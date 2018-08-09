The 10 Items Every Study-Abroad Student Needs

ROLF VENNENBERND/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

Over the next few weeks, some students will be walking into their first day of kindergarten, others are moving into dorm rooms, and some are shipping off halfway around the world for a semester abroad. But what school supplies come in handy in Australia? Or when you’re traveling around Europe? To pinpoint the essentials, we spoke with Adam Treisman, 20, who studied abroad in Melbourne last year.

“The most key thing was a portable Bluetooth speaker. I’d recommend the UE Boom because it has a really long battery life. Once, we were traveling down the coast of Australia and we happened to hear a party on the beach, so we stopped. Their speaker ran out of battery soon after, but we kept the party going for another four hours because we had this with us. It was coincidental and cool.”

BUY: UE BOOM 2 Phantom Wireless Mobile Bluetooth Speaker

$119, Amazon

“A good weekend bag is key. You’re moving around a lot, so it’s nice to have a good duffel bag or a backpack. I don’t want to give you the one that I have because it’s not that great, but Uniqlo makes this bag that folds up into this little thing, and then when you unzip it, it opens up into a big weekend bag. It’s the most functional thing of all time. I think when you’re moving from apartment to apartment, it’s better to have something to carry, as opposed to roll. It depends, though. In Australia, we were outdoors a lot, and I didn’t want to roll anything around.

Maybe in Italy it would be different.” [Editor’s note: The Uniqlo bag is sold-out, but North Face makes a similar packable bag.]

BUY: The North Face Unisex Packable Flyweight Duffel

$45, Amazon

“This is random, but an antimicrobial towel. I remember my dad was like, ‘You need this.’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know.’ But once I used it, I was like, ‘Wow, I needed that.’ It dries really quickly, so you can reuse it multiple times; and it’s small, so you can take it wherever, but still use it as a shower towel. It’s good for not having to carry around a wet, disgusting towel that just has that stench, or using a gross towel at whatever shitty hotel you’re staying at, where it’s like you don’t even know what you’re looking at.”

BUY: Norwex Antibacterial, Antimicrobial, Microfiber Bath & Hand Towels

$31, Amazon

“The same goes for a small pillow. That’ll go a long way for long bus rides and flights, gross Airbnbs and shitty hostels.”

BUY: SlumberLux Toddler Pillow

$20, Amazon

“Always a quirky outfit to bring to festivals or anything themed. I always had a fun shirt that I could throw on.”

BUY: Space Jam Reversible Tank Top

$29, Amazon

“A good pair of walking shoes are really important. You need something comfortable. I like the Nike Presto or Adidas UltraBoost.”

BUY: Air Presto Essential Sneaker

$72, Amazon

“A portable phone-battery pack for obvious reasons. You’re always on the go, and this will save you from running out of battery wherever you are.”

BUY: Xiaomi Mi 10000mAh Power Bank 2 Portable Battery Charger

$15, Amazon

“A notebook to keep track of the memories. Like the beach party.”

BUY: Moleskine Classic Notebook

$10, Amazon

“I can’t remember which exact one I used, but a travel adapter will be really essential, no matter where in the world you’re going.” [Editor’s note: We’ve previously recommended a really great one that works in 150 countries.]

BUY: Flight 001 4-in-1 Adapter

$22, Amazon

“I always had my Hydro Flask on me.”

BUY: Hydro Flask Insulated Wide Mouth Stainless Steel Water Bottle

$40, Amazon