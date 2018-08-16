Photo illustration by Slate. Photo by Thinkstock.

Dear Prudence,

I have been with my husband for seven years and we have been married for a little less than one. He is the love of my life and we have a lot in common but there is one thing we cannot seem to agree on. A couple of times a month, I like to go out with my friends dancing or to a bar, generally from about 9 p.m. until after midnight. My husband says this is inappropriate for a married woman. We’re all in our late 20s and early 30s. It’s a mostly female group, but our male friends are invited and often come as well. Most of us are in long-term relationships and we mostly enjoy each other’s company, dance, drink, play games, and so on. I’ve invited my husband but he doesn’t like to be up and out late and when he does come he becomes a wet mop, telling me to stop dancing, counting my drinks, and pushing to leave early. Here’s the solution we’ve settled on: I go out, he stays home, we agree on when I’ll be home and roughly how many drinks I will have, and I make sure I’m reachable at all times. Prudie, my parents trusted me enough not to give me a curfew when I was a teenager! Despite this arrangement, my husband’s mood often sours before I leave and stays bad through the following day, and the haggling over the terms of my hanging out feels like a fight we keep repeating with no resolution.

I’ve asked what he doesn’t like about my going out and whether he worries I’m going to cheat on him. He says he doesn’t—he just thinks it’s “inappropriate.” He doesn’t mind when I go out to brunch with friends or other daytime activities. My thoughts are that I am not doing anything wrong, and I should be able to go out with my friends without feeling like I need to abide by his rules. He thinks I need to stop “acting like I’m single.” Am I wrong?

—Inappropriate Wife Behavior

There is no one right way for a wife to act, and your husband is attempting to avoid taking responsibility for his own feelings, fears, and insecurities by claiming that going out with friends a few times a month is simply “inappropriate” for any married woman to do. Unless you have a history of getting wasted and behaving badly at these events (and it doesn’t sound like they’re drunken bacchanals), there’s no reason for your husband to begrudge you a few drinks with friends or to insist on knowing your whereabouts. I’m not sure what underlies this insecurity on your husband’s part—does he feel like the two of you don’t spend enough time together? Does he depend on you to organize his social life? Is he unable to make plans of his own that he might enjoy on your occasional nights out? Why does he conflate “spending time with friends in public” with “acting single”? Now that the two of you are married, does he think you need to change the way you socialize since you’re “his” now? But he needs to get honest about what he’s afraid of, with you and with himself. Moreover, he needs to stop trying to control your behavior in order to manage his own anxieties because that’s the quickest way he can drive you away from him.

Dear Prudence,

My son married a woman with three children and raised them with her for more than six years. They divorced three years ago, and she began to cut off contact with the children on a whim to punish him and us. My husband and I consider them our grandchildren, but we had no legal rights to see them. Last Christmas, my former daughter-in-law told us we could deliver the children presents and take them out to eat. When we were 15 minutes away, she called and told us to turn around, and wouldn’t even let us speak to them on the phone. This has been devastating.

My son refuses to speak about it anymore and has asked us to take down all the pictures of the children we have in our house. We boxed them away. My problem is that my husband and I started saving a college fund for the children after our son got married. I don’t know what to do about it anymore. We have no other grandchildren, and giving it to my son’s ex would be like setting it on fire. Her gambling addiction and reckless credit card debt ruined her marriage and forced my son to declare bankruptcy. In my dreams, I imagine seeing my grandchildren when they are grown and offering it to them, but I know that isn’t going to happen. What should we do? Donate it? Give it to my son? Hold on to it in case our son ever remarries? It isn’t a vast sum of money, but it feels tainted now—a reminder of the children we lost.

–Blocked-Off Inheritance

Speak to a lawyer about setting up a trust for the children that they can legally access when they turn 18. Even if you think it’s unlikely you’ll be able to reconnect with your grandchildren after they reach adulthood, that’s money you’ve set aside for them and want them to have, and there are plenty of ways to ensure their mother can’t touch the money if you want to give it directly to them. You may not be able to give them the money personally, but it doesn’t sound like the idea of donating it or giving it to your son appeals or feels meaningful to you.

In the meantime, if it feels important, I hope you’ll reconsider boxing away all the photos of your grandchildren. If your son wants to respond to his grief by putting away all reminders of the children, that’s his choice, but I don’t think you’re under any obligation to hide these photographs. You might want to have a few in a small discreet corner of your room so that your son isn’t confronted with a hall of memories every time he visits, but if it would feel meaningful to you to keep a few pictures up of the children you love, I hope you can give yourself permission to do so.

How to Get Advice From Prudie:

• Send questions for publication to prudence@slate.com. (Questions may be edited.)

﻿• Join the live chat every Monday at noon. Submit your questions and comments here before or during the live discussion.

﻿• Call the voicemail of the Dear Prudence podcast at 401-371-DEAR (3327) to hear your question answered on a future episode of the show.

Dear Prudence,

When I was 16, my father died suddenly. My mother coped as best she could, raising me and my two brothers on her own, and when I was away at college, she got rid of nearly all my father’s things. She gave my father’s sister the wedding ring that had once belonged to his mother and that he had bequeathed to me. My mom felt the ring would mean more to my aunt since my grandmother had died before I was born. I found this out later and didn’t object at the time, but as I’ve grown older I regret having almost nothing of my father’s apart from a few photos.

My aunt has since died and (I assume) the ring was passed down to her daughter. I know it’s churlish, but I’d really like to ask my cousin for the ring since my dad had meant for me to have it. I have no idea of its monetary value but don’t think it’s very much—my grandparents weren’t wealthy. My cousin and I are not close (she is almost a generation older than I am) so if I made this request, I know it would be a surprise to her, and possibly an unwelcome one. On the other hand, she also never had the chance to meet our grandmother and I am sure has other mementos of her mother. Do I need to let this go or would it be OK to ask?

—No Exchanges, No Returns

I think there’s a way to ask that’s not necessarily off-putting or demanding, and that the odds are at least decent your cousin might be willing to part with the ring. You can open by saying you’re not sure if she does have the ring, that you understand it’s a bit awkward to ask for a piece of jewelry after years of not seeing one another, but that you have nothing that belonged to your father, and had hoped she might be willing to part with it. If she says no, accept that and let it go. You could also get in touch with some of your extended family members and let them know that you wish you had more photos or mementos of your father, and ask if any of them have anything of his you might be able to remember him by. It’s possible that more than just the ring has been given away to some of your other relatives, and one or more of them might be eager to be helpful to you—or at the very least, to have a conversation about their fond memories of your father.

Dear Prudence,

When we were kids, my sister was always the “smart” one and I was the “pretty” one. She still seems to cling to this division 10 years after high school. She tells stories that exaggerate errors I have made, or twists them to turn bad luck into a mistake on my part. (Once I was late because I ran into traffic, and she told everyone I hadn’t learned to tell the time until I was 14.) Since I moved back to our hometown to help our dad at the family business she has only gotten worse. Not only does she disparage me to my relatives, she insults me to people I do business with. (I am an accountant, and I don’t need her to tell people I am innumerate.) She was always going to be a doctor and change the world, and she ended up a stay-at-home mom in the town she grew up in. I know she loves her kids, but she often talks about what she could have done if she’d not gotten married. I don’t know how to get her to stop doing something that is so ingrained in her view of the world—not to mention, I suspect, her self-image.

—Smart vs. Pretty

I don’t think it will help you to tell your sister, directly or indirectly, that you think her disappointment at being a stay-at-home mother might be fueling her disparaging comments about your punctuality or numeracy. Nor do I think it will be useful to suggest that she has a habit of making these remarks because of your good looks. It’s possible that she’s clinging to the roles you were assigned in childhood, and it’s also possible that she’s being a jerk for totally different reasons. You have every right to tell her she needs to lay off these little digs (even if she thinks they’re “just jokes”), but I don’t think you should worry overmuch about losing business over this. My guess is that people will be able to see it for what it is—sibling sniping—and won’t think that you can’t do your job just because your sister can’t stop teasing you about how you acted as a teenager.

Dear Prudence Uncensored

Nicole: You lost your sister’s wedding dress

Danny: SHE LOVES ME

AND I DO NOT CONCEDE THAT I “LOST” IT

ALSO IT WAS AFTER THE WEDDING

Daniel Mallory Ortberg and Nicole Cliffe discuss this letter in this week’s Dear Prudence Uncensored—only for Slate Plus members.

Dear Prudence,

Yesterday was my son’s birthday. On Saturday, I took him and two friends to a preseason pro football game, including a tailgate before the game and pizza afterward, as his birthday gift. When my ex-husband heard about the football game, he declared that I hadn’t given our son “a real gift,” as in something tangible to open. He apparently talked all day about how I’d ruined our son’s birthday by not giving him a proper gift. When my son got home, he was upset about not having received a real gift from me to open for his birthday. When I reminded him that his gift was an awesome experience watching his favorite team win a ball game, he got upset that his dad had made him get upset with me. What do I do now?

—How to Fix a Kid’s Ruined Birthday?

Your son’s birthday wasn’t ruined, and there’s nothing you need to do to fix it. You have what sounds like a deeply unpleasant ex-husband who feels no compunction about hurting his own child’s feelings in order to score a cheap point over you. That will likely pose a continuous challenge as the two of you co-parent your son, especially because you can’t, and wouldn’t, respond in kind. If you think there’s any chance that your ex is able to have a civil conversation about this, you might try (possibly with a mediator present) talking about how distressed this made your son and how your ex can and should come to you first with questions or disagreements in the future, rather than using your son as an intermediary. If you don’t think your ex is capable of this sort of conversation, then I think you should confine your remarks to your son about his own feelings, rather than feeling the need to address his father’s accusations: “I had a fabulous time with you on your birthday, and I think you really enjoyed your present. If you’d rather have a gift you can open for your birthday or holidays, let me know, and I’d be more than happy to do that.”

Dear Prudence,

My sister-in-law just buried her infant son. She had struggled with infertility for years until he was born, and it’s devastating. I am currently four months pregnant. My husband and I already have children and have not told announced this pregnancy yet, but it is going to be obvious soon. I don’t want to cause my sister-in-law any more pain but I don’t see how I can’t. We’ve always had a difficult relationship and it mostly surrounds my children. She has been publicly bitter about my pregnancies and once said openly it wasn’t fair I had so many children when I wasn’t a good mother. (My sons were having a tantrum at a family picnic and she’d had had too much to drink.) We ended up leaving and later accepted an apology from my husband’s brother. I really was hoping that my nephew’s birth would be a chance for our family to turn over a new leaf. Now I feel like this divide will never be bridged. What can I do? What can I say?

—Feeling Tentative

If this divide is ever to be bridged, I don’t think it’s likely to start while your sister-in-law is grieving the death of a child and you’re pregnant. The best thing you can offer her at present is plenty of space. You and your husband might want to tell his brother the news so that he can tell her at home, in private, at a time when he can offer her emotional support if she has a powerful or overwhelming reaction. If your husband’s brother is equally overwhelmed, you might want to enlist another member of your husband’s family, one who isn’t currently dealing with the loss of a child, to help you share your news. Set aside some time to grieve with your brother- and sister-in-law, to send flowers or food or a note letting them know you are thinking of them and their loss. If your sister-in-law is inclined to speak out of turn or to try to criticize you for having children when she doesn’t, bear in mind that she’s speaking from a place of profound pain and distress, and take your leave. The strategy you employed at the family picnic was, I think, a good one. You do not have to unquestioningly absorb cruel words about your own parenting simply because your sister-in-law is suffering, but be as gracious and understanding as you can when your paths cross.

Classic Prudie

“I was barely an AA cup as a young woman and very self-conscious about it. At age 36 I had breast augmentation surgery. For the past 10 years I’ve been a B cup, and I’ve been completely satisfied with my decision. My daughter, who’s about to turn 18, has inherited her breast size from me. Although we haven’t talked about it explicitly, I suspect she’s just as self-conscious about it as I was. She has literally run away to hide while I consulted with the lingerie sales lady about bras for her. I’m thinking about offering her the option of augmentation surgery before she goes to college, but I don’t want her to think that I think there’s anything wrong with her body. Is this a terrible idea?”