After more than 750 hours of testing, we think Samsung’s Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 is the best Qi wireless charger for most people who have a phone that supports the Qi wireless-charging standard (which includes the latest iPhones and many Android phones). Although this Samsung model is not the absolute fastest wireless charger we tested, and it doesn’t support 7.5-watt charging for iPhones running iOS 11.2 or later, more expensive chargers proved only slightly faster with both iPhones and Android devices, so we don’t think you need to spend more. Wireless charging is sure to become more popular, and we’ll see many more charging options now that Apple is including Qi technology in its phones, but this Samsung charger is a solid bet no matter your smartphone platform.

Our pick: Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920

Not only does the Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 power up phones at a fast rate, but it also looks nice while doing so, and it comes in black or white, so you can match it with the rest of your accessories. A rubber ring on the top allows it to hold even glass-backed phones in place better than some other Qi chargers, ensuring that your handset stays properly aligned for charging. And it comes with its own AC adapter and USB cable in the box, so you don’t need to worry about supplying (or buying) your own.

Runner-up: Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand EP-NG930

Samsung’s Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand EP-NG930 is a great option if you prefer your phone to stay propped up while charging. In our tests, it was faster at charging our iPhone 8 than anything else we tried. But it’s generally more expensive than our main pick, and that speed won’t really matter if you’re using the charger overnight.

Also great: Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand

If our picks are out of stock, if you want to spend a little less, or if you prefer something with a less obvious status light, Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand are great options, though you’ll have to provide your own AC adapter. In our tests they charged iPhones at the same rate as our Samsung picks and charged the Galaxy S8 as fast or faster, but they’re generally a few dollars less expensive. Both come with Micro-USB cables, but neither comes with an AC wall adapter, so you’ll need to use the charger that comes with your phone or tablet or buy one separately. Light-sensitive sleepers will appreciate the small blue charging-indicator lights, which you can easily cover.

Also great: IKEA Nordmärke Triple Pad

IKEA’s Nordmärke triple pad is the best Qi charger for a family or an individual with multiple devices to charge. It charged every test phone at the same speeds as single-phone models, even when we were charging three phones at once. It also has an extra 2.4-amp USB-A port on the side for charging a fourth device, and that port can charge larger devices like iPads quickly. The Nordmärke’s only downside is the slightly slippy top surface.

Why you should trust us

I’ve been reviewing mobile accessories for Wirecutter for more than three years, and before that, for more than three years as accessories editor at iLounge. During my tenure there, I reviewed more than 1,000 products, including early wireless-charging devices going back to 2014. I’m also the author of Wirecutter’s guides to multiport USB wall chargers and car chargers, through which I’ve seen and tested pretty much every charging variation out there.

Who this is for

A wireless charging pad is for anyone who owns a smartphone or tablet that supports the Qi wireless-charging standard—including the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X, and the past few generations of Samsung Galaxy phones—and who would like to charge without plugging a cord into the phone itself. With a Qi charger, you just rest your device on the charging pad to power it up.

“Wireless” is a bit of a misnomer, though, because you still have to plug the charging pad into a USB port or wall outlet. (“Magnetic charging” may be a better term, because Qi uses magnetic coils to transfer energy and power your device, but we’ll stick with “wireless” here because it’s so commonly accepted.) A wireless charger is just a matter of convenience: You don’t have to fuss with physically plugging in a cable to charge and disconnecting the cable when you want to use the phone. A wireless charger also frees up the Lightning-connector port on an iPhone, so you can use wired headphones while charging.

Qi (pronounced “chee”) is the wireless-charging standard from the Wireless Power Consortium, an industry group with more than 220 members, including device manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung, accessory makers such as Belkin and Mophie, and others. The Power Matters Alliance offered the last major competing wireless-charging spec, but joined the WPC in January 2018.

As wireless charging becomes more popular, we expect to see more surfaces on which to charge. IKEA is already selling furniture with Qi chargers built in, some cars have charging pads in the center console, and Starbucks stores have charging mats that will receive an update to support Qi. In a perfect world, anytime you put down your phone, it would start charging. Until then, if you want wireless charging, you’ll need to buy a dedicated wireless charging pad.

Wireless charging is generally slower than wired charging, and the wattage number on the charger doesn’t necessarily indicate how quickly it will charge. For example, in our testing, the 5-watt wired charger included with the iPhone 8 charged that phone in 2 hours, 25 minutes, while 5 W wireless chargers generally took between 3 and 4 hours. Affordable 12 W USB chargers, or a USB-PD charger paired with Apple’s USB-C to Lightning Cable, can charge the latest iPhones even faster, and Qualcomm Quick Charge adapters can do the same thing for many Android phones. Put simply, if you want the fastest possible charge, you need to use a cable—wireless charging is about convenience.

A December 2017 software update enabled the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X to charge wirelessly at 7.5 W, which may help to close that gap, and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 already supports a maximum wireless charge speed of 9 W. But environmental factors such as temperature, the phone’s current charge level, and even its placement on the pad can affect the actual charge speed. The phone itself is a limiting factor, too: A Qi charger that supports faster speeds will benefit only those phones that can draw more power.

The other downside to wireless charging is that you can’t pick up and use your phone while it’s charging, unlike with a cable connection. This makes wireless charging a better option for recharging overnight than for charging while you’re watching Netflix or scrolling through Twitter.

What if I use a wallet case for my phone?

If you use a phone case that provides storage on the back for credit cards and cash, a wireless charger may not be for you, for a couple of reasons. The first is practical: Some wallet cases are too thick to activate wireless charging on some chargers. For example, while three credit cards and two folded bills in the Silk Vault for iPhone X didn’t interfere with charging on our runner-up charger pick (Samsung’s EP-NG930), Logitech’s Powered for iPhone charged the phone only sporadically without any cards, and it didn’t charge at all with three cards.

The second reason is the potential for damage to cards with magnetic strips, due to the magnetic-induction technology used for wireless charging. Case manufacturer Silk claims (and provided us with data from a study it commissioned) that the magnetic field generated by a Qi charger is not powerful enough to demagnetize a card. And in our own testing, a credit card and an MTA MetroCard in the Vault both worked fine after an hour of wireless charging on the Samsung EP-NG930. However, we haven’t tested every charger with every card, and Apple specifically warns against putting magnetic-stripe cards between the phone and the charger, as do some charger vendors (including Samsung). We’ve also seen a few reports online of cards being demagnetized. So although we don’t think it’s likely that your cards will stop working, you are taking some risk.

If you want to use wireless charging but need a case with wallet features, we recommend a folio-style wallet case instead.

How we picked

A good wireless charger should meet all of the following basic criteria, which we used as guidelines for our research.

• WPC certification: Being certified by the WPC means that a charger has been tested and found to be both safe and in compliance with the Qi standard. If a wireless charger isn’t certified, that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s unsafe or noncompliant, but choosing something that has been verified is prudent, so we considered only certified models.

• Charging speed: The Qi 1.2 standard supports charging speeds of up to 15 watts (9 volts/1.67 amps), but 5 W and 7.5 W chargers are more common right now. Apple launched the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X with a 5 W charge rate but a December 2017 software update bumped the rate up to 7.5 W “high-speed wireless charging.” (Apple partners Belkin and Mophie each told us that only those device manufacturers that specifically partnered with Apple would be able to support this faster speed.) Samsung’s Galaxy S8 supports charging rates up to 9 W. With this in mind, we selected a range of chargers that supported different speeds to measure the real-world differences between them.

• Power source: We preferred wireless chargers that used a standard connection—Micro-USB is the most common—and came bundled with an AC adapter. Proprietary connections are more difficult and expensive to replace, and you shouldn’t have to provide your own wall adapter. (Also, as with wired charging, the wall adapter matters: Lower-power adapters will result in slower charging speeds.)

• Price: The most expensive charger we researched was $70, but many sell for $30 or less while offering similar performance.

• Design: This criterion includes not only how the charging pad looks, but also how grippy its surface is for holding a phone in place, as well as any extras, such as charging-indicator lights.

• Maker reputation: We considered models only from companies that we knew had a good reputation for warranty coverage and customer support. Even if a charger is WPC certified, there’s no guarantee it will never have a problem, and you want to be able to get help if you need it.

For the initial version of this guide, we tested five chargers that had generally positive owner reviews at the time of our research. We tested three more WPC-certified chargers for the latest update.

How we tested

We tested the performance of each Qi charger by placing one fully drained phone at a time, in airplane mode, on the charging pad. iPhones automatically turn on once their batteries reach about 3 percent, but the Galaxy S8 doesn’t; once our S8 started charging, we powered it up and left its low-energy, Always-On Display feature enabled, simulating real-world use.

If a charger came with a power adapter, we used that. If it came with only a USB cable, we plugged it into Anker’s PowerPort+ 1 Quick Charge 3.0 wall adapter so that even 15 W chargers would be able to draw their full rated amount of power.

As you can see in this chart of iPhone 8 charging times, all of the chargers we tested showed variability between test runs, reflecting the inconsistent nature of wireless-charging technology.

We measured the phone’s battery level after each hour, as well as the total time each pad took to fully charge each phone. We tested each charger by charging two iPhone 8 units and two iPhone 8 Plus handsets, twice each, for a total of four tests per phone size. We also tested the Galaxy S8 three times per charger. Device and accessory manufacturers told us that many factors, including temperature, the phone’s current charge level, and even the handset’s placement on the pad could affect charging speed—it’s not as straightforward as wired charging. Multiple tests allowed us to account for these differences, but the speeds were still not as consistent as charging with a cable. But considering that many people will use a wireless charger overnight, or while working at a desk all day, even a one-hour difference (we saw variations almost that large) means you’ll still get a full charge.

Some readers and colleagues expressed concern about their phone sliding out of position on a charging pad because of notification vibrations, and losing the charging connection because of it. To test this, we called our iPhone 8 handset 10 times in a row on each of our picks, noting after each call if the phone was still charging.

Our pick: Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920

Samsung’s Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 is the best option for anyone looking to take advantage of Qi charging. This pad is WPC certified, and its charging speed was comparable to that of every other charger we tested, with both iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy S8. In our tests using iPhones running iOS 11.2, this Samsung pad was actually faster to fully charge our phones than more expensive, higher wattage chargers, even those that claim to offer faster, 7.5-watt charging. Its design is attractive and minimalist, it’s affordable, and Samsung is one of the most established companies in the wireless-charging game. A rubber base keeps the charging pad from moving around on your desk or table, and a grippy ring on top prevents your phone from moving.

Although charge speed wasn’t the deciding factor for our picks, it’s always important. The 5 W Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 wasn’t the absolute fastest charger in our test group, but it came darn close to more expensive, higher wattage pads. On average, it charged our iPhone 8 from 0 percent to 100 percent in 2 hours, 48 minutes, and with the iPhone 8 Plus we saw a charge time of 3 hours, 32 minutes. Compared with more expensive 7.5-watt chargers, the iPhone 8 actually charged a little bit faster on the Samsung pad, while the iPhone 8 Plus was only about 21 minutes behind the 7.5-watt chargers. The Galaxy S8 averaged 3 hours and 13 minutes, 8 minutes slower than the results we got from the 9-watt Samsung Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad EP-PN920, which currently costs twice as much. These are trivial differences in speed, especially if you’ll be charging your phone overnight or while you work at your desk.

The Samsung Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 works with any Qi-enabled phone, including iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices. Photo: Michael Hession

The EP-PG920 is a 3¾-inch puck, available in either white or black with a clear-plastic ring around the outer edge and a rubber ring on top that keeps the phone in place. That rubber ring is especially important because the phone has to be aligned properly to charge, so you don’t want the phone to move around if it gets bumped or if it vibrates from notifications. The transparent ring lights up to indicate whether the phone is lined up correctly and charging; with some Samsung phones, this light changes from blue to green to indicate that the phone is fully charged.

This model uses a standard Micro-USB cable for power and includes a 10 W USB AC adapter in the box. These features make it not only a great value (some Qi chargers come with only the cable, not the adapter), but also a more convenient choice than chargers that use proprietary AC adapters. If you lose or break the cable or adapter, you can easily and inexpensively replace either part.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

When the Wireless Charging Pad EP-PG920 is charging an iPhone or a non-Samsung Android phone, the LED doesn’t switch from blue to green when the handset is fully charged like it does with the Galaxy S8, making it impossible to tell the current charge level at a glance—you have to look at your phone’s battery display. You also can’t turn this LED off (but that’s the same for every charger we tested). Some people may find the light too bright in a dark room; if you’re sensitive to light, it could interfere with your sleep.

The EP-PG920 supports only 5-watt charging, far from the Qi specification’s 15-watt maximum. As our test results indicate, though, this lower speed doesn’t really matter in practice right now.

Runner-up: Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand EP-NG930

The flat, pad style of our top pick is far more prolific than angled stands, but a stand-style charger offers several benefits: You can see the phone’s screen while it’s charging, you can more easily align the phone properly because it always sits in the same position, and you have less of a concern that incoming calls or notifications will jostle the handset out of place.

Samsung’s Fast Charge Wireless Charging Stand EP-NG930 props up your phone at a 50-degree angle. In our tests, it was not only just as fast as any other charger in the group but also faster than any other iPhone 8 charger we tried while running iOS 11.1.2, despite using the same included wall charger as Samsung’s other “fast” charger. It usually sells for $10 to $15 more than our top pick, though.

Some people will prefer the EP-NG930’s angled stand over a flat charger. Photo: Michael Hession

Samsung’s Wireless Charging Stand looks a lot like the company’s other wireless chargers, but instead of lying flat on your desk, the pad is angled on a base with a rubber lip jutting out of the front. This means that when a phone is in place, it’s at a convenient viewing angle that some people may prefer next to their computer or on a bedside table. This charger is not inherently better than the EP-PG920, just a different style.

We’re continuing to test multiple chargers with multiple phones, but during our initial rounds of testing, the EP-NG930 fully charged an iPhone 8 in about 2 hours, 40 minutes, faster than all but one of the other chargers we tested. It was just as fast as our main Samsung pick with our Galaxy S8, and about 10 minutes faster with our iPhone 8 Plus.

Also great: Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and Stand

Anker’s PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad and PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand are the most affordable WPC-certified chargers we’ve tried from a reputable company, and in our tests they performed as well as the more expensive Samsung models we recommend as our main picks. They’re extremely basic black-plastic-and-rubber units that simply get the job done. Notably, though, neither model comes with an AC adapter, so they’re not complete options out of the box. You can use any USB charger you have lying around, or buy one separately.

The Pad is 4 inches in diameter and a little under 0.4 inch thick; it’s so light that it feels kind of empty. It’s grippy enough on top to hold a bare phone in place, but not tacky, and the same rubber material on the bottom holds the charger itself in place. A tiny blue LED glows to indicate when the charger is engaged. The Stand is mostly plastic, with rubber on the bottom to prevent it from moving. It holds your phone at a slight angle (the tilted-up angle makes it easier to use Face ID on the iPhone X) and has a small blue indicator-light ring on the supportive lower ledge.

The PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand holds your phone at a great viewing angle. Photo: Michael Hession

In our tests, the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus and the Samsung Galaxy S8 all charged at rates as fast as, or faster than, the speeds we’ve seen with any other charger. With the Pad, the iPhone 8 was fully charged after 2 hours, 51 minutes; the 8 Plus came in at 3 hours, 36 minutes, and the Galaxy S8 was done after 3 hours, 5 minutes. The results were the same, give or take 4 minutes, with the Stand.

For multiple devices: IKEA Nordmärke triple pad

We recommend IKEA’s Nordmärke triple pad for anyone who wants to charge multiple Qi devices at the same time. It can charge up to three phones at once at full speed, plus an additional USB-A accessory at up to 2.4 amps, for the same price as single-unit charger from Mophie or Belkin. The Nordmärke is physically larger than the other models we tested, but it’s the only WPC-certified multiunit charger we could find worth considering. We wish its top surface was grippier, but other than that, we really like it.

At 12¼ inches long and just over 5 inches wide, the Nordmärke is far larger than any other Qi pad we’ve tested—as you’d expect given that it accommodates three phones. The charging spots are indicated by raised, rubber plus (+) symbols. These spots aren’t as grippy as the top surfaces of our single-phone picks, but your phone is unlikely to vibrate off. A white light next to each spot indicates if it’s charging a device, but you probably won’t be able to see it during use because most phones, including the iPhone 8, block the light.

An iPhone 8, iPhone X, and Galaxy S8 all fit comfortably. Photo: Michael Hession

We tested the charger with a phone on each of the three charging spots for maximum power draw. The iPhone 8 charged in an average of 3 hours, the iPhone 8 Plus came in at 2 hours, 31 minutes, and the Galaxy S8 completed its charge after 2 hours and 58 minutes. All of these results were within 12 minutes of the best we’ve measured.

The Nordmärke comes in a light-wood finish or white plastic. We prefer the look of the former, and think it’ll fit in better in most living situations. Expect to pay around $9 for shipping if there’s not an IKEA near you. (A few customer reviews on the IKEA website mention issues charging iPhones, but we had no problems during testing with multiple iPhone models.)

What to look forward to

We’re testing Logitech’s Powered For iPhone charging stand, which the company designed in collaboration with Apple to support 7.5-watt charging for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X. It also supports 5-watt charging for a few Samsung models with similar dimensions.

Apple says it will ship its AirPower charging accessory in 2018—exactly when isn’t clear. The mat, which looks like a long Qi charging pad, will allow you to simultaneously charge an iPhone (8, 8 Plus, or X), an Apple Watch Series 3, and—with an upcoming special charging case—AirPods.

Pi has an eponymous charger scheduled for release in 2018 that will allow multiple Qi-enabled devices to charge at once from up to 12 inches away. It’s available for preorder.

We’re currently testing the Zens Dual Ultra Fast Wireless Charger, a two-device charger that promises optimal charge speeds for both iPhones and Android phones.

The competition

Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand 10W and Boost Up Bold Wireless Charging Pad 10W offer disappointing performance, especially at their premium prices. Despite specifically promising faster charging, both were significantly slower than lower-priced chargers: The stand averages about four hours to charge an iPhone 8, and the pad takes about 20 minutes more than that. That’s more than an hour slower than our picks. The iPhone 8 Plus and Galaxy S8 results weren’t quite as slow, but still not as fast as other, cheaper chargers we’ve tested. To make matters worse, the pad emitted a high-pitched coil whine during our tests. Belkin told us that our test results did not reflect the data from its own testing, and that “[Belkin’s] charging pads are performing slightly better vs. the latest competition.” But even if the performance were better, we don’t think the chargers would be worth their high prices.

Mophie’s Charge Stream Mini is the smallest Qi charger we’ve tested and it performed pretty well, but still slower than lower-priced competitors (the iPhone 8 took about 10 minutes more to reach a full charge compared with our Samsung picks). We don’t think it’s a great value at its price, but as part of the Charge Stream Travel Kit, bundled in a nice nylon carrying case with a wall adapter, car charger, and Micro-USB cable, it has some appeal for travel.

Ravpower’s RP-PC063 and RP-PC014, and iClever’s Wireless Charger are all totally fine options that charged at respectable rates. None of them come with wall adapters though, and we don’t think they look or function better than our picks. Ravpower’s RP-PC068 and RP-PC069 do come with AC adapters, but again, even though they performed well, nothing else about them makes them stand out from our picks.

iOttie’s iON Wireless Plus Fast Charging Pad is one of the better-looking Qi chargers we’ve tested, but it’s not functionally better than our picks when it comes to wireless charging. iPhone 8 charge times were, on average, 20 minutes slower, and the iPhone 8 Plus was just a few minutes faster. When not charging, we heard a quiet, intermittent beep coming from the unit that may annoy those with acute hearing. We do like that there’s a 2.4-amp USB-A port on the back, which helps justify the higher price. Consider this one if you love the design and don’t need the fastest speeds.

Case-Mate’s Power Pad allows you to charge your phone in a flat or angled position, thanks to an included plastic stand. Its charging speeds were about in line with those of our picks—a little slower for the iPhone 8, a little faster for the iPhone 8 Plus. But at about double what our favorite Qi chargers cost, the price is just too much for what this model offers. We don’t think the Power Pad is the right choice for most people.

Nomad’s Wireless USB Hub is three times as expensive as our main pick, but it’s more than just a Qi charger. It also has four USB ports for charging: Two 1-amp USB-A ports, one 2.1-amp USB-A port, and a 3-amp USB-C port. Each port, and the wireless charging pad, has a corresponding LED that changes from amber to white when each device is fully charged (or, in our testing, close to it), and there’s a thoughtful ambient-light sensor that dims those LEDs at night so they don’t disrupt light sleepers. These extras could make this one worth its more premium price, but the top has no grip, allowing a phone, especially one without a case, to slide far too easily. In our testing, the phone actually slid off-center and stopped charging at least twice from minor bumps to our desk. Nomad told us it’s looking into a material change for future versions of the Hub to mitigate this problem. When that’s released, and when Nomad secures WPC certification, we’ll reevaluate.

Satechi’s Aluminum Wireless Charger looks nice but isn’t as grippy on top as better chargers. It also doesn’t come with a wall adapter, meaning you need to provide your own. It took about 25 minutes longer, on average, to charge the iPhone 8 than the fastest chargers we tested.

The top surface of Incipio’s Ghost Qi 3-Coil Wireless Charging Base is far too smooth, which allows a phone—especially one without a case—to slide around more than it should. This model was also far slower to charge the iPhone 8 in our tests, averaging just over 4 hours for a full charge.

Tylt’s Orb is a truncated sphere, which looks nice, but its surface doesn’t have enough grip: A bare iPhone 8 slid right off within a minute or two in our testing, an immediate dealbreaker.

Ventev’s Wireless Charger stand is physically larger than most models we tested. It uses a repositionable charging surface, but because the contact area is smaller than on most chargers we’ve tested, you have to physically move it around if you’re switching between different sizes of phones. We don’t think most people will run into this issue during normal use, but it’s a strike against a model that already costs more than our picks yet doesn’t offer any specific benefits.

Mophie’s Wireless Charging Base is one of two models Apple is recommending for use with iPhones. We like the grippiness of the rubber ring around the top, which ensures that the phone doesn’t slide around. But it currently costs two to three times what our pick does, and even though it supports 7.5-watt charging for phones running iOS 11.2, its charge speeds were on a par with those of the rest of the chargers we tested. It was only about 21 minutes faster than our top pick to fully charge the iPhone 8 Plus, and it was 27 minutes slower to fully charge the iPhone 8. Mophie told us, “Based on all our testing, [these] results seem to be in line with ours for 8 Plus, but differ for the 8 as we see an increase in charging speed over a 5W charging pad.” Even in a best-case scenario, saving 20 minutes or so off a full charge isn’t worth the higher price.

Mophie’s Charge Stream Pad+ is almost identical to the Wireless Charging Base. The two big differences are a switch from a proprietary wall adapter to Micro-USB, making the cable easier and cheaper to replace, and a bump to 10-watt charging output. In our tests, however, the iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and Samsung Galaxy S8 didn’t charge any faster than they did with the 7.5-watt version; each averaged around 185 to 196 minutes, or just over three hours. Much like with Mophie’s original Qi charger, there’s no reason to pay the heavy premium for this one.

Belkin’s Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad is the other Apple-recommended 7.5-watt charger, and we saw similar results to those with the Mophie model. It was a bit slower to charge the iPhone 8, and only a little faster to charge the iPhone 8 Plus. Belkin declined to comment when we asked the company about these results.

Our original runner-up pick for this guide, Spigen’s Essential F301W Wireless Charger (Ultra Slim) was on a par with Samsung’s flat pad in charging our Galaxy S8, but faster when we used it to charge our iPhone 8. It doesn’t come with a wall adapter, though, and it went out of stock shortly after this guide originally published.

Incipio’s Ghost Qi 15W Wireless Charging Base is expensive, and in our tests we heard a clicking noise throughout charging. When we tested it with an iPhone, the phone’s screen kept flickering on and off, indicating that the charging connection was unstable. And the surface wasn’t as grippy as on other pads we tested; our iPhone slid around like it was on an air hockey table. We plan to test a second unit, but even if the clicking is gone, we don’t expect to recommend this one based on its price and slippery surface.

Samsung’s Fast Charge Qi Wireless Charging Pad EP-PN920 looks more or less identical to our pick. In our testing, it fully charged our iPhone 8 and Galaxy S8 about 15 minutes faster than our top pick, on average, but right now it costs twice as much. We don’t think the extra cost is worth those few saved minutes, especially when you’re charging overnight or at a desk during the day.

Choetech’s T511 Qi Wireless Charger Pad is very affordable and has recently earned WPC certification. Unfortunately the low price is reflected in the build quality. The T511 feels cheap, with not enough mass for its size. It doesn’t come with an AC adapter, only a Micro-USB cable. And there’s not nearly enough grip on top, so it would be easy for your phone to move out of position and fail to charge.

IKEA’s Nordmärke is a 5 W charger with a 10 W USB-A port for charging a second device at the same time. In our tests, it charged quickly (faster than our pick), but the hardware is problematic. Neither its feet nor its surface is grippy, meaning it can slip around on whatever surface you place it on, and in our vibration test, the phone wiggled out of charging position after eight phone calls. The Nordmärke’s footprint is also larger than that of many of the chargers we tested, and it has a large, proprietary wall adapter. On top of all that, IKEA’s shipping fees are steep, and getting to a local store is not always convenient.

We decided not to test popular models from Anker, Kmashi, or RAVPower because they were not WPC certified.

