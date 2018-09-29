The Best Pressure Cookers on Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best pressure cookers determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon.

(Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Multifunction Electric Pressure Cooker

4.5 stars, 28,069 reviews

“I’m pretty sure that Instant Pots are made from magical unicorn horns and the tears of rainbow-colored manatees … Since it arrived, I’ve used the thing almost every single day. Sometimes more than once a day. I’ve made, literally, gallons of yogurt, hard-boiled eggs that peel like they’re just wearing little jackets they want to take off, and haven’t bought a single box or bag of instant rice and probably never will again. I’m systematically working my way through cookbooks and blogs, and my husband’s wondering why we didn’t buy one of these years ago.”

BUY: Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$80, Amazon

Best Electric Pressure Cookers for Less Than $100

4.2 stars, 1,613 reviews

“I absolutely love this pressure cooker. Just like everything else, everyone has their own preferences, but as a family of four, with two kids under 2, the nonstick pot makes for the fastest and easiest cleanup a person could ask for. I have applied several recipes from the Instant Pot to the Crock-Pot Express with no issue. It makes a variety of foods with more time dedicated to preparing the food than to cooking it. I love this thing so much, and it is comparable to an Instant Pot for a much better price.”

BUY: Crock-Pot 6 Qt 8-in-1 Multi-Use Express Crock Programmable Slow Cooker

$69, Amazon

4.1 stars, 586 reviews

“Love this! At half the price of other pressure cookers, it does everything the others do. Since opening the box, I have used it more than my stove (and I love to cook). I have been able to use recipes from the other cookers just as easily and with great results.”

BUY: Bella 6 Qt 10-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$61, Amazon

Best Stainless-Steel Electric Pressure Cooker

4.1 stars, 672 reviews

“I confess that this was an impulse purchase. However, I absolutely love this appliance. It looks great on my counter and can do so many things. I like that it was less expensive than that other more ‘well-known pot’ brand. Impressed by its ease of use and many functions. Plus, it came with an extra sealing ring, glass lid and steaming rack, measuring cup, ladle, and rice paddle at no additional cost. The inner pot is stainless steel with just the right amount of weight—not cheap or flimsy feeling. I’ve pressure-cooked homemade chicken-bone broth in it, and it worked perfectly.”

BUY: Cosori 6 Quart 8-in-1 Multi-Functional Programmable Pressure Cooker

$80, Amazon

Best Brushed Stainless-Steel Electric Pressure Cooker

4.1 stars, 558 reviews

“I love this thing. I have a tight evening schedule after the evening commute, and I have to have dinner made quickly so my kids can still get to bed at a decent hour. This pot cooks things completely in a matter of minutes. I made our favorite slow-cooker meal in it, and it came out just as flavorful and fully cooked as it did when it simmered for eight hours—and I set it in this pressure cooker for 25 minutes. It’s good quality, haven’t had one problem with it. The inner container removes for easy cleanup, too. I use this so much that it rarely gets put back into the cupboard. It has become more useful than my rice cooker (and that’s saying a lot).”

BUY: Cuisinart CPC-600AMZ 1000-Watt 6-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

$72, Amazon

Best Electric Pressure Cooker as Seen on TV

4.1 stars, 2,662 reviews

“This is my second Power Pressure cooker XL, and it’s honestly the best. The six-quart pot is just enough for my family of five. I can cook anything within minutes unless it’s beans. So easy to understand and clean, and the lid is very easy to use. I like that it locks and does not open until all the steam is out of the pot. Moving the cooker isn’t hard at all, very lightweight in my opinion. All the features work wonderfully, and the warm option is great for soups. The stainless-steel look is great for the look we are going for in our kitchen. It doesn’t get as dirty as I thought it would and it wipes clean fairly easily. Great product, I highly recommend it.”

BUY: Power Pressure Cooker XL 6 Quart

$80, Amazon

Best Small Electric Pressure Cooker

4.6 stars, 3,568 reviews

“The Instant Pot is amazing. I was concerned that the three-quart would be too small for two, but it is just perfect. It makes for easy meal preparation for two and no leftovers to store and find in the refrigerator a week later. I have been using it twice a day since it arrived. Easy to use and keep clean.”

BUY: Instant Pot Duo Plus 3 Qt 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$100, Amazon

Best Small Electric Pressure Cooker for Less Than $100

4.1 stars, 793 reviews

“Wonderful! Works reliably and easily. The small size is perfect for small meals (one to two people). Easy to clean up and nice that a glass top (for slow-cooking), steamer rack, and utensils are included. The only drawback is that you have to experiment with how to cut back recipes, since most instant-pressure-cooker recipes are for a six-quart pot.”

BUY: Cosori Mini 2.1 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Programmable Pressure Cooker

$60, Amazon

Best 8-Quart Pressure Cooker

4.5 stars, 3,537 reviews

“For many years, I used a stove-top pressure cooker. My daughter got the Instant Pot first, and during a Christmas week visit to her house, she cooked in it twice a day every day. The ease of putting food in it and pushing a button and walking off and food cooks without you standing over a hot stove is simply fantastic. There is a learning curve, but I got many recipes from my daughter. I got the largest size because I knew I would be wanting to cook large items in it. And it is much safer to use than the old stove-top pressure cookers!”

BUY: Instant Pot LUX80 8 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker

$99, Amazon

Best 10-Quart Pressure Cooker

4.1 stars, 2,662 reviews

“This thing is huge. I mean, you could easily fit a large rotisserie chicken or even a smaller turkey in here. You could make enough quinoa or rice to last a month. It’s ideal for people who do meal prep, as you can do large quantities of soups or rice at one time, and in a short amount of time … The lid itself is extremely heavy-duty and feels secure. After months of regular use, the PPCXL shows no signs of wear and tear whatsoever and is easy to clean. No matter what you are making, there are enough settings to use for any amount of time (up to an hour, I believe) … I can’t recommend this product enough!”

BUY: Power Pressure Cooker XL 10-Qt

$158, Amazon

Best Stove-Top Pressure Cooker

4.2 stars, 3,786 reviews

“I’m brand-new to pressure-cooking, but I wanted to try it because I’d like to cook more meals at home, and I like the idea of home-cooked food in a short time … I chose a stove top because I knew I wouldn’t use any of the other features in a multi-cooker, and I went with the six-quart stainless because I figured it would last a long time and it would be the right size for my small household. I’m thrilled! I made my first meal today, a pork-loin roast. The instructions were spot-on. There are special instructions for tightening the lid the first few times you cook, and these instructions were clear and easy to follow. The most time-consuming part was washing the lid and the pot by hand before I cooked. I followed the instructions and it was really simple. No exploding food. No stress. A total beginner like me made a great meal.”

BUY: Presto 01362 6-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker

$49, Amazon

Best Canning Pressure Cooker

4.6 stars, 3,044 reviews

“If you are looking for a dependable canner that will exceed your expectations, look no further. I have been canning for most of my life, starting as a child in the early 1970s, helping my mother (who canned 400 jars every summer). I have experienced virtually every disaster possible over the many years and have put canners to the test. Since receiving this canner ten days ago, I have canned tomatoes (I prefer them to water bath), red chili with beef and beans, green chili with pork, vegetable soup with Italian sausage, gumbo with andouille sausage, chicken-and-rice soup, red-bean-and-rice soup and Mexican chicken soup … I love this canner! I have a flat-top stove and have had no problems (other than the one I caused myself)!”

BUY: Presto 01781 23-Quart Pressure Canner and Cooker

$84, Amazon