bulk, Return the Rest After

If you want to save time and buy your boxes all at once—and if you want something sturdier than the free boxes you can find on Nextdoor or Craigslist, or at a local liquor store—U-Haul’s moving boxes are ideal for any size move. They’re sturdy, and they come in a huge variety of sizes and styles, with basic 1.5-cubic-foot boxes costing just $1. Certain sizes have handles that make lifting easier, and the top flaps are designed to stay flat against the sides (and out of your way) while you’re packing. During my last move I found it particularly handy to order the boxes online. U-Haul offers free shipping for orders over $99, and it will buy back any unused boxes at its retail stores at full price. Order extra, use as many as you need, and return the rest. —Nick Guy, senior staff writer

Have Plenty of Sharpies

Michael Hession

You should label every box, bin, or bag so you know what’s what during a move, and the best way to do that is to have plenty of Sharpies on hand. They’re just inexpensive markers, so I go overboard; I generally have at least one per person plus one per room. That way no one is tempted to “label it later” or to label too few of the boxes’ sides just to save ink, and you’re more likely to have big, legible labels that say “hand towels, shower stuff, toiletries”—or at least “bathroom”—rather than a stack of mystery boxes to decode after you arrive at your new home. —MS

Use Sticky Labels for Easy Organizing

For the past couple of moves, we’ve used actual labels and stuck them on the boxes. We put them all in the same location on every box and color-code them by room. This kind of system is especially important if you’re reusing older boxes that have other, outdated content labels written in Sharpie all over them. We first write the destination room and then note the contents underneath it (or just write that info on the box itself if the label is too small). This system also makes it simple and easy for the movers—with the consistent labeling, they know exactly what to look for. —Doug Mahoney, senior staff writer

Transport Your TV Safely

If you didn’t save your TV box (and who does—they’re huge), you can find specially designed TV boxes like the Heavy-Duty Large Adjustable TV and Picture Box from The Home Depot. Like the boxes TVs originally ship in, these include styrofoam padding to keep the corners of your TV secure plus a foam bag to keep the screen safe. Since the stand likely won’t fit in the box with the TV, you can package it in a separately labeled box, along with all the cables. To make sure I don’t lose the screws and other hardware, I put them into a plastic bag and tape it to the stand or the rear of the TV. Using this method, I’ve helped move many TVs, and I have yet to have one damaged or to lose the hardware that goes with it. —Chris Heinonen, senior staff writer

Use Contractor Bags That Won’t Rip

Michael Hession

When we moved a few months ago, we didn’t anticipate the need for a truly indestructible trash bag to help us clear out the various kinds of trash that came with moving from an apartment to a house. The 42-gallon Husky Contractor Clean-Up Bags contained everything from an unbelievable amount of cut-up cardboard to bougainvillea trimmings. Even though we jammed as much as we could into each bag, none ripped. My husband also appreciated being able to stack them easily so the trash company could pick them up on our sidewalk. We now keep a box of these handy for any future heavy-duty disposals. —Rozette Rago, associate photo editor

Save Void Filters

I do most of my shopping online, which means my purchases come to me with a little extra something: row upon row of air-filled plastic pouches that keep my items from rattling around in the box. Before my last move, instead of just popping the pillows and throwing them away, I collected and reused them to quickly fill up the leftover spaces around awkwardly shaped items in my moving boxes and to provide supplemental cushioning for my breakables. Of course, if your moving day is coming up too quickly for you to build up a cache, or if you simply have a lot of boxes to fill, you can order them—airDefender Air Pillows, for example—in bulk and have hundreds at your disposal. —Ria Misra, editor

Protect Sharp Corners

Michael Hession

Before I moved halfway across the country, I realized I had no idea how to prepare my 6-foot-long walnut coffee table for a safe ride in a U-Haul pod. It didn’t pack flat like my IKEA-grade furniture, and just tossing it in on top of everything else felt risky. The moving crew rescued me with quilted moving blankets similar to the Cheap Cheap Moving Boxes Pro Moving Blankets. Wrapped around your furniture, these blankets provide a bit more padding than a traditional blanket. My coffee table survived the trip unblemished, as did the moving blankets. Many movers and truck-rental companies will provide them with your service, but if you have the space to store them, one set should be more than enough to last a lifetime of moves. —Signe Brewster, staff writer

Prepare for Heavy Lifting

I wouldn’t describe my physique as “strong,” or even “in shape.” But with lifting straps like the Forearm Forklift Lifting Straps, I feel like the Hulk. The nylon bands have loops at the end that rest on your forearms. Slip the band under whatever you’re lifting, cross the straps beneath it, and you and a partner can keep the object’s center of gravity low to the ground, making it significantly easier to lift without your bending over. Not only will you be able to handle more weight with less effort, but the straps also make it easier to lift large, hard-to-grasp items like appliances with a partner. I don’t know how I would’ve moved our fully assembled treadmill downstairs without them. —NG

Wrap Things for Extra Protection

Michael Hession

There’s a reason movers often show up with stretch-wrap wands: With stretch wrap, you can quickly bundle things that otherwise wouldn’t fit together into a single cardboard box or standalone cocoon. I get my own wands, like the Mighty Gadget Industrial Mini Stretch Wrap wands, before a move. You can swaddle a big mirror between pillows and blankets and then stretch-wrap the bundle to form a plastic layer of protection around everything. You can bind dresser drawers closed, contain awkwardly shaped items into one package for easier handling, add an extra layer of protection to delicate objects packed in bubble wrap and paper, or cushion the sharp edges of freestanding items. Multiple stretch-wrapped items packed in a box (say, a mix of breakable kitchenware) tend to shift around less in transit because the plastic surfaces stick together. Having one of these babies on hand when you pack means you’ll pack more things more easily, and your move will go that much quicker too. —Sasha VanHoven, social strategy manager

Prep for Light Spackle Jobs

Michael Hession

To get my rental deposit back after I move, I always make sure to patch the walls. I love 3M Patch Plus Primer 4-in-1 for touching up small holes from nails or hooks. It’s a small tube that fits in my back pocket, so I can whip it out during a final walkthrough of a space before the landlord arrives. Because I usually rent a room or a small apartment, I don’t need a larger tub of spackle or tools—that would take up too much precious space. I love that the pen is an all-in-one tool—it comes with a flat edge to scrape plus a rough end to buff and smooth the spackle. And the material dries instantly to an unassuming white, the ghost of nail holes past. —Anna Perling, staff writer

Seal Boxes Faster With a Tape Gun

We love our favorite packing tape for the occasional return or mailed gift. But I recently did some head-to-head research and testing to look for a great tape gun for more efficient, heavy-duty packing and moving. My favorite was the Uline H-150 Tape Dispenser (pictured at the top of this guide), but the catch is that it doesn’t come with tape (see the next tip). The H-150 was easier to load and more efficient at cutting tape than two other, popular dispensers I tried: the Tape King TX100 Packing Tape Dispenser Gun and the Scotch Commercial Grade Shipping Tape Dispenser. The Uline dispenser’s finer teeth cut tape quickly without a lot of pressure in my tests, and a lever folds down and stays down so you can easily thread tape through the roller. The other dispensers struggled to tear through tape. Next time I move, I’m definitely investing in the Uline—in the meantime, our operations team is using it for wrapping up products for testing and returns. —AP

Don’t Cheap Out on Tape…

Get quality packing tape. One time I cheaped out, and it was a total freaking nightmare.

The tape was flimsy and would constantly tear down the center, so I spent more time trying to find the leading edge of the tape than I did packing. When buying tape, I’ve found the best deals on a multipack, like this three-pack of 3M Scotch Heavy Duty Shipping Packaging Tape. —DM

…Except When Cheap Tape Makes Sense

I agree with Doug but will contradict him for one circumstance: If you’re hiring movers to wrangle a four-person family’s worth of stuff across the country—as I did in 2015—you can save money by buying cheap tape in bulk rather than letting them bill you for it (at as much as $5 a roll). As you probably know if you’ve moved before, movers use a lot of tape—wrapping up moving blankets by the yard, securing stretch-wrapped items, and more. For my last move, I got this 36-pack of “wholesale packaging tape” in advance. The movers used all of it, saving me over $100 off the final bill. —Harry Sawyers, senior editor

Borrow a Dolly

A hand cart or dolly can help save your back during a move if you’re shipping boxes or loading them into a truck or shipping container. While moving across the country recently, I borrowed a dolly (aka hand truck) to transport all of the boxes from my building’s foyer to my apartment. It was a lifesaver. As a 5-foot-2 person with a short wingspan, I have a hard time gripping large and unwieldy boxes. Putting them on the cart sped up the moving process, and I didn’t drop anything heavy. I don’t recommend buying one of these, though—instead, check with your landlord, truck-rental service, or moving company to see if they have one you can use. —AP

Ship Books a Better Way

In the year after I graduated college, I moved across the country twice. I had compiled stacks and stacks of novels, textbooks, and notebooks that I knew I might never open again but couldn’t bear to give up. Luckily, a friend told me about USPS Media Mail, a shipping service that allows you to send media and educational materials at a gigantic discount. The rates are ridiculously low: $2.38 for the first pound and 39¢ for each additional pound up to 70, at this writing. I filled up three boxes that weighed over 35 pounds. Of course, there’s a catch—you can ship only media, which the USPS defines as books, films, printed sheet music, sound recordings, computer-readable media, DVDs and CDs, and educational reference charts. (Be sure to read the more specific guidelines.) Thanks to Media Mail, my entire dog-eared library can be bicoastal. —Sabrina Imbler, staff writer

Unpack With a Box Cutter and Gloves

Packing is only half the job—at the other end of the trail, you’ll be unpacking everything. A good box cutter, aka utility knife, makes opening and breaking down dozens of cartons much quicker and easier. We like the Milwaukee Fastback Flip Utility Knife with Blade Storage for its one-hand operation and comfortable handle. And a pair of light work gloves will protect your hands from the chafing, drying effects of handling all that cardboard; something made of breathable fabric, with grippy, rubbery fingers and palms, is ideal. Any hardware store should have a glove that meets those criteria, but if you have time (and an address) for a delivery, we’ve liked the inexpensive Showa Atlas gardening gloves for years. —Tim Heffernan, staff writer and editor

