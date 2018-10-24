Listen to the Dear Prudence podcast below or via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Prudence is joined this week by Tyler Mead, an account manager for the Upright Citizens Brigade theater who books their national touring company. He is also an associate producer of the queer comedy podcast Inside the Closet, hosted by comedians Emma Willmann and Matteo Lane.

Together, they dig into letters about what to do when you don’t want to be touched by your boyfriend because of #MeToo, what to do when your innocent texts lead to overblown fights, what to consider when surreptitiously seeking a sperm donor, how to handle your declining social status due to your husband’s job, and what actions to take when your boss uncomfortably comments on your social media pics.

Slate Plus members will hear Prudie and Mead discuss a letter writer who is wondering how to handle a niece who ungraciously refused to be gifted a car, and then demanded a cosigner for a car loan instead.

Read Prudie’s Slate columns here. Production by Phil Surkis.