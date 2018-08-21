Help! The Son of an Acquaintance Died. Is It Rude to Ask How?

Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Tiko Giorgadze on Unsplash and Joy Real on Unsplash.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is online weekly to chat live with readers. Here’s an edited transcript of this week’s chat.

Q. When does concern become nosiness?: I am the sort of person who is very much “mind your own business,” and I get involved in other’s lives only when asked. My friend is the sort of person who likes to find out what is going on in people’s lives and likes to ferret out issues and find solutions for people even when they haven’t asked for help. Neither of us thinks the other’s approach is wrong or right, and we realize that results can be good or bad depending on the individual situation. But lately we’ve been discussing when concern becomes nosiness.

This is the example: An acquaintance recently lost her 32-year-old son. All we know is what was in the obituary and a little bit on social media, but the family is keeping very tight-lipped about what happened to this young man. My friend wants to learn what he died of so she can “respond accordingly.” So if he died of a drug overdose, she might make a donation to a suitable charity, go to the family with stories of friends who died of overdoses, etc. My point of view is that if the family wanted us to know, we’d know. I sent a card, donated to the pet charity listed in the obituary, and am staying out of any speculation. What do you think? Is there a line where concern is just nosiness? What would you do in this particular situation?

A: The best way to “respond accordingly” to the bereavement of an acquaintance is to offer one’s condolences, ask if there’s anything you can do to help, and saying, “I’m here if you ever need to talk.” Asking, “How did your son die, so I can donate to the appropriate charity?” is not the best way.

Q. Never wanted to be a mom: I never wanted to be a mom, but now I feel like I’m raising a kid who will never “grow up.” I originally moved in with my boyfriend and his elderly mother several states away because the job market was abysmal back home. The plan was to move up, find a job, and move out—either just me or the two of us. He was helping her around the house and she was planning on moving into a smaller one. Then she started forgetting more and more, she suddenly could no longer cook, and we were both bending over backward to help her whenever we were home.

I was always iffy about if I even wanted my own kids, and now I feel stuck taking care of a woman who will only get worse. I work day shifts and my boyfriend works evenings, and since she doesn’t wake up until 1 or 2 in the afternoon, I’m frequently the one tasked with cooking bland food that she can eat and dealing with her complaints about how we don’t do enough for her. Part of me also feels like she’s more capable than she lets on, which makes me resent her even more. We pay rent, buy all the groceries in the house most weeks, et cetera, yet we apparently “don’t care.”

We know if we move out before she’s ready for assisted living, she will most likely pass within the first year, and that potential guilt is eating at my boyfriend. We’ve discussed and decided that we would move out come spring—but we have said that before, and the deadline went zipping by.

What I haven’t told my boyfriend is that I’m moving out, period—with or without him. I feel bad because I know it will put him in a tight spot, and I know without my rent money they could lose the house, but I’m at the end of my rope. Is it unfair of me to stick to this when it’ll put him in such a bad spot? And when I know being selfish could seriously impact her health?

A: It’s not unfair of you to stick to a decision you’ve already made, but you do need to tell your boyfriend that you’re moving out with or without him. It will help both of you to plan ahead for this move, even if it’s difficult. He’ll need to start making alternate financial arrangements, and the more time he can have to plan around your move, the better off he’ll be.

I don’t think you need to accept the idea that if you move out, she’ll be dead in a month—she and your boyfriend can and will find the right living situation for her, and it may be that she needs full-time care even if she doesn’t think she’s “ready” for it. But the most important thing for you to do is tell him what you’re planning.

Q. Sleeping solutions: My boyfriend tends to come to bed much later than I do, as he works evenings while I work days, and he likes to destress before bed. I don’t have a problem with this if that was all he was doing. I tend to doze until he comes to bed, and then I can settle in and sleep. On nights when he’s away and I know he’s not coming to bed, I can settle in immediately. The problem is that lately he’s started falling asleep on the couch and won’t come to bed until 5 a.m., an hour before I have to wake up. Several nights I’ve jerked from my dozing in a panic because he’s not there, only to find him blissfully unaware.

We’ve talked about it, discussed setting alarms to remind him to come to bed, discussed having firm cutoff times for when he needs to turn off the video games, et cetera, but every night is a new excuse. “We were so close to beating this level.” “We kept losing but it was further than we got last time.” “A friend just got on right when I was getting off and I stayed on to talk.” “A friend was on last night I hadn’t seen in a while.”

I just had an anxiety attack at work. I have a high-stress job, and we take care of his mother, which is even more stress. I suggested we have different rooms, and he treated it like I was saying we should break up because “couples are supposed to sleep together.” My response was that I need sleep regardless of whether it’s together or not. He keeps promising to change but I can’t do empty promises anymore. Do you have any suggestions?

A: I’m not sure! I’ve adjudicated a number of situations where a partner was being regularly awakened in the middle of the night, and I’ve almost always come down on the side of the person who’s trying to sleep, but I’m not sure what to say when the thing that’s waking you up is not being disturbed by your partner. If it doesn’t help at all to tell yourself that you’re going to sleep alone most nights—if your brain still sets off alarms at 5 in the morning because your boyfriend isn’t in bed with you—then I think your separate-bedrooms idea might be the best possible solution, especially because you two don’t seem to sleep together much when you have the same bedroom. It’s one thing to say “couples are supposed to sleep together,” but you two don’t sleep together. (Also, couples do a lot of things, because every couple is different.) I think it’s fine for you to advocate for a two-bedroom compromise, and if your boyfriend’s only objection to that is “Couples shouldn’t do that,” then I think your argument is stronger than his.

Q. Am I being selfish?: One of my best friends is getting married next year at an all-inclusive resort, because she doesn’t want to spend the money on a wedding. I don’t blame her, but I don’t want to spend the money to go to the resort. It’s not that I can’t afford it; I just don’t believe in spending $1,000-plus for a few days (yes, that’s the cost for three nights; two isn’t much cheaper) by a swimming pool eating mediocre food. That’s just really not my idea of a good time at all, and while I would love to see her get married, I know I’ll just be resentful the whole time that I spent all this money. Am I selfish for not going?

A: One of the upsides of a destination wedding is giving everyone in your life a guilt-free reason for not attending. Just because it might not ruin you to spend more than $1,000 (and that’s not including travel and formal wear) on a single weekend doesn’t mean you’re obligated to spend the money. If she’s one of your best friends and there’s any sort of compromise that feels workable and like it wouldn’t be too much of a strain on your budget, I think you should at least consider it, but it’s not like you’re saying “No” to a wedding on the other side of town. Offer to take her out when she gets back so you can celebrate her nuptials locally, and sleep soundly.

Q. Re: When does concern become nosiness?: I’m going to go with nosiness on this one. Remembering or honoring a friend who died isn’t like buying a gift from a wedding registry—the friend is not entitled to the details surrounding the death. Surely this friend knows enough about the late friend’s passions and interests to pick an appropriate remembrance without badgering the family to give up painful information.

A: A sympathy card is always welcome; the friend could also offer them a gift card, a home-cooked meal, or check the funeral announcement to see if the family is receiving flowers or would prefer well-wishers to donate to a particular cause or charity. None of those things require asking, “How exactly did your son die?”

Q. Estranged but not ashamed!: I cut myself off from my physically abusive biological family about 10 years ago, and it was the best decision of my life. I am happy and healthy, and I enjoy the life that I have created for myself. Unfortunately, we live in a society where being estranged from your family is taboo—even if you cut yourself off for your physical and emotional safety. I typically don’t talk to people about my estrangement because it is private and because people tend to assume that I should “get over it” or that I, in fact, did something wrong.

I am interested in getting more serious about dating and know that when getting to know someone, discussing your background is important. I don’t feel the need to hide this information (in fact, I want people to know so that I can weed out people who are judgmental about a decision that I feel good about), but I don’t feel that this is first-date or even second-date information either. How do I go about sharing this part of myself without lying or giving away too much information to someone I might not get close to, while still being firm in my stance that this is the best decision for me?

A: If you’re asked about your family on a first or second date, stick with something accurate yet bland like “Oh, we’re not close,” then talk about some of your close friends, or ask about their family. It’s not as intimate a disclosure as “We’re estranged” or “My family was abusive,” while making it very clear that this is not a fruitful topic of conversation.

Q. How to make an exit: I’ve been at the same company for nearly a decade. It’s been my only full-time job since college, and it’s been great. I’ve had great mentors, and I’ve flourished. I have this feeling that it’s time for me to move on, though, to something that is more in line with my passions. Because I am relatively content, I’m not in a rush to leave. I’m willing to wait for the right opportunity, which could take a few months or years.

My problem is: What do I owe my boss, or how do I talk to her about this? We were close friends before she was my boss, and she has been incredibly supportive of my career, especially as I became a mom. I am an integral part of her team, and my leaving would be, in her words, “devastating.” I feel like I should give her more than a two weeks’ notice, but I don’t want to give her notice too early that I’m looking in case it takes a long time to find something. What do I owe her, and what do I say?

A: Do not tell your boss that you’re looking for work. No matter how close the two of you are, your primary relationship is a professional one, and it will not benefit you professionally or financially to tell your employer that you’re looking for another job before you have an offer in hand. I’m sure she’s a lovely woman, but telling you that it would be “devastating” to lose you as an employee does not mean that you shouldn’t prioritize your own career over her company. All you owe her, when the time comes, is your last work date. If she’s been your mentor for years, even if replacing you will prove difficult, she should be excited for you when the right opportunity comes along.

Q. My family’s total lack of empathy: When I was 16, I climbed in the car for my driver’s test, just as nervous and excited as every other 16-year-old who came before and after me. I emerged from the car a very different person. The state policeman who sat in the passenger seat next to me watched how I adjusted the mirror, turned on the blinker, and came to a complete stop, and then he molested me. And yes, I got my driver’s license. I was unable to talk about the experience until I reached my 40s, when I was finally able to tell my story to a therapist and later to my family. It proved to have a lasting impact on me, which my family is very aware of.

Since then, my parents, who are in their 80s, along with my siblings and one of my children, seem to love talking about getting a driver’s license. It has come up so many times that I am hurt, baffled, and angry. They clearly love telling their stories of getting their license, taking the test, almost failing, and being excited when they pass. I hear descriptions of the man giving them their driver’s test, and if I leave the room quietly in order to collect myself, they’re still talking about it when I return. Why on Earth would my family develop such a fascination for this rather obscure topic, knowing how my experience of being trapped in a car with a large, uniformed, armed man in a position of power was so tragic and terrifying for me that I developed a fear of policemen and of being confined, unable to escape? It’s come up around the dinner table so many times that I am truly astonished and appalled at their lack of sympathy.

I’m OK with leaving the room in a casual and quiet way when faced with a trigger like this, but I truly do not understand why my parents in particular are so interested in the topic of getting a driver’s license. The latest time this happened, the lunchtime conversation lasted for half an hour. Do they just have a missing sensitivity chip? Is this normal? Am I being too sensitive myself?

A: How horrifying. I cannot imagine what your family members are thinking, but no, it’s not normal for them to suddenly develop an “innocent” fascination with a topic that they never used to bring up before you told them about your assault. You are not being too sensitive, and you have every right to tell them to stop. If they don’t, then you have every right to spend time with people who do treat you with sympathy and kindness, who don’t insist on chatting repeatedly and for extended periods of time about one of the most traumatic episodes of your life as if it were a common, fun, everyday thing to chat about.

Daniel Mallory Ortberg: Thanks for chatting, everyone. See you next week!

