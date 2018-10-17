Join Slate Plus to Get the Dear Prudence Podcast Slate Plus members get full-length ad-free episodes of Slate’s Dear Prudence podcast every week. Membership starts at just $35 for the first year. Sign up today and try Slate Plus free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to the Dear Prudence Podcast Copy this link and add it to your podcast app: copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by Folu Akinkuotu, an internet person who lives in Boston. She’s an obsessive home baker who is always happy to share from the endless supply of baked goods in her purse. She has a better haircut than you and has never once logged off.

Together, they tackle letters about how to tell your husband you want to return to sex work to help make ends meet, what to do after rediscovering your stepsister on social media, how to handle your husband’s gleeful response to the news of his mother’s death, what to do when your husband’s comments about your appearance leave you feeling ashamed, and what to do when you find yourself attracted to your friend’s social media pics.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Akinkuotu discuss a letter writer who just found out that her husband impregnated her friend.

Access to the full Dear Prudence podcast is available exclusively to Slate Plus members. Learn more and listen to previous episodes at Slate.com/PrudiePod.

Got a question for Prudie? Send it to prudence@slate.com. Or leave a voicemail message at 401-371-DEAR (3327), and you may hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Phil Surkis.