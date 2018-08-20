Help! I May Have Accidentally Kidnapped a Cat.

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Charlie Deets on Unsplash and Thinkstock.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg: Good morning, advice seekers and givers alike. Let’s chat!

Q. Catnapping?: I turned in a cat wearing a collar that I found outside my apartment to an animal shelter. My roommate had seen the cat the day before, and even though it was clearly well taken care of, I was concerned about its welfare and worried that it was lost. I tried to call the phone number on the collar twice but got no response. When I tried again in the evening, I finally got an answer and the owner became very upset upon learning of my actions, threatening to press charges and calling me from at least three different phones after I blocked their number when it became clear they were only interested in insulting me and making me feel ashamed of myself. I live in California—am I legally at fault? Did I do the right thing? I feel like I made the best choice I could, but I still feel terrible for the cat and the owner.

A: I’m not sure what your legal liabilities are here, but you did not behave reasonably. You saw a clearly well-fed and well-treated cat with a collar and a phone number, waited less than a day for its owner to pick up the phone (my guess is that they were at work and couldn’t answer a call from a strange number when they had no reason to think anything was amiss), and then took the animal to a shelter. There was no reason to think the cat was in danger, and you were too hasty to escalate. That doesn’t mean you need to accept further calls from this person or to accept abuse from them, but in the future, unless you have reason to think a cat has been abandoned, abused, or neglected, there’s no reason to contact a shelter.

Q. May I have permission to break up with my family?: I am a woman in my early 60s. You’d think by now I’d have it more together! Anyway, I have a lot of difficulties with my family. My father was an abusive monster who died six years ago now. My mother never did anything to protect us, and I don’t have a close relationship with her, although it is civil. My younger sister, Clydetta, is the center of the family now and is taking care of Mom, who is in the early stages of dementia.

Clydetta and I were separated when I left home, but later we reunited and became very close. But everything has to be her way all the time. She always has drama (mostly her own doing), is very high-maintenance emotionally, gets her way by passive-aggressive means, and although she says she loves me and I’m her best friend, she is always very critical of everything about my life. I think she does this because I’m the only person who’ll take it.

Well, I’m tired of taking it. Recently she had a complete meltdown over a text message I sent that she read as sarcastic and wouldn’t listen to anything I said explaining the real intent. She stopped speaking to me, but then after about a month, sent a message all upset because I wasn’t speaking to her. I am so done. I’d like to just step out of this family, but can I? I feel guilty.

I know if I called Clydetta right now with a problem she’d help me. I know my mom needs help, and although I really just don’t like being around her, she’s still my mom. Can I just be done without being a horrible person?

A: It sounds like your mother is being cared for and has no immediate needs you need to fulfill. It also sounds like this may be one of the first times you’ve considered pushing back when Clydetta makes unreasonable demands of your time and attention.

I don’t think you’re a horrible person for wanting to be in a relationship with your sister where you can both talk about yourselves and expect a reasonably reciprocal amount of emotional support. Rather than cut your sister off entirely, remind her (gently) that she’s the one who stopped speaking to you, that you’d like to have a relationship with her if possible, but that you’re not going to bend over backwards to make her happy, that you don’t want her to offer you uninvited criticism, and that you need to be listened to as much as you listen to her. If she’s willing and able to have a relationship with you along those lines, that’s wonderful. But if she can’t or won’t, then you’re not a horrible person for expecting a baseline level of respect from her. I don’t think you would accept any of the behavior you’ve described above from a nonrelative, so don’t force yourself to put up with it just because she’s your sister.

Q. Homebody anxiety: My husband and I are both introverted homebodies—or at least we both were. Starting a few years ago, he began to get excited about inviting people over for barbecues. At first, I didn’t mind—it was just a few close friends from work or family when they came through town. But recently, he’s gotten overenthusiastic about the guest list, inviting many more people at a time and having many more events. It’s gotten to the point where I don’t even know what is happening at my house on a given weekend.

We both work 40 hours a week, and on top of all of that, I suffer from fatigue and joint and muscle pain from lupus. Having people over constantly is taking a toll on my health and my job (weekends wear me out so bad, I commonly get sick at the beginning of the work week). How do I make it clear to my husband that I need peace and quiet at our house in order to maintain my sanity and my health?

A: “I’m glad that you’ve been enjoying having people over to the house, but sometimes the preparation, stress of entertaining, and cleanup afterwards is way too much for me. Can we agree on a number of events we’ll host on a regular basis that works for both of us? I’m often exhausted and sick and don’t always feel up to having guests in the house.”

Q. How to build a friend family?: I was raised in an abusive home and then transitioned to an abusive marriage at 19. I was able to leave my marriage after 20 years. In many ways, I’ve managed to build a wonderful life in the last four years. I’ve married a wonderful man, we’ve bought a house, and are trying to have a child.

But I haven’t figured out how to build a good support system. When I left my ex-husband, I had been so isolated that everyone I knew turned their backs on me. I’ve tried all of the usual hobbies, volunteering at shul, going to social events, et cetera, but everyone already has firmly established social circles, and I am always on the outside looking in. My husband’s family is an alternating combination of toxic or very far away. How do you build a “friend family” at 45?

A: I’m going to open this one up to readers who have found themselves in similar situations. There’s the obvious answer, I think, which is “Keep doing the right thing, and give it time—it takes a while to build meaningful friendships out of passing acquaintances,” but I’d like to hear from other readers who have had to rebuild their social circles as adults. What worked for you?

Q. Stuck in the middle at work: I’m a project manager at a small company. One of my best friends is a contract worker for the same company, but not in my area. She’s great at her actual job, but her anxiety means that she often doesn’t communicate well over email, and that can become really problematic professionally—for example, she’s the kind of person that takes two weeks to respond, if she ever does. Additionally, I know that nonpermanent contract work has taken its toll on her. She has had to take on more contracts than she can really handle in order to make ends meet, and sometimes that shows in her work.

I don’t know how to balance being a professional at my workplace and being a good friend to her. While I’m not responsible for managing her in any way, her name sometimes comes up at our general manager’s meetings, usually because she’s not responding to someone’s urgent query.

While I’d never give her any specifics about things said about her in closed meetings, does our friendship (which everyone knows about) oblige me to say something to her when I know that our other staff are getting increasingly frustrated with her? I really don’t want her to lose the contract work she’s getting from us. On the other hand, because everyone knows that we’re friends, other managers will approach me and ask me whether I’ve spoken to her lately, whether she has something going on that would prevent her from answering, or what her plans for the future are. I feel really uncomfortable answering these questions (and I don’t want to give the company information that might disadvantage my friend!), but I also feel like I have to say something. How do I navigate this?

A: I understand that you want to help your friend, but if your colleagues have questions for her about her work or need her to respond in a more timely fashion, then they need to take those concerns directly to her. When these managers approach you, say this: “Since I’m not working with her on any of these projects, I don’t know how she’s approaching any of them or what her timeline is. I think you should speak to her directly if you have questions or need something from her that you’re not getting.” Just because you’re getting pressured to leverage your personal relationships at work doesn’t mean you actually have to say anything. The best possible resolution can only come from a clear conversation about expectations between your friend and the managers she’s working with, and that doesn’t need to involve you in any way.

Q. Everything must go, apparently: I’m mutual friends with a friend of my husband’s, “Maggie.” She’s married with three kids, the oldest being 16 years old. I’m not close with Maggie’s husband, but he seemed to be a great father and husband. Maggie has invited us over for many family parties, made our wedding cake, threw us a baby shower, and even stood in our wedding as my husband’s groomsmaid!

Unfortunately, Maggie cheated on her husband for the second time, so now they’re separated. Maggie also seems to have lost her mind: She goes clubbing frequently and then moved her twentysomething lover in with her. Her kids can’t stand him for obvious reasons, but Maggie doesn’t care. In fact, she’s now pregnant and plans to keep the baby, even though she’s not divorced yet! (Maggie’s husband seems to be over it regarding this whole situation, having gotten a girlfriend himself soon after moving out.)

My husband and I are both shocked and outraged, especially after she said the new baby is a chance for her to “start over.” Um, what about your other three amazing kids? Maggie invited us to the baby shower. We ended up not going; we rarely hear from her after everything went down anyway. I cannot see myself being her friend if she’s determined to take a figurative sledgehammer to her family like this. How on earth should we proceed with her?

A: You don’t have to like or support your friend Maggie’s decisions—and her choice to move her much younger boyfriend in with her children against their wishes is a big one!—but I think it’s worth trying to stay in her life, even if it’s in a limited capacity. If she says something like “I can’t wait to start over with this new baby,” you can tell her that you’re excited for her (round up if you’re not really excited; it won’t do to tell her you think having a baby she’s decided to keep is a bad idea) but that you wonder how saying something like that reflects on her three other kids. Frankly, I think the best thing you can do here is to check in on her children and offer them whatever kindness you can, because it sounds like they’re getting a little bit lost in the shuffle of their parents’ divorce.

Q. Re: Catnapping?: Taking a cat to a shelter is not an escalation. Shelters are responsible parties in the business of tracking down the owners of lost pets. This person was perfectly responsible in making an attempt to reunite cat and owner and then proceeding to ask the people in that very business to take over and manage the situation. The letter writer believed the cat was lost; they weren’t in the wrong.

A: I think that to call a shelter on the strength of “My roommate saw a healthy cat outdoors yesterday” and two unanswered phone calls within a 12-hour period is unnecessary escalation. I understand that there are strong feelings on both sides of the letting-cats-go-outdoors debate, but it’s both legal and common for many cat owners to let their cats out of the house. Since the cat was not in obvious distress and many people don’t answer their cellphones during work hours, the letter writer did not yet have sufficient reason to contact a shelter.

Q. Keeping score in friendships: A friendship of mine has gone by the wayside, and I’m having a hard time truly letting it go. I remember the lengths I went to when I was in this woman’s wedding as a college student: helping assemble and mail invitations; crafting decor and accessories; and paying for the gifts, my part of the showers/parties, and the bridesmaid dress. I remember designing, printing, mailing, and paying for the baby shower invitations for her firstborn, and ordering beautiful handmade cookies. I remember all the other baby gifts over the years.

And then I remember her showing up to my bridal shower last year in baby-spit-stained yoga pants; to our couple’s shower completely underdressed for the occasion (as indicated on the invitation); and then finally to our wedding. In total, three times without a card, let alone a gift.

I’m so hurt by her halfheartedness, though I know some of these transgressions may be excusable for a busy mom of four. Am I justified in feeling angry with her, since I’ve put more time, money, and effort into this friendship? Is being a young mom an excuse? Is there even a way to broach this should it ever come up? I’m just so bothered that I’m keeping score and hoping to feel vindicated by it, while she probably has no idea I feel this way—she hasn’t even reached out to me in almost a year. Please help me find peace—the score shouldn’t matter since the game is long over!

A: I think that the amount of time and energy a childless college student has to help a friend prepare for a wedding is not going to be a helpful comparison when it comes to what you can expect from a new mother. No, your friend didn’t show up dressed to the nines—but she did attend two showers and the wedding itself to celebrate you. My guess is that with four(!) young children, all of her pants are stained with baby spit right now. She got a babysitter, she took the time out of her schedule, and she showed up. Generally speaking, I’m of the mindset that attending a wedding without a gift is perfectly acceptable, although I’m aware not everyone feels the same way.

The real issue here is not what your friend wore to your wedding, nor how much time you spent years ago planning her shower—it’s that she hasn’t reached out to you in almost a year, and you feel like she doesn’t care about you as much as you care about her. You can talk to her about that! Yes, being a mother of four means her life is likely very busy, but I don’t think you’re asking her to drop them all and focus on you like she could when she was a college student. You miss her, and you want to know that you’re still important to her, and that’s something you have every right to say to her.

Q. Re: Stuck in the middle at work: I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that if people are coming to you and asking if you know what’s going on with your friend because they know she’s your friend, then they are looking for a backchannel to get your friend to perform better or else there will be consequences. I think you should take the opportunity to tell your friend that people have been trying to form a backchannel through you to her and that doesn’t bode well, and that she needs to tend to her overdue communications because you don’t want to get stuck in the middle. That’s what a friend would do, because the next communication she gets on her performance may be more “formal” and could cost her the contract work she relies on.

A: That’s a useful point! I don’t want the letter writer to get stuck in a position of permanent backchanneling, so I think they should have a one-and-done conversation about this with their friend, but it would be kind and useful to offer a heads-up that some of the managers have been asking about her responsiveness, so that she can be aware (if she’s not already) that it’s an issue.

