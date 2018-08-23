Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by LightFieldStudios/iStock.

Dear Prudence,

My husband is perfectly content not having any friends, but it bothers me. He doesn’t mind that I go out with friends; he doesn’t mind that I have people over to the house. He goes on hikes by himself; he sits on the porch and plays guitar. There’s nothing exactly wrong with the situation, except that I have this nagging feeling that people should have friends. Can you either convince me why it’s not a problem or help me justify why it is?

—Friendless Husband

I think the way you’re looking at this situation—either this a problem that I can convince my husband has merit so he can solve it or this isn’t a problem, and I’m not allowed to have feelings about it—isn’t going to serve you or your husband well. If your husband were to rely solely on you for his entertainment and social life, if he were to treat you not just as a partner but as if you were the only meaningful interpersonal relationship possible for him to have, or if he were to discourage you from having friends or act as if you were taking something away from him when you invited people to the house, then this would be a serious problem, and you would have every reason to set limits and encourage him to develop a life outside of you. But simply being a loner—and it doesn’t sound like this is new for him; rather it sounds like you’ve known this about him for a while—doesn’t mean he’s doing anything wrong.

Dear Prudence,

My boyfriend, Brett, and I are in our late 20s, and we live in a studio space at his parents’ house. We currently sleep in a “mega bed”—which is a brand-new, queen-size mattress his parents bought for him last year, shoved together with my cheap, full-size bed from college. When we put together the “mega bed,” I was in between apartments and thought it was temporary. A year later, it’s clear I’m not moving out anytime soon—and my side of “mega bed” sucks. My back hurts, I don’t sleep well, and it’s just not comfortable. Brett understands that my bed is much worse but refuses to let me sleep in his bed with him because he says he needs the space to sleep comfortably. I don’t want to spend the money on a new full-size mattress for myself because we hope to move out soon and won’t realistically be able to bring both mattresses with us.

I’ve offered to splurge on a king-size mattress for the two of us to share, but Brett feels guilty that his parents just bought him a new mattress and that he won’t be able to contribute financially to the new mattress (I have the savings, he doesn’t). Conversations end in frustration on both ends. I’ve started sleeping on the couch on the other side of the house. I feel bad wanting my boyfriend to grow up and get used to sleeping next to me, but if he can’t sleep comfortably, he has a valid point. … I just don’t know what to do and I’m tired.

—To Sleep or Not to Sleep

If Brett feels guilty that he can’t contribute to a new mattress that would solve your painful sleeping problem but doesn’t feel guilty that you’re aching and unable to sleep, then I think his guilt is wildly misplaced. That doesn’t mean that the only way for a person to “grow up” is to sleep next to their partner in bed every night—lots of healthy couples sleep separately—but right now the only compromises you two have arrived at are ones where Brett gets what he wants and you make do without. Why is it more important for him to sleep comfortably that for you to? Why doesn’t he try to sell his nearly-new queen-size mattress, or find another guest room in his parents’ house where it can go to good use? I can imagine that sharing a studio space in his parents’ home, especially when you were hoping it would be a short-term arrangement, has added some additional stress to your relationship, but I hope you spend some time asking frank, unsparing questions about Brett’s ability to listen and compromise meaningfully before you rent an apartment together.

How to get advice from Prudie:

• Send questions for publication to prudence@slate.com. (Questions may be edited.)

• Join the live chat every Monday at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the live discussion.

• Call the voicemail of the Dear Prudence podcast at 401-371-DEAR (3327) to hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Dear Prudence,

I first met “Anne” when we were both pregnant. We became fast friends and raised our daughters, now in their 30s, together. Anne’s daughter doesn’t plan on having children, which is difficult for Anne, who wanted to be a grandmother terribly. My daughter gave birth to a beautiful baby boy in March—my first grandchild. When my grandson was born, Anne immediately stepped into the role of bonus grandmother, perhaps a little too well. My son-in-law doesn’t speak with his parents, so they aren’t in the picture. The day after my grandson was born, I arrived at the hospital to find Anne already there, holding him. She had baby-proofed her house by the next week. She has pictures of him in every room of her house and posts them on Facebook (with my daughter’s consent) almost once a week, referring to herself as “Nana Anne.” Anne is retired (I am not) and is able to watch my grandson three days of the week while my daughter begins work again. She even contributed a large sum to start his college fund, which I am unable to do financially at this time.

I do my best to be a helpful and loving grandmother, and I spend lots of time with my daughter and her family, but I feel like everything I do, Anne does better and more often. I can’t help but feel like she has “stolen” my grandson. The rational part of me knows that it’s a win-win for my daughter to get the free child care, for Anne to have a grandchild, and my grandson to have another loving presence in his life. But the irrational part is jealous, angry that Anne’s financial situation allowed her to retire before me, and resentful. I’m struggling to find ways to talk to Anne and my daughter about how I feel, because I don’t want to come across as possessive and demanding. How can I preserve my friendship with Anne, and enjoy my role as a grandmother, with this dynamic?

—Second-Tier Grandma

Your resentment and jealousy make a lot of sense, and I think you should give yourself permission to find ways to talk about them. Not primarily with Anne or your daughter—I think a therapist or a trusted friend who’s not immediately connected to this situation will prove more helpful there—but these feelings are bound up in your sense of self, your role in your family, your desire to retire and experience financial stability, all of which are pretty significant. You know, I think, that you do not have grounds to ask Anne not to contribute to your grandson’s future education, or to ask your daughter to seek other forms of child care, or even to ask the two of them to scale back the very real familial relationship they’ve developed with one another over the years. Your grandson has two grandmothers, which is very common, and I think that with time, as you’re able to continue to develop your own relationship with him and watch him grow up to love you as a unique individual and not a “lesser” version of Nana Anne, these feelings of comparison and inadequacy will subside. In the meantime, set aside a little time each week to voice your fears and resentments, even if it’s just in a private diary, so that it doesn’t feel like you’re carrying around a massive secret. If you want to ask your daughter for periodic one-on-one time with your grandson, and to say that you sometimes feel anxious about your own role as his grandmother when you don’t have the same time and resources as Anne, I think you have grounds to do so and trust that you’ll be heard.

Dear Prudence,

I work for a small company and supervise two people. Over the last two months, I had to take several weeks off to help care for a parent in hospice care. After the funeral, I returned to work to find out that the work I had to delegate to my staff was either undone or only partially completed. I also found out that they had taken numerous complaints to our director about how I was overworking them while I was away. I have always treated them with respect and overlooked any attendance issues and limited work output because they have young families. I didn’t have to work when I was raising my family, so I can only imagine how hard it is to have to be a single mom. Their workload is very light in the summer months. My boss has never approached me about any issues they brought up, and I am confident he understands that they were just complaining because they had to actually work hard for two months.

My problem is that I cannot get over the betrayal I feel toward them and their efforts to stab me in the back while I was caring for a dying parent after all I have done for them. I have always looked out for them and gone to bat for them. I have used limited funds in my budget to get them expensive training in cities that they couldn’t afford on their own. I usually don’t have a “victim” mentality but cannot get over this betrayal. How do I do that?

—Backstabbers

I’m curious if there’s any other reading of the complaints your employees took to your director—is it at all possible that what you’re inclined to think of as an unfounded complaint may have been in fact a question or concern about how to get work done in your absence? If you know the substance of what they said and don’t consider any of their remarks legitimate, that’s one thing, but if there’s a chance your employees simply needed help adjusting to a suddenly escalating workload, then this might be worth reframing. At the very least they knew better than to bother you with any questions or complaints about their work when you were caring for a dying parent. That said, I don’t mean to suggest it’s simply a matter of assuming the best without cause. If they have ongoing attendance issues and don’t actually get much work done, then as their supervisor I think you have cause to re-evaluate their performance and set higher expectations around the office. Yes, being a single parent is difficult, but if you believe your employees don’t work very hard, then you have every right to ask more of them— and to say that, in the future, if they’re feeling overwhelmed by a standard workload, that you don’t want them to bother your director with complaints he can’t (and shouldn’t) help them with.

Dear Prudence Uncensored

“If you feel that guilty about your parents, my dude, pay them some rent!”

Daniel Mallory Ortberg and Nicole Cliffe discuss a letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

My husband and I are expecting our first child in a few months, and we have had conflict over visits with his father. I have never gotten along well with his father, who lives in a different state. This year his father was arrested for possession of child pornography. My husband believes this was an innocent offense, some sort of unintentional mistake, and would like his father to visit us when we have our baby girl. I am very against this. Admittedly, he has not been convicted yet; his legal strategy is to postpone the trial ad nauseam. My husband thinks that I’m just using this new information to be punitive, since I never liked my father-in-law to begin with. I don’t have the full details of the crime in question, but my husband thinks it’s a good sign that my father-in-law’s girlfriend was shown the images in question by police and is staying by him. Also, my father-in-law continues to babysit his grandchildren who live locally. Can you help moderate this? Am I crazy for wanting to protect my baby and not wanting this man to be in our home or alone with my baby?

—Creep-in-Law

If the most your husband can muster up about his father’s arrest for child pornography is that it’s “some sort of unintentional mistake,” then I don’t think he’s spent any meaningful time dealing with reality. What sort of unintentional mistake does he think his father committed? Why does your husband seem to think that your father-in-law’s arrest for child pornography should make you like him more than you did before? The fact that his girlfriend has not left him is immaterial—many family members collude with and protect abusers even after seeing overwhelming evidence—and does not replace learning as much about the case as you can. Your father-in-law’s only response to these charges has been to try to postpone the trial for as long as possible while continuing to babysit. Your husband’s defense of his father, at present, is not based on meaningful evidence but on a desire not to think about the possibility that his father has done something terrible. Wanting to know more about the charges before letting him spend time with your as-yet-unborn child is a sane and reasonable desire, and you should not budge from it.

Dear Prudence,

I need to break up with my girlfriend. We started to date in college, but when we graduated, I had to move for a great career opportunity, and she had to stay for a great academic one. We decided to date long distance and trust in the power of our love. It turns out the power of our love has nothing on the power of my libido. I haven’t cheated, but I will if we keep it long distance. I miss going on dates, holding hands, having sex, and just being with someone in the same room. The problem is that my girlfriend had to go home for the summer because of a family member’s health problems and plans to fly out to see me in October. I obviously can’t let her fly out to California and then dump her. Under the circumstances, can I break up with her by phone, maybe once she is back at college?

—Face to Face

A breakup over the phone is never ideal but sometimes unavoidable, and if you’re looking to end a long-distance relationship, it’s a necessary evil. If you already know you want to end the relationship, then the kindest thing you can do for her is end it as soon as possible, rather than dragging it out for weeks or even months just so you can break up with her in person. Set aside some time to have a conversation, and do it before she books a ticket—don’t make her spend money on a relationship you already know doesn’t have a future.

Classic Prudie

“This sounds like the opening scene for one of those workplace sexual intrigue movies starring Michael Douglas.”