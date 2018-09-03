The Best Pots and Planters on Amazon for Your New Amazon Plant

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Strategist writer David Notis was understandably skeptical before ordering a fiddle-leaf fig from the new Amazon Plants Store, writing that “the idea of something as complex (in the multicellular sense) and delicate as a plant being processed through Amazon’s vast shipping network in a cardboard box makes me a little uncomfortable.” But when his plant arrived alive and unblemished, Notis was won over, along with the rest of us. For total one-stop shopping, we unearthed the best pots, planters, and vases on Amazon for our new houseplants.

These tiny, marble pots include bamboo trays to capture water and soil leakage. Fill the pastel set with a variety of succulents.

BUY: T4U 2.25-Inch Ice Cream Plant Pots With Bamboo Trays (Set of 3)

$13, Amazon

Also including bamboo trays, these ceramic mini-pots would be right at home at an all-day café.

BUY: T4U Rachel’s Choice 3-Inch Ball-Shape Plant Pots With Bamboo Tray (Set of 4)

$17, Amazon

Pull together a cluster of succulents in this round planter for an easy and understated centerpiece.

BUY: Binwen 6-Inch Modern White Ceramic Planter Pot With Drainage Bamboo Tray

$11, Amazon

For slightly medium-size plants, like this royal-purple bougainvillea, go with one of these clean-lined ceramic planters with delicate gold accents.

BUY: Exquis Home 6.5-Inch White Ceramic Plant Containers With Gold and Grey Detailing

$32, Amazon

A playful scalloped-edge keeps this bright white pot from feeling plain. It’s the perfect blank canvas for displaying a favorite plant.

BUY: Chive Ceramic Flower and Plant Container With Drainage Holes and Detachable Saucer (White, Large)

$47, Amazon

If you prefer bright colors, this glazed coral pot will pop in any space. Let it be the star with a comparatively muted, but undeniably elegant, peace lily.

BUY: Better-Way Diamond Round Ceramic Orchid Flower Container—6-Inch, Red

$28, Amazon

This streamlined white-and-gold planter adds unfussy style to an end table or nightstand. Try it with a petite cactus.

BUY: Mkono Ceramic Planter With Metal Stand

$19, Amazon

This simple, wide-mouth planter would be perfect for a colorful, flowering plant — like a periwinkle butterfly shrub or a blooming anthurium.

BUY: Better-Way High Waist Planter – 5.7-Inch, Gray

$30, Amazon

Plant some mellow-smelling lavender in this bronze planter and put it near the bathtub for a spalike experience, or on your nightstand, since science suggests that it may help you sleep.

BUY: Grandma Smiley’s Large Decorative Galvanized Bronze Metal Planter Pail

$15, Amazon

Display all three of these white-and-black vases on a windowsill together, or scatter them throughout a room or apartment for a unifying theme.

BUY: LoveBoutique Ceramic Flower Plant Pot, Size 4-Inch, 6-Inch, and 7-Inch – Modern (Set of 3)

$27, Amazon

Hanging plants naturally feel bohemian, and these earthy, stone hanging planters complete the look. Let some English ivy hang down from the pot.

BUY: La Jolie Muse Handing Resin Planters, Large 13.2-Inch, Gray (Set of 2)

$24, Amazon

Ceramic meets macramé in this quintessentially boho minimalist planter.

BUY: Mkono Macrame Ceramic Hanging Planter Small

$15, Amazon

A mid-century modern living room deserved a mid-century modern planter. This freestanding planter would work with a tall snake plant.

BUY: Modernica Case Study Ceramic Planter With Wood Stand – Small – White

$160, Amazon

It also comes in a smaller version that could easily be the focal point of your triangular walnut coffee table.

BUY: Modernica Ceramic Desktop Cylinder Planter – Pebble/Wood Stand

$95, Amazon

Of course there’s also an all-black version for the color-averse.

BUY: Modernica Ceramic Large Cylinder Planter – Charcoal/Metal Stand

$215, Amazon

On the softer side of the style spectrum, try this large woven basket as a planter for the fiddle-leaf fig or rubber plant.

BUY: Sosibon Large Seagrass Belly Basket With Handles (Natural)

$37, Amazon

A bit reminiscent of a Grecian urn, this ceramic planter is sturdy enough for an outdoor space, if you’re lucky enough to have one.

BUY: Abigail’s Ceramic Vinci Criss Cross Pattern Planter, White, Large 11-Inch

$113, Amazon

For the rest of us, there’s this smaller vase in a similar style that would easily accommodate a slim-stemmed orchid.

BUY: Stone & Beam Modern Ceramic Vase With Geometric Pattern, 7.7-Inch, White

$25, Amazon

Another outdoor option, this planter has rubber feet to prevent staining outdoor surfaces, and a removable drain plug for excess water.

BUY: Novelty Round Glazetone Planter, 16-Inch, Mocha

$27, Amazon

While it’s small enough to sit on a windowsill or desk, this pot has room for a larger plant, like a split-leaf philodendron thanks to its wide-mouth opening.

BUY: Bloomingville Scalloped Round Ceramic Flower Pot, Sky Blue

$24, Amazon

Turquoise-swirled glass with golden flecks, this vase is worth displaying on its own—or with a hydrangea shrub in a complimentary shade of blue.

BUY: Cyan Design Rogue Vase Planter

$90, Amazon