My emotionally challenged niece has a habit of stealing. How can I deal with her behavior without making things worse?

My family belongs to a house of worship. Last year at a gathering at the house of another member, “Andrea,” where I brought my two boys, I made a decision (affecting her children) that Andrea disagreed with, and long story short, she screamed me out of her house. (No child, hers or mine, was in danger; it was a “reasonable parents may disagree about this” situation.)

I believed Andrea’s reaction was over the top, even unhinged, but I also recognized that behind her reaction was a kernel of justifiable annoyance at the call I’d made. So, I wrote a letter of abject unequivocal apology and mailed it to Andrea.

In the year since, Andrea hasn’t said a word to me. Her husband has run into me solo and apologized for his wife’s behavior (I just said “OK” because how are you supposed to react to an adult apologizing for a spouse?), but I haven’t gotten so much as a friendly look from her.

I had decided to just avoid Andrea, but fate intervened: Her eldest and my older son are in Sunday school together, and they’ll likely be together for years to come. I’m seeing her or her husband every week. This morning my son (who I guess doesn’t remember last year’s incident, though it shook him up at the time) blithely introduced me to their eldest with, “This is ‘Beatrice,’ my friend!”

Barring extraordinary circumstances, I’m stuck with Andrea. I’d like to know what you think I should do at this juncture. It chaps my ass that I made the most gracious apology possible and am still getting frosted out by this crankpot, but I don’t want to spend the next decade waiting for the other shoe to drop. I see three options:

1) Continue to pretend the space she occupies is empty air (and hope my son’s fondness for her daughter ebbs away?);

2) Try to thaw the ice wall gradually with smiles and have a nice day; or

3) Have a come-to-Jesus (ha) moment with her wherein I say something very explicit like “I’d like for us to turn over a new leaf.”

Am I missing an option?

—We Blew Right Past "Love Thy Neighbor"

Proverbs 26:4 says “Answer not a fool according to their folly lest thou also be like them.” The book of Matthew also has the old chestnut about casting pearls before swine. Your letter of apology is the pearl. Your former friend is the swine, metaphorically speaking of course. I have no doubt that you probably behaved in some way that was out of line in your screaming conflict with this person. And I have no doubt that they also probably crossed a line. This is how these things go. Rarely is it just one person who has created a conflict. It’s possible, of course, but not usually likely.

So whenever we have made some kind of error or taken some kind of action that is hurtful to another person, we then have a task ahead of us. The very first move is to put aside, just for a moment, the wrongs we think they have done. Not that those wrongs don’t matter—it’s just that we can never be fully honest about our own shortcomings while we are still steaming over the other person’s issues, valid as that steaming may be. Once we’ve done that, we sit down and look honestly at where we may have behaved poorly. Were we dishonest, selfish, mean, or insecure? Did we make something about us that wasn’t really about us? Did we jump to emotional conclusions because we were worried about protecting our own ego? Did we ignore red flags with the other person, because we were trying to get something we wanted out of the relationship?

Again, this isn’t to blame ourselves, but to try to grow and learn and not make the same mistakes in other encounters. Finally, we take a moment to apologize honestly for what we brought to the conflict, how we helped create it, how we might have been hurtful. Once we have done all these things, the rest is out of our hands. And that’s the way it should be. The point of this work is not to get the response we want from the other person: It’s to free ourselves from the entanglement and to give the other person what they are owed. If you will, the idea is to settle our karmic debt. If you borrow $50 from a person, return it, and they flush it down the toilet, then it’s no longer your problem. You have done your part.

When that’s not enough—when we have done all that and are still not satisfied—it’s usually because of a very specific reason. There is sometimes a part of us that uses an apology as just another combat strategy. We are hoping that if we prostrate ourselves, or present enough epic humility, then the other person will be impressed. The pettier parts of us may even wish that by being super nice, we’ll make them feel bad about themselves and about their own shitty behavior. Maybe if we really nail it, they’ll publicly announce that they’ve treated us terribly and how we didn’t deserve any of it. One can only hope. Lord knows I deserve it. They’ll come crawling back, and I’ll be like yeah thanks a lot but it’s too little too late, pal! Wait, what were we talking about again?

Oh, yes. The problem with this type of thinking is that it keeps us tethered to resentment, only now we are doubly resentful because our craven plan to hide a selfish motive under a good one hasn’t worked either. But staying mad is no good. We want to be free of that for a lot of reasons, but at the very least so that we can have this person stop taking up real estate in our thoughts without even paying rent. Your only job here is to keep your side of the street clean. If you have made your amends, and if you have looked at your part, then you are now free to let it go. A few simple “hi, how are you?” should suffice. If she returns the sentiment in kind, great. If not, move on in acceptance of the fact that whatever problem exists between the two of you belongs entirely to her now.

Our daughter is almost 4 years old. For two solid years, she has introduced herself to strangers on the playground or at libraries or other new places as her middle name. She never seemed to mind that we still called her by her first name, but every now and then I would gently probe, “Would you like it if we called you by [your middle name] too?” and she would say yes, but we never bit the bullet.

We realized as she started pre-K that this was probably a good time to do it and instructed her teachers to use her middle name, and that’s how all the kids in her class know her and we have pretty much transitioned to using her middle name at home.

It would be helpful to have a good script to use with extended family, who think we’re being overly indulgent in just letting our kid go by a different name. They don’t seem to realize that she’s been wanting to go by this name consistently for two years (which is a long time for toddlers!). Holidays are coming up, and it would be helpful if they could just get on board with calling her by her middle name without making a big deal about it (she hates being the center of attention) or teasing her. Any suggestions for those conversations would be helpful!

I love this question because it’s so easy! “Dear family: Chelsea goes by Chelsea now. Not Maria. Thanks.”

There it is. That’s your script.

“But, how can you let a kid choose their own name?” says your pearl-clutching aunt, her necklace dangling perilously over the cranberry sauce. “She didn’t choose her own name,” you reply confidently, not bothering to move the plate. “We gave Chelsea a first name and a middle name, and for the last two years Chelsea has just liked Chelsea better. Chelsea doesn’t want to be teased about it or to have it made a big deal of. It took us some getting used to, but we call Chelsea Chelsea quite comfortably now, and if you love and respect Chelsea, as I know you do, then you’ll do the same.”

Problem solved. Chelsea needs you to stand up for her. Please do.

My nieces and nephews live with my in-laws, their grandparents (their parents aren’t involved in their lives), and as a result, my husband and I have become their secondary caretakers. My 13-year-old niece, “Ellie,” has a lot of mental health issues as a result of her early years and a lot of behavioral issues that go along with them, including violence and bullying. But when she’s at our place she’s a sweetheart, as she thrives on the one-on-one attention we’re able to give her.

But one recent behavior is causing us some alarm. She stole an expensive piece of jewelry from her best friend’s house: The jewelry was discovered to be missing on a weekend she slept over, and her best friend discovered it hidden deep in Ellie’s bag. Ellie claimed that it must have fallen in there, but we’re pretty sure it was a lie.

My husband and I have suspected Ellie of stealing from our house before—only small tchotchkes, and we haven’t been able to prove that she stole them, but they have coincidentally disappeared on her weekends with us. And this isn’t the first time she’s been accused of stealing from a friend: Her grandmother previously found an expensive toy in her overnight bag after another sleepover but returned it to the friend’s parents without saying anything to Ellie. Plus, as a toddler, she used to take food from the kitchen and coins from people’s wallets and stash them in her bedroom, then boldly lie when confronted with it.

Ellie stayed with us this past weekend, and since she’s a messy and lazy kid (and we were on a time limit) I ended up packing her belongings up before she went home. Unbeknownst to her, I had a quick look through her bags to make sure she hadn’t stolen anything from our house, but immediately felt like a horrible aunt. My husband thinks it was right of me to check, but I can’t shake the feeling that I shouldn’t have second-guessed her.

I don’t want to turn a blind eye to things going missing from our house, but I also want to be able to give Ellie the benefit of the doubt. Can I find a balance here?

This strikes me as a classic trust, but verify situation. You have good reason to think that your little niece has sticky fingers, and pretending to be blind to that fact is not helpful to anyone.

The tricky part of this situation has to do with the fact that your niece is 13 years old and is clearly working with a series of emotional and historical challenges that drive some of her more troubling behavior. I can tell that you don’t want to treat her like a common criminal. However, she steals stuff. So: You have to find the middle ground, and I think you have. Double checking that she hasn’t nicked a tchotchke or two before she leaves your residence isn’t treating her like a criminal, it’s protecting your stuff. Treating her like a criminal would be to attack, accuse, and insist that she’s robbing you blind with no evidence. And you’re not doing that.

“You can always be honest with her even if she isn’t honest with you.”

In this instance, I’m taking you at your word that circumstances just so happen to align in a way that allowed you access to the inside of her bag, but going forward I’m not sure that you can continue to rely on this same fortuitous confluence of said “circumstances.” If you want to have a solid, honest, and loving relationship with her (which it sounds like she needs), it simply will not do to be secretly pawing her stuff every time she turns her back. Not only is that shady as fuck, but also what if she happens to catch you? Now you’re trying to explain how she should be honest while you’re literally digging through her shit? Nope.

Going forward, you need to communicate with her honestly: “Hey, you know I love you very much. And we know that sometimes you have, in the past, taken things without permission. I’d like to think you haven’t done that here. But just in case, before you leave is there anything you want to tell us? If you happen to have taken something, you can just hand it over, no questions asked.” Of course, there is always the possibility that she will lie, vigorously shaking her head no, while palming the tiny jade frog she snatched from your mantle a mere 30 seconds ago. But the point is that two deceptions don’t make anything better. You can always be honest with her even if she isn’t honest with you. That is the way to love a family member that is struggling with things of this nature.

You love her. She needs help. I assume that she is in therapy, but if not, it goes without saying that this is quite necessary. Outside of that, just remember that she is doing the best she can. You do not need to punish her for being who she is. You know she has struggled with this her entire life and as she grows, if she continues along this path, she will no doubt encounter a world with little patience for her sob story. She will need you more than ever. Continue to love her, support her, be there for her. Continue to build a relationship with her based on trust and consistency at least from your end. And always keep an eye on your stuff. She is lucky to have you.

