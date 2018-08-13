Squatty Potty Is the Best Toilet Stool

Michael Hession

If you’ve ever wished pooping could be a faster or more pleasant experience, you might like a toilet stool. These stools raise your feet while you sit on the toilet, helping to straighten your colon and provide a smoother channel for poop to exit your body. (You can read more about how and whether they work here.) After three people tested five stools over a week of poops, the attractive, easy-to-clean Squatty Potty Slim Teak was the best we found.

Our Pick: Squatty Potty Slim Teak

Michael Hession

Why we love it: The Squatty Potty Slim Teak works well and is easier than other toilet stools to maintain, and it’s one of the few designs out there that are downright attractive. It’s one of the more expensive models in Squatty Potty’s line, but we believe the price is justified—not only will this model look more chic in your bathroom than any of its plastic counterparts, but it’s also simpler to clean, and its slender profile makes it easier to tuck away when not in use. The stool’s rounded edges make it easier to wipe down than other models with tighter corners or crevices. When we sprayed the Slim Teak with fake pee, the mock urine came off more easily (even after it had dried some) than with competitors’ surfaces. Dust that settled on this darker-hued, plywood stool wasn’t as obvious as on white plastic models. The wood feels better as well, noted Wirecutter editor Winnie Yang, who owns both a teak model and a plastic model: “[The teak model] is less … plasticky. And also less sticky.”

At 7 inches tall, we found the Squatty Potty Slim Teak to offer a more comfortable height than taller competitors. Overall, the Slim Teak looks like a shrunken modern coffee table, save for an etched logo that includes a small portrait of a person poised to do their business (which we don’t love).

Flaws but not dealbreakers: The wooden Squatty Potty has grooves on top, which add grip but can be tricky to deep clean. We found them easy to get at with a wet paper towel, but you might have to take a cotton swab to them now and then. Even so, this model might not be the best choice if you have a household member who is especially prone to “misses” near the toilet.

Although the Slim Teak is by far the most attractive toilet stool overall, we don’t like its prominently etched logo, which includes an icon of someone on the toilet. For an otherwise attractive object, the logo seems out of place.

Finally, we like this stool’s narrow profile, but people with larger feet may find the platform too small; in that case, we suggest our also-great pick.



Also Great: Step and Go

Michael Hession

Why you might prefer it: If our pick is unavailable, if you want to pay less money, or if you would prefer a wider and more stable surface for your feet (due to size or flexibility issues), we found that the plastic Step and Go was able to do the job for less money than any other model we looked at. Like the Slim Teak, it has a flat platform, which we found more comfortable than the slightly angled platform of other stools. We like that this model is off white, so dust is less visible than on pure-white plastic stools such as the Squatty Potty Classic (a brighter-white, curvier competitor). The Step and Go also passed our faux-pee cleaning test just as well as stools that cost more.

Where it falls short: Although significantly more affordable, the Step and Go looks the part—it isn’t nearly as attractive as the Squatty Potty Slim Teak, and it takes up more floor space in front of the toilet. In our tests, cleaning fake pee from its surface was more time-intensive than with our top pick. It also has more corners to navigate when you’re wiping it down, including ridges at the base, which are prone to collecting dust.

Additionally, the top of the Step and Go has two textured foot-shaped areas, which our testers found unattractive. Grip-enhancing elements are a common, if unnecessary, feature of toilet stools. “I really don’t think my feet would slip off while I am sitting in one place,” one tester commented.

Notable Competition

The Squatty Potty Classic is a good, albeit expensive, backup if the Step and Go is unavailable. It’s similar, with a brighter white color, but it also has a few differences that steered us toward the Step and Go instead. First, the Squatty Potty Classic is usually more expensive (by about $10, unless it’s on sale). The top surface, where you place your feet, is angled, an ergonomic feature that we found slightly less comfortable than the flat platforms on our pick and the Step and Go. The Classic is very popular in spite of those shortcomings, though: As the brand-name model in a well-liked category, it has a staggering number of positive reviews on Amazon—more than 8,000 at this writing, with a great rating overall.

Step and Go does not offer a 9-inch version. If you’d like a 9-inch plastic stool, consider the Squatty Potty Original.

Which Toilet Stool Height is Right?

Toilet stools are typically available in 7-inch and 9-inch versions. We found the shorter stools to be comfortable even among shorter testers.

Squatty Potty and other companies also sell adjustable toilet stools, which convert between 7-inch and 9-inch heights, though we don’t think they’re necessary for most households. We tested an adjustable wood version and plastic version from Squatty Potty, finding both models somewhat cumbersome to convert and trickier to clean because of their additional nooks, crannies, and corners.

The 9-inch height is supposed to be for shorter people or those who are comfortable in a deeper squat. But of the several Wirecutter staffers who had tried toilet stools, the only complaint regarding height came from taller folks, including some who found that even a 7-inch stool was too tall. I’m 5 feet 9 inches. I tested the 9-inch configuration of the Squatty Potty Adjustable and found it to be less comfortable than the 7-inch setup (which I liked just fine), as it made my knees bend more, putting additional pressure on my butt. That said, if your toilet is over 16 inches high, you might consider a 9-inch version, as Squatty Potty recommends.

How We Picked and Tested

Some of the toilet stools we tested. Michael Hession

For this guide, I gathered my colleagues who had used toilet stools for a candid discussion on how they liked them and their favorite models. (More staffers had experience with these things than I anticipated. If you’re embarrassed by the thought of purchasing a toilet stool, don’t be.) I scoured reviews posted to Amazon and the sites of big-box stores such as Bed Bath & Beyond, looking for top-rated, best-selling models.

We considered a couple dozen toilet stools, dismissing many because of (likely) fake Amazon reviews, or because they were portable, a feature we don’t think most people need for the added cost. After winnowing our initial list down, we realized that the name synonymous with toilet stools—Squatty Potty—would be heavily represented in our tests due to overwhelmingly positive (and valid) reviews and widespread availability.

We tested five total models (including four from Squatty Potty), which I rotated into use at my home and the Wirecutter test apartment over the course of a week. Two intrepid colleagues whose bodily schedules aligned with their work ones tested them, too. All told, we pooped using toilet stools about a dozen times, plus sat with our feet on them and contemplated the feel several more.

To determine how easily we could clean accidental pee drips from toilet stool surfaces, I concocted a faux-urine solution from Gatorade and salt,1 splashed it on the stools, and allowed the mock urine to dry partially before wiping it away. While toilet stools aren’t meant to be peed on, they do sit within the splash zone—especially for kids, as one Wirecutter staffer reported based on experience.

