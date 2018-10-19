A Day in the Life of Jame Gumb, a Serial Killer Who Wakes Up Early to Walk His Dog, Always Eats Green, and Works From the Back of His Van

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Orion Pictures.

Jame Gumb is always on the move. The startup exec, who makes suits out of women’s skin, is also known as Buffalo Bill. After Business Insider struck viral gold with its report on a day in the life of the Bay Area’s Melania Edwards, Slate asked Gumb to break down his daily routine.

Gumb wakes up at 5:30 a.m. and always kicks his day off by walking, grooming, and caring for his beloved poodle, Precious.

“I find that the best way to set the tone for the day ahead is by being really weird about my dog,” he said.

At 6, it’s time to get ready for the day and vamp in front of the mirror with motivational affirmations like, “Would you fuck me? I’d fuck me … hard.”

﻿Without any friends and family around the world to FaceTime, he interfaces with his own face.

At 6:30, he takes an enormous regimen of herbal antipsychotics.

“They really work,” he said.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Orion Pictures.

At 7, he eats breakfast. He tries fava beans, at the recommendation of a friend.

At 7:30, he checks on guests staying with him in a well in his rustic dungeon basement.

At 8, he reminds guests to rub the lotion on its skin or …

At 8:02, it gets the hose again.

At 8:30, it’s time to commute to work.

﻿He works upstairs in his home office/coworking space, where he has bootstrapped a successful tailoring and dressmaking startup, specializing in the burgeoning plus-size market for suits made from women’s skin.

He walks to the office in sneakers.

﻿They’re a must, as you never know when you’ll need to chase someone.

At 11, his doorbell rings. It’s usually the FBI.

﻿“The FBI has a lot of culture. It’s exciting how much they care about my work,” he said.

At noon, he takes a lunch break to refuel and think exciting thoughts about collaborating with tech companies.

﻿During these meetings, Gumb helps colleagues identify various ways they can work together. Could skin suits go … on the blockchain? Could he cut up women’s skin … in augmented reality?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Orion Pictures.

After his daily two-and-a-half-hour lunch break/meditation session, Gumb discovers that one of his well guests has gotten ahold of Precious. Why does this always happen!

﻿“It’s exciting when my dog gets stolen from me every day. Living in a house with a dungeon I regularly use exposes me to a plethora of ways to put my dog, who I love more than anything, in danger.”

A big believer in continuous learning, Gumb is getting a certificate in exotic moths and butterflies from Stanford University after work hours.

﻿He dreams of building a worldwide brand where anytime a moth in found in the mouth of a severed head, the name Jame Gumb is top of mind. “In my spare time, I try to give back,” he said.

At sundown, he commutes to his other office, in the back of a van.

﻿Staying mobile is key to his strategy for luring women into his van and kidnapping them.

After dinner, Gumb reflects upon his key wins and challenges and prepares for the adventures of the next day.