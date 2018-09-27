This Ingenious Measuring Cup Is Like a Push Pop for Sticky Ingredients

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

My mom, like many other moms in the ’90s, attended her share of Pampered Chef parties (if you’re unfamiliar, it’s like Mary Kay, except with kitchenware). She ended up with plenty of ho-hum purchases, but one thing she bought was so nifty, so ingenious, I had to swipe it from her cabinet when I moved into a place of my own.

The Measure-All Cup truly does measure all (cooking or baking ingredients). It looks like a standard wide cylinder with a hollow sliding-bottom surface (which itself has a pour spout). Turn it so the slide faces the bottom and you can measure dry ingredients; flip it and you can measure wet ones. It seems so straightforward, but where the Measure-All really shines is for measuring those sticky, kind-of-liquid/kind-of-solid baking ingredients, where precision is paramount but ingredients can be uncompromisingly messy. As a lover of all things peanut butter (it’s protein, whatever), I’ve too often found myself cursing and stabbing at measuring cups with rubber spatulas, trying to get every last swipe of the stuff out of my awkwardly angled measuring cups.

But with the Measure-All Cup, I scoop my peanut butter (or molasses, honey, marshmallow fluff, syrup, tahini, margarine, butter, Crisco, or whatever sticky thing I have), then just push up the bottom like a Push Pop. There’s only one flat surface to swipe, no tricky corners or curved walls to contend with, and no nonstick spray to apply. My cookies get maximum peanut-butter impact, my fingers stay clean, and somewhere out there, some ’90s mom is smiling.

Thankfully, it’s now also available on Amazon, no network marketing—or, indeed, verbal communication at all—required.

BUY: The Pampered Chef Measure-All Cup

$18, Amazon

