On this week’s episode, Rebecca, Carvell, and Gabe answer a question from a listener worried about her 7-year-old wanting to go too far with her boyfriend, and another from a mother-to-be whose in-laws are planning an onerous-sounding bike trip. Plus: parenting triumphs and fails, recommendations, and more.

Recommendations:

• Rebecca recommends Betty Crocker’s Cook Book for Boys and Girls.

• Gabe recommends the Atlantic Theater Company’s production of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach.

• Carvell recommends playing the game Whoonu (but not necessarily buying it).

Podcast produced by Benjamin Frisch.

