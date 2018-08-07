The Best Window Fans on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist . The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best window fans determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Overall Window Fan

3.9 stars, 3,691 reviews

“Best fan I’ve found anywhere! I bought my first one probably ten years ago. Now we’ve got three in the house, plus I’ve bought new ones to send off to college with my kids. The best feature is that it has a thermostat and can turn itself on and off throughout the day. I love knowing that I can ‘leave it running all day,’ but it’s only actually running when it’s needed. The fan is powerful and gives a good breeze. It can be set to blow inward or outward, which is useful depending on whether the window is on a sunny or shady side of the house. It can even be set to have one fan blow in and the other out, which can be great to get circulation in a small dorm room with just one window. It easily rests into the windowsill, and is held in place by closing the top down onto it; very easy to take in and out of the window if you want to.”

BUY: Bionaire Twin Reversible Airflow Window Fan with Remote Control

$62, Amazon

Best Remote-Control Window Fan

4.0 stars, 189 reviews

“I was looking for something to replace my cheap, noisy box fan for my window, and I am very pleased with this window fan. It’s very quiet, even on its highest speed, without affecting its performance. If I put my box fan on its highest speed, it was like sleeping with a jet engine in the room. This is merely a low hum. The temperature gauge works fine. I just leave mine on all the time anyway, but I did test it for a few nights and it would shut off once it got to the desired temperature, and start back up when it got hotter, which is fantastic. The remote control is also a luxury. I can change the speed without having to get out of bed. I am very spoiled.”

BUY: Bionaire Remote Control Window Fan

$46, Amazon

Best Whole-House Window Fan

4.2 stars, 572 reviews

“We used this instead of an air conditioner this year and it worked remarkably well. I’ve always used it on low, except when showing guests how powerful it is. We saved hundreds on electricity as a result, and felt it did a better job of making the house feel cool than the window air conditioners. The problem with air conditioners is, they create pockets of cold air, so as you move around the house, you constantly feel hotter and colder, which makes you want to turn them on higher. But with this, the entire house has constant moving air.”

BUY: Air King 20-Inch Whole-House Window Fan

$160, Amazon

Best Window Fan for Less Than $50

3.8 stars, 2,400 reviews

“I cannot sing enough praises of this electrical marvel! It has not one but two fans in one conveniently sized frame. ‘That’s great, but what about the airflow,’ you ask? That’s another great thing about this fan—you’ll get great airflow without having to worry about creating a tornado! But that’s not all! Let’s say somebody’s decided to leave their car running near your window. No worries! Just flip the switches from intake to exhaust, and—boom!—they can keep that nasty carbon monoxide outside! Did you burn the pizza or are you frying chicken? No problem, my friends! Just fire this thing up on exhaust and clear those funky food fragrances right out of the house! I am thrilled with this reasonably priced relief, and I hope you enjoy it, too!”

BUY: Holmes Dual Blade Twin Window Fan With One-Touch Thermostat

$40, Amazon

Best Electrically Reversible Single Window Fan

3.8 stars, 495 reviews

“I have never spent more than maybe $10 on a fan in my life, so I was kinda antsy about buying this one, but seriously, it was absolutely worth the price for me. What I love the most about it is the versatility. It is nearly silent on the ‘low’ settings, but when you set it on ‘high,’ it moves a lot of air. The fact that you can flip back and forth between intake and exhaust is really one of the selling points—it’s super handy in our combined kitchen/living room because, when my partner is cooking, we can flip it on to draw out a lot of the heat it produces. If we open up all the rooms, it helps a lot with cross-ventilation—way more than the box fan we were using previously. In addition, our old building has huge radiators, which produce a ton of heat in the winter, and the exhaust function, when placed in a window near the radiator, helps a lot with keeping it from becoming too hot in here. Basically, it does everything I hoped it would do, and a couple of things I didn’t even anticipate. I also love the way it’s shaped—it fits nicely in the window frame, and has a cute retro appeal. It’s also easy to take apart and put back together for cleaning, which is a huge plus.”

BUY: Lasko Electrically Reversible Window Fan, 16-Inch

$99, Amazon

Best Electrically Reversible Double Window Fan

4.0 stars, 674 reviews

“After I ordered this, I was keeping my fingers crossed that I wouldn’t regret spending extra money just to have a fan that will reverse airflow direction using a switch. After owning this fan for a few weeks now, I can unequivocally say I’m really glad I spent the extra cash. I’m using this window fan in my kitchen that has an old-fashioned setup with no venting over the stove. Now when I cook and have this fan set to the ‘out’ mode, any smoke or steam that rises from the stove gets sucked straight toward the fan and out of the window. It also keeps the kitchen noticeably cooler when I’m using the oven. I find that I switch from the ‘in’ to the ‘out’ mode a lot over the course of the day. It would be a total pain to have to manually lift out a fan and switch it around in the window every time. It’s also a luxury to be able to have one fan blowing air in and one fan blowing air out. I like that feature when I want some air exchange in the room but don’t want the fan blasting in cool outdoor air.”

BUY: Genesis Twin Window Fan With 9-Inch Blades

$49, Amazon

Best Weather-Resistant Window Fan

3.9 stars, 540 reviews

“I bought this fan to replace a twin-blade window fan to draw more air from the outside. This fan does that job quite well. It has three-speed setting, dial on the top, and a lengthy enough cord. Unlike most box fans in this price range, this one does not have the sound of a jet engine, so that’s a plus. Although rain here is scarce, the fact that it’s rain-resistant is good so that it gives you time to get it out of the window, should it start raining, without causing damage to the fan or your home electrical. This fan also comes with two small ‘legs’ that you can use to stand the fan on a table or solid surface. I used it at night, and unlike other fans, it doesn’t dance all over the place. For the price, this is a good deal for a simple box fan.”

BUY: Lasko 20-Inch Weather-Shield Performance Box Fan

$37, Amazon