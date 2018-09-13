The Best Egg Poachers on Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best egg poachers determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Egg Poacher for the Microwave

3.9 stars, 476 reviews

“I have tried a number of microwave egg poachers, and they all make a mess and don’t work very well. This one is exactly what I wanted. It is easy to clean, does not make a mess in the microwave, and cooks the eggs just how I like them. With a 1,100-watt microwave at 50 percent power for two minutes, you will get poached eggs with a slightly runny yolk. The eggs slide right out. No fuss … no mess.”

BUY: Norpro Silicone Microwave Double Egg Poacher

$10, Amazon

Best Egg Poacher for the Stovetop

4.5 stars, 132 reviews

“Love, love, love these little cups for making my poached eggs. I lightly coat the inside of each cup with butter, fill a large stainless saucepan with approximately 1.5 inches of water and bring to a boil, crack an egg into each cup, turn the heat down to medium-high, and then lower the cups into the water. So easy. No more swirling. No more vinegar. No more mesh colanders and other so-called ‘expert’ ways to cook poached eggs. These work perfectly every time.”

BUY: Fusionbrands PoachPod Stainless Steel Non-Stick Egg Poaching Cup

$15, Amazon

Best Egg Poacher for Instant Pot

4.2 stars, 507 reviews

“These cups are ideal for poaching eggs in an Instant Pot. Just spray the cups with cooking spray, crack eggs into the cups and place on trivet or basket, add one cup of water to the inner pot, and steam at high for three to five minutes, depending on how runny you wish the eggs. Release pressure immediately … remove and enjoy!”

BUY: Kitzini Silicone Egg Poaching Cups

$10, Amazon

Best Egg Poacher for the Microwave or Stovetop

4.5 stars, 874 reviews

“I’ve been looking for a way to poach eggs without introducing another pot into my crowded cabinet, and these silicone egg poachers by Cozilife are the answer to my quest. They make the best and easiest way to poach one to four eggs without any hassle. You can also hard-boil your eggs without the shells. You can also do four scrambled eggs with different added ingredients all at the same time. The ingredients stay put because of the flat-bottom construction, just don’t overfill the water the little baskets are sitting in. It also makes great puddings that need a water bath or anything that needs steaming. What a find!!”

BUY: Cozilife Silicone Egg Poaching Cups

$13, Amazon

Best Six-Egg Poaching Pan

4.3 stars, 682 reviews

“I absolutely love this egg poacher! Last Sunday, I made three beautiful poached eggs in this poacher and enjoyed them over a delicious warm corn muffin. I sprinkled curry on the eggs. How delightful my leisurely Sunday breakfast was! This stainless-steel nonstick cookware is the very best I have ever had. My old poacher was black and had become somewhat worn. This one is so much better, larger, and easier to use.”

BUY: Excelsteel 18/10 Stainless 6 Non Stick Egg Poacher

$24, Amazon

Best Four-Egg Poaching Pan

4.5 stars, 177 reviews

“This is a very nice egg-poaching pan. There are several good features. First, the ‘coating’ it has is that ‘hard anodized’ kind. For boiling eggs and water, this will never FLAKE off. So you need not fear that problem. And, the pan is sturdy, heavy, and solid to the feel. It has a vented lid, and I really like the eggs it cooks for me. [Only] 3.5 minutes in this pan, and I have ‘medium poached,’ whites cooked, yolks still not cooked, but HOT. Very awesome to me.”

BUY: Cooks Standard 4 Cup Nonstick Hard Anodized Egg Poacher Pan

$35, Amazon

Best Egg Cooker With Poacher Insert

4.4 stars, 1,183 reviews

“I need to preface this by saying I LOVE eggs. This is my fourth egg cooker in 13 years (I’ve burned through the last three). I prefer my eggs poached: The poaching tray holds extra-large eggs without any problems, not so for other models. You can boil up to ten eggs at a time perfectly, and the BONUS—the omelette tray. The unit and parts are very easy to clean; this is very important, as others have not been as easy. Hands down—best egg cooker if you love eggs for breakfast and find you don’t have time.”

BUY: Cuisinart CEC-10 Egg Central Egg Cooker

$36, Amazon

Best Affordable Egg Cooker With Poacher Insert

4.3 stars, 833 reviews

“YES, YES, YES, a million times YES! This machine saved my life. I make breakfast every day before work, and this makes it easier on days that I’m running a little late! You can put the eggs in and get it started, get ready for the day, and when you’re done, so are the eggs! It also makes great poached eggs. Can you say BENEDICT?!”

BUY: VonShef 7-Egg Electric Cooker Stainless Steel With Poacher & Steamer Attachment

$17, Amazon